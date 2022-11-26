DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s fitting the Denham Springs High football team took its fans on a roller coaster ride in the final game of a season that won’t soon be forgotten.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind early and cut the lead to four twice before No. 1 Ruston pulled away late for a 49-31 win over the No. 9 Yellow Jackets at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday.
“We started slow, made some early mistakes that put us in some bad spots and cut it within four a few times,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said after the Yellow Jackets finished 10-3 on the season. “That’s a testament to those kids, just keep fighting, keep grinding away. I couldn’t be more proud of them the way they stuck with us and fought for us and fought for Denham Springs, you know, just had some breaks go against us and made some bad mistakes, but you know what? The year is going to be remembered as a huge success. This senior class is a huge success. I tell you what, we’ve got some tough kids, and it was a lot of fun watching them grow up and play the game the right way.”
“I’m just proud of the way our coaches and kids fought,” Beard continued. “Not the way we wanted it to end, but the season is going to be one to be remembered.”
Ruston hosts No. 5 Zachary, a 48-37 winner over Southside, in the semifinals.
If there’s one thing the Yellow Jackets figured out this season, it’s how to stay in games, and DSHS did it again Friday.
After falling behind 21-0 late in the first half, the Yellow Jackets took over at their own 20, and after getting sacked for an 8-yard loss on first down, quarterback Reese Mooney went 7-for-7 for 81 yards, including a 33-yard pass to Da’Shawn McBryde and a 15-yard strike to Maison Vorise, both of whom are normally defensive players for the Yellow Jackets.
A 4-yard pass to Ray McKneely, followed by a facemask against the Bearcats, set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mooney to McBryde, and Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT cut the lead to 21-7 with nine seconds to play in the first half.
“We had to go to some things quick,” Beard said. “You saw the defensive guys deployed pretty quick offensively. We had to do some things quick to kind of get us a spark and get us going because we had dug a little hole right there. It was 21-0, and we made a little come back. That says a lot about these kids and what they were able to grow through and the growth they had as young men just to keep fighting.”
Mooney went 21-for-42 for 251 yards, while McBryde had six catches for 63 yards.
After a pass interference call and a roughing the kicker call against Ruston, DSHS kicked off from the Bearcat 30 and recovered and onside kick, leading to LeBlanc’s 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, cutting the lead to 21-10.
“You’re down 21-0, and you reel off 10 to give you a little life and to give you a little momentum and a belief – the fact that we can do it, we can get it done,” Beard said. “It was good to get that. Going into halftime, you make some adjustments. You get the two-minute offense, the defensive guys deployed offensively cleaned up and add a couple little things to that just because we had to go to it for so long.”
After a Yellow Jacket punt to start the second half, DSHS recovered a fumble at its own 33 and went to work on another scoring drive, with McKneely doing most of the damage with runs of 21, 10 and 11 yards to set up a 12-yard touchdown run. A LeBlanc PAT to cut the lead to cut the lead to 21-17 with 6:21 left in the third quarter.
“We kept running the same play,” said McKneely, who had 11 carries for 71 yards and six catches for 79 yards. “The inside backer, he kept coming inside, so I kept hitting outside, and once he flowed outside, I cut back up inside, and the hole was open.”
From there, the teams traded punts before Ruston’s Jordan Hayes busted a 39-yard touchdown run to give the Bearcats a 28-17 lead with 2:28 to play in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets answered on the first play of their next drive as Mooney connected with McKneely, who scored on a 65-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 28-24 with 2:17 to play in the third quarter.
“The linebacker was late, so I got it and took off – made the safety miss,” McKneely said of the touchdown.
Ruston took over at its own 45 and put together a nine-play scoring drive, culminating in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Osborne to Aaron Jackson on the second play of the fourth quarter, putting the Bearcats ahead 35-24.
After a DSHS punt, Ruston took over at its own 38, where Dyson Fields busted a 62-yard touchdown run up the middle on the first play of the drive, pushing the lead to 42-24.
“There’s a couple of drives in that third quarter where you’re down four and just couldn’t get anything going,” Beard said. “Those are the critical drives when you look back on it. But hey, these kids fought. An amazing season. One of the best seasons here and in Livingston Parish. That’s a testament to these seniors and the young men they’ve become.”
McKneely returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to make the score 42-31 with 10:30 left in the game.
“I saw a hole and I took it,” McKneely said of the return. “I made two people miss, I think.”
The Yellow Jackets forced a punt, but Mooney was sacked on fourth-and-4 at the DSHS 36, giving the ball to Ruston at the Yellow Jacket 17, where Fields busted a touchdown run on the next play for the final margin with 7:02 to play.
“At that point, you’ve got to do things you don’t want to do,” Beard said. “You’re getting to that point where the clock’s against you, and you’ve got to take some chances, and with those chances you put them in good spots. It’s part of the game. That’s part of it – being behind the 8-ball and not being comfortable and having to do things you don’t want to do.”
Denham turned the ball over on downs at its own 37 on its next possession and recovered a fumble two plays later, but Mooney was intercepted on fourth-and-3 from the Ruston 47 to end the ensuing drive.
Ruston punted, but the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs with 1:07 left, allowing the Bearcats to run out the clock.
It took a while for both teams to get going, trading punts on their first possessions before Ruston took over at its own 45, where Hayes busted a 40-yard run on the first play of the drive.
On fourth-and-6 at the DSHS 11, the Yellow Jackets were flagged for encroachment, and Osborne kept for a yard to keep the drive going on the next play. That set up Fields’ 1-yard touchdown run, putting the Bearcats up 7-0.
The Yellow Jackets lost a fumble on their next drive, and the Bearcats took over at the DSHS 18, setting up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Osborne to Jackson three plays later, putting Ruston up 14-0.
“That’s a good football team right there,” Beard said of Ruston. “We knew that going into it, and we just put ourselves in some bad spots, and we let them get comfortable, and we were not able to get comfortable.”
DSHS lost another fumble on its next drive, but the teams traded punts until the Bearcats took over at the DSHS 46 and got another touchdown on a 32-yard pass from Osborne to Logan Malone to pull ahead 21-0 with 1:42 left in the first half.
With the season concluded, Beard reflected on what his senior class has helped establish for the DSHS program.
“A belief system and a growth system has got to be in place for a program like this to grow and sustain growth,” Beard said. “It’s been a tough three years, and these kids are the ones who have done it, and because of it, this place has a chance to really take off and continue to grow and continue to be successful.”
