The Walker football probably could have done without the weather delay in its District 4-5A opener against Scotlandville on Friday.
Scotlandville broke open a close game, scoring six touchdowns following a second quarter weather delay on its way to a 54-15 win over the Wildcats at Scotlandville.
“We did some good things,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “Consistency’s where we’ve got to get better and fighting for the full four quarters.”
Walker (2-2, 0-1) led 8-7 after Brian Thomas scored on a 22-yard run and Rayshawn Simmons carried for the two-point conversion with 3:06 to play in the first quarter.
From there, Scotlandville (4-0, 1-0) answered with a 36-yard touchdown pass from C’zavian Teasett to Marlon Gunn Jr. to grab a 14-8 lead.
With 5:51 remaining in the second quarter, the game went into a weather delay which lasted an hour and 35 minutes.
Following the delay, the Hornets got a 35-yard TD pass from Teasett to John Hubbard to take a 21-8 lead at halftime.
“I thought we were obviously a lot more competitive in the beginning,” Mahaffey said. “They had a 4-fourth-and-2. We came out, they converted, scored, so they kind of got another touchdown before the half and then got the ball and scored … We had our opportunities to keep it a ball game and just didn’t do enough on either side.”
Scotlandville broke the game open in the third quarter, starting with a 4-yard pass from Teasett to Jeridan Jenkins, pushing the advantage to 28-8.
Teasett and Covadis Knighten hooked up on a 24-yard TD pass to help extend the advantage to 34-8 before Walker’s Jacory Thomas scored on a 5-yard run to cut the lead.
Simmons led the Wildcats with 12 carries for 69 yards as Walker rushed for 111 yards. Bethel was 5-for-12 for 51 yards passing.
Mahaffey said Scotlandville ran 80 plays to 40 for the Wildcats.
“We had two possessions that we turned the ball over on the first play of the drive, so that made it even less,” he said. “We had some negative plays here and there and just really weren’t able to be consistent driving the ball offensively.”
The Hornets added a 21-yard TD pass from Teasett to Reggie King for a 41-15 lead with 5:29 to play in the third quarter and got a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run from Chance Williams and a 2-yard run from Covanta Morgan to close the scoring.
Gunn had a 26-yard TD run in the first quarter for the game’s first points.
“I think most of the kids gave good effort,” Mahaffey said of the Wildcats’ defensive performance. “I think we’re still missing some mental assignments and still have a lot to improve on tackling-wise. Some of the guys are giving good plays, and I think most of the kids are giving good effort. It’s just a question of better execution.”
