DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs football team didn’t get a win in the final regular season game in the current Yellow Jacket Stadium, but the team will be playing next week when the playoffs begin.
Scotlandville broke open a close game, getting two touchdowns in the third quarter and another on a long run in the fourth quarter to pick up a 35-14 win over the Yellow Jackets to close out the regular season Friday.
“We’ve struggled all year,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said after his team finished five 5-4 and 2-3 in District 4-5A play. “With some of our injuries, that put us in a position to where sometimes it’s hard for us to get going, get some momentum, take advantage of big opportunities, big momentum swings and have a chance to do some things with it. We’ve struggled this year just because of our situation, and I thought every week we got better. I just didn’t think we looked as sharp as we have the last few weeks.”
The Yellow Jackets will learn their playoff opponent when the pairings are released Sunday.
The Hornets (6-3, 4-1) led 14-7 at halftime but scored on their opening drive of the third quarter. The drive was aided by a personal foul call on the Yellow Jackets, and a fumble by Chance Williams was recovered by the Hornets at the Denham Springs 13 to keep the drive going.
C’Zavian Teasett hit Brandon Hutchison on a 12-yard TD pass to cap the drive, and Nick Montgomery added the PAT to make the score 21-7.
The Hornets forced a punt and scored on the ensuing drive, with Williams busting a 58-yard run to the DSHS 15, setting up Marlon Gunn Jr.’s 8-yard TD run two plays later for a 28-7 lead.
Williams finished with 227 yards rushing.
“I thought we struggled tackling, just some of the basics, some of the little things that we’re obviously going to go back and get cleaned up before we start this new run, this playoff run,” Beard said. “That’s on us as coaches. That’s on me. If you’re in Week 10 and you’re making mistakes that we let them continue to make, that’s coaching. That’s me, and that’s everybody on this staff. It’s our job to get it right going into next week because everybody’s 0 0 with a chance to dance.
“It was one of those nights,” Beard continued. “We struggled tonight. Did we revert back to the old ways of who we were in the past of wanting to do too much instead of doing the job? We can argue that. We left some things on the field. We made some mistakes tonight and missed some tackles. That’s not hard to overcome because we’ve done it before. We just let this one get away tonight.”
After another DSHS punt, the Hornets took over at the Yellow Jacket 31, but the Hornets turned the ball over on downs at the DSHS 34.
From there, Ray McKneely busted an 18-yard run, and Jerry Horne connected with Micah Harrison on a 13-yard pass, setting up McKneely’s 5-yard TD run. Noah Hood’s PAT cut the lead to 28-14 with 33 seconds to play in the third quarter.
That score didn’t last long as Williams busted a 58-yard touchdown run on the third play of the fourth quarter for the final margin.
“We’ve done a pretty good job, for the most part, negating the big play,” Beard said. “You get it to 14, then you flip around and you give them the big play and go back to 21. That’s tough to overcome. We’ve got to do better there.”
“Coming into the week, coach even said we’ve got to make tackles, we’ve got to get them on the ground,” Denham Springs defensive lineman Dylan Watson said. “They’re an explosive offense, and they can make plays. It’s just something we need to work on going into the playoffs.”
DSHS turned the ball over on downs, but Ethan Foster recovered a fumble, one of three the Yellow Jackets recovered in the game, on the ensuing drive.
Horne hit Lionell Dawson for 15 yards, and the Hornets were called for pass interference to keep the drive going, but Horne was sacked on consecutive plays to turn the ball over on downs.
The Hornets went on a clock chewing drive, turning the ball over on downs at the DSHS 5, allowing the Yellow Jackets to take over and run out the clock.
Scotlandville got rolling early in the game after forcing a DSHS punt to end the Yellow Jackets’ first drive.
The Hornets churned out five first downs, with Williams busting a 15-yard run, and Teasett connecting with John Hubbard on a 28-yard pass to the DSHS 14.
After a false start penalty on the Hornets, Teasett hit Hubbard on a 19- yard touchdown pass, helping Scotlandville to a 7-0 lead.
DSHS, which had 170 yards of total offense, struggled to get going, punting on its next drive. Scotlandville turned the ball over on downs at the DSHS 31, but on the first play of the second quarter, Horne was intercepted by Armani Idusuyi.
The ensuing drive ended on downs at the DSHS 23, and Denham’s Kaleb Mitchell closed out the next drive with a 59-yard punt to the Scotlandville 16.
The Hornets, however, cashed in, putting together a balanced drive to move the ball into DSHS territory. Teasett had a 25-yard run to the DSHS 10, which led to his touchdown run on the next play and a 14-0 lead.
Micah Harrison returned the ensuing kickoff to the DSHS 45, leading to the Yellow Jackets’ first touchdown.
Horne hit McNeely on a 14-yard pass, and Harrison had a 20-yard run to get the Yellow Jackets to the Scotlandville 15.
Five plays later, McKneely kept from a yard out for the touchdown, and Hood’s PAT cut the lead to 14-7 with 42 seconds to play in the first half.
“That was big,” said McKneely, who started at quarterback before shifting to running back later in the game. “It gave us momentum. It gave the defense momentum. We actually kept them off the field more than we’ve been doing, so it gave them a break. I knew I had to get into the end zone so we could get down by one touchdown and give us a chance.”
The Yellow Jackets kept the ensuing kickoff on the ground, and Scotlandville mishandled the ball, leading to a fumble recovery at the for the Yellow Jackets.
On the next play, Horne fired a pass to McKneely near the goal line, but Scotlandville’s Marlon Thomas intercepted.
“We’re not taking advantage of some big momentum and some big opportunities,” Beard said. “It’s hard to win football games against really good football teams when you don’t take advantage of that.”
A part of history
Beard reflected on playing the final regular season game in Yellow Jacket Stadium as it is currently configured.
The football team’s home field for the past 72 years will be rebuilt and set up differently, allowing for a track and a new field house, but Beard said the team could possibly play another home game if it pulls off an upset in the first round of the playoffs.
Before the game, DSHS alumni were asked to form a tunnel for the football team to walk through on its way to the field.
“It’s just and awesome time to be at Denham Springs,” Beard said. “With all the tradition and the history we have at this school, to begin to build upon that foundation that is here and wanting to put Denham Springs back at the top facility wise, (we’re) doing everything we can do to build just an amazing program and get it back to what they refer to as the glory days,” Beard said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it and to be able to grace this sideline in this old stadium that’s got a ton of history is unbelievable. It’s going to be a lot of fun to build anew and continue the traditions and the histories that we have here and just grow it another direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.