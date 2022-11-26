DSHS-Ruston Ray McKneely

Denham Springs' Ray McKneely breaks away from the pack against Ruston. McKneely scored on a run, a pass and a kickoff return against the Bearcats.

DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s fitting the Denham Springs High football team took its fans on a roller coaster ride in the final game of a season that won’t soon be forgotten.

The Yellow Jackets fell behind early and cut the lead to four twice before No. 1 Ruston pulled away late for a 49-31 win over the No. 9 Yellow Jackets at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses Friday's loss to No. 1 Ruston in the Division I non-select quarterfinals.
DSHS-Ruston Da'Shawn McBryde

Denham Springs' Da'Shawn McBryde hauls in a touchdown pass during Friday's quarterfinal game against Ruston.
DSHS-Ruston Alex Chandler

Denh Springs' Alex Chandler rushes Ruston quarterback Jaden Osborne during Friday's game.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.