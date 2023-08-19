After wrapping up its scrimmage with Fontainebleau, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said his team still has some work to do heading into Thursday’s jamboree at Albany.
“I think coming out of it, it gives us a lot of stuff to evaluate on film and kind of see where we’re at,” Serpas said of Friday's scrimmage. “I think there’s a lot of things that we have to improve on. It’s good to finally go against some other competition as opposed to just seeing your scout team every day. I think there were definitely a lot of mistakes made (Friday) night and a lot of things that we need to clean up for us to get to where we need to be at.”
The scrimmage featured a play series with the first-and-second-teamers starting at their own 25-yard line, followed by a series starting at the opponents’ 25-yard line and another period starting at the opponents 10-yard line.
Serpas said Springfield scored three times, while Fontainebleau scored ‘three or four times’.
Springfield got a touchdown on a screen pass from Luke Husser to Caden Dykes, while Tyler McGee scored on a run and Braylon Jones scored on a pass from Husser on the final play of the scrimmage.
Serpas said the improvement of the offensive line is still a focal point for the Bulldogs on offense.
“We struggled up front to be able to hold blocks,” Serpas said. “They brought a lot of pressure on us. We weren’t expecting a lot of blitzing, and they brought some blitzes to us, so that made things a little difficult for us. We haven’t done a whole lot of blitz pick-ups and things, so up front, we were a little sloppy at times. We’re still trying to get a couple of those guys to settle into their roles, so it’s some good stuff for us to go back and look at and try to teach off of the film and get the kids to understand where they’re messing up at.”
Serpas is also looking for improvement from his team on defense following the scrimmage.
“Defensively, it seemed like we were playing on skates a lot of the time – going backward, not filling up holes – so we were giving up chunk yardage at a time,” Serpas said. “It’s definitely something where we’ve got to look at the film and correct a lot of technique work there. I do think it was more fixable things than just people being out of place, like alignment issues. It looked like we were aligned where we needed to be. It was just doing wrong technique to be successful.”
Serpas praised the play of the Springfield defensive front, led by Tyler Gardner, who had a sack and a pair of tackles for loss.
“We had great effort up front,” Serpas said. “That D-line group did a good job, and if we can get the back end to kind of fill in and be in position to make plays, I think we’ll be in an OK situation.”
