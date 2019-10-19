WATSON – Live Oak’s defense did its best to hold Walker High wide receiver Brian Thomas to a series of base hits in the first half.
Then in the second half Thomas unleashed his home run swing, helping the Wildcats remain part of a logjam atop the District 4-5A standings.
Quarterback Ethan McMasters and Thomas connected on touchdown passes of 63 and 55 yards, respectively, and with Live Oak creeping back into contention late in the game, Thomas helped put it back out of reach with a 55-yard return of an onside kick in a 27-14 victory Friday Eagle Stadium.
“He’s a great player,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said of Thomas. “He does just what great players do. You try to negate the big play, but he’s a great player and he made the big plays. Hats off to him.”
Thomas’ contributions were just part of the reason why Walker (5-2, 2-0 in district) extended its win streak to four games and stayed in a tie with Zachary and Central for the league’s lead.
Walker’s defense, which surrendered an opening drive of 99-plus yards, held Live Oak (5-2, 0-2) in check for the majority of the game until a late touchdown cut the Wildcats’ lead to 20-14.
That’s where Thomas scooped up Cole Crenshaw’s onside attempt and concluded his sterling three-touchdown, second-half effort with a 55-yard burst straight down the sideline with 48 seconds remaining.
“I saw an opening and just took off,” Thomas said of the onside kick. “I saw someone coming, but he wasn’t close enough to tackle me and I took off.”
Live Oak flexed its muscle during a 17-play opening drive that began inside of its 1-yard line and consumed 8 minutes, 40 seconds off the clock.
The Eagles converted four times on third down with Kee Hawkins carrying for the seventh time on the drive and scoring from a yard out for a 7-0 lead with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
Live Oak had a potential two-score lead erased when a 55-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Rosevear (9 of 17, 87 yards) to Byron Smith was called back because of a holding penalty with a 1:34 before halftime.
“Those are tough to overcome whether it’s the right or wrong call,” Beard said. “You’ve got to keep playing and not point fingers. It deflates you a bit. You’ve got to regroup. We’ve got to capitalize in critical moments, myself included.”
Walker tied the game at 7-7 by scoring on its first possession of the third quarter with Keondre Brown punctuating a 7-play, 62-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run followed by Bradley Cain’s extra point.
After Blake Ross’ sack for a 9-yard loss against Rosevear, the Wildcats got the ball back and took the lead for good when Thomas turned a short swing pass from McMasters (16 of 21, 219 yards, 2 TDs) into a 63-yard scoring run courtesy of a block from Peyton Richard.
Thomas caught six passes for 48 yards on the same play in the first half but wound up with five catches for 122 yards and a pair of scores in the second half for an 11-catch, 170-yard outing.
“That’s the bind that a guy like Brian puts people in,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “Do you want to commit two (defenders), then you’re lighter somewhere else and that’s where our running game can help us? We also had some other guys that made catches. You just can’t ignore other guys. I know Brian stood out with the ability to make big plays.”
Walker extended its lead to 20-7 with 2:49 to play when Thomas got beyond Live Oak’s secondary when a defender fell down and Thomas hauled in a 35-yard score on third-and-15.
“Coach Mahaffey called a lot of short routes to try and get them to come up because they were playing deep,” Thomas said. “Then they came up and in the end we just burned them over the top.”
Live Oak, which hadn’t sustained a drive since its opening series of the game, closed to within 20-14 with 58 seconds to play.
The Eagles got within a touchdown, putting together a 9-play, 65-yard series that culminated with Rosevear’s 8-yard TD pass to Smith (4-99), but Thomas foiled LOHS’ strategy on the onside kick and shut the door with his final score.
Walker’s defense, led by senior middle linebacker Roger Brooks, sacked Rosevear six times and yielded 65 of 223 yards in the second half. The Eagles, who were held to eight yards rushing on 22 attempts in the final two quarters, were led by Hawkins’ 107 yards on 20 attempts.
“I think we did a pretty good job,” Walker defensive lineman Tristan Thompson said. “The defensive line stepped up a lot. Against other teams like Fontainebleau (54-34 loss) we didn’t do a good job and they ran the ball. This time we stepped up.”
Walker 27, Live Oak 14
Score By Quarters
Walker 0 0 14 13 - 27
Live Oak 7 0 0 7 - 14
Scoring summary
LOHS – Kee Hawkins 1 run (Cole Crenshaw kick)
WHS – Keondre Brown 2 run (Bradley Cain kick)
WHS – Brian Thomas 67 pass from Ethan McMasters (Cain kick)
WHS – Thomas 35 pass from McMasters (kick failed)
LOHS – Byron Smith 8 pass from Rhett Rosevear (Crenshaw kick)
WHS – Thomas 55 kickoff return (Cain kick)
WHS LOHS
First Downs 13 14
Rushes-Yards 23-63 42-136
Passing Yards 219 87
A-C-I 16-21-0 9-17-1
Punts-Avg. 4-41.4 6-25.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-72 5-44
