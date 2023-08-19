AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 -- Caden Dykes

Springfield's Caden Dykes (10) catches a touchdown late in the game against Albany last season.

 Renee Glascock | The News

After wrapping up its scrimmage with Fontainebleau, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said his team still has some work to do heading into Thursday’s jamboree at Albany.

“I think coming out of it, it gives us a lot of stuff to evaluate on film and kind of see where we’re at,” Serpas said of Friday's scrimmage. “I think there’s a lot of things that we have to improve on. It’s good to finally go against some other competition as opposed to just seeing your scout team every day. I think there were definitely a lot of mistakes made (Friday) night and a lot of things that we need to clean up for us to get to where we need to be at.”

