Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas couldn’t complain about his team’s effort against Pearl River.
But Serpas mulled the Bulldogs’ missed opportunities after the team turned the ball over on downs four times in a 35-16 loss to the Rebels on the road Thursday.
“I really think through three quarters, that was probably the best football we’ve played all year long as a team, so I was proud of the effort, even in the loss,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs dropped to 2-3. “In the fourth quarter, we did kind of fall apart a little bit at times and have some things we’ve got to kind of fix amongst ourselves, but offensive line wise, we did a great job. (Jatorius Buggage) did a great job running the football, sticking behind the big linemen. Defensively, I thought we had a pretty good, solid effort. We gave up a couple of big yardage plays that hurt us, but overall, nobody hung their heads. Everybody kept fighting all game long. I was proud of their effort.”
“We had our opportunities, and we just couldn’t come away with points,” Serpas said.
After Springfield drove the ball but was unable to score, Pearl River countered with a 90-yard drive that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run on a speed sweep to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
From there, the Bulldogs drove inside the Pearl River 30 before turning the ball over on downs. Three plays later, Pearl River’s Brian Jenkins busted a 60-yard run for a touchdown, helping put the Rebels ahead 14-0.
“We knew we’d have our hands full, and we knew he’d have opportunities, but if we could kind of limit what he did and try to gang tackle, we’d be in pretty good shape, and very early on, we did that,” Serpas said of Jenkins. “I think we three and outed them on the very first possession, and the kids kind of saw, ‘OK, as long as we’re doing what we’re asked to do, we’re going to be OK.’ It was kind of like that all night long. We did have a couple of plays where he got to that second level and you could just tell he’s a kid with some shifty moves that once he gets to that second level, if you allow that, it can be big trouble for us. I think he did that twice to us all night long. Even though he probably still rushed for over 100 yards, still, I thought we did a pretty good job of managing to not allow him to just have a field day with us.”
Springfield drove inside the Pearl River 15 before turning the ball over on downs. The Rebels took over just before halftime.
In the third quarter, Springfield drove inside the Pearl River 30 before turning the ball over on downs again, leading to a 66-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-0.
The Bulldogs took over and got a couple of big runs from Jatorious Buggage before Seth Grand connected with Ayden McAlister on a 33-yard touchdown pass, and Buggage ran for the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 21-8.
“Early on, I thought we were playing great defensively,” Serpas said. “Offensively, our offensive line did a great job all night long. (Buggage) had another big night … When it mattered the most, when we needed the opportunity to put the points on the board, we couldn’t capitalize.”
Buggage finished with 185 yards on 41 carries, while Grand was five for 16 for 73 yards.
Pearl River picked up another touchdown after losing the handle on a snap on fourth down. As the Bulldogs were unable to recover the fumble, which the Pearl River quarterback picked up for an 11-yard score and a 28-8 lead.
“The snap gets fumbled going back to the quarterback,” Serpas said. “It’s on the ground, and then there’s a dash to get on it. Our kids who contain the edge get sucked down trying to get the ball, and their kid picks it and runs around the edge and basically is able to walk into the end zone. That definitely hurt us, but I thought that effort was still there. Even in that situation, we’re trying to go be a playmaker and be a spark for the team. Unfortunately, things didn’t bounce our way.”
Springfield drove to the Pearl River 10, where Grand threw an interception at the goal line near the end of the third quarter.
Pearl River scored on an 18-yard screen pass to push the lead to 35-8 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Springfield drove inside the Pearl River 10 and turned the ball over on downs. Pearl River went three and out. The Bulldogs blocked the punt and recovered at the Rebel 19.
Buggage had a 16-yard run, followed by a 3-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion to cap the scoring.
“We were able to go up and down the field all night long,” Serpas said. “Our offensive line did a great job, and the thing is, they outnumbered us probably three to one as far as manpower. They were rotating in fresh bodies constantly. Our kids did a great job of fighting all night long. You could definitely tell that we were the team in much better shape. In the third and fourth quarter, their kids are starting to put their hands on their hips, and our kids are ready to go still. This is probably the proudest I’ve been of our kids so far in any game this season. Even though it’s a loss for us. The effort was there, and you could tell our kids weren’t giving up and they were still fighting. I was proud of them.”
“Our kids didn’t have any quit in them, and they rose up to the challenge, and I think that should be something that we can build on as a team …’” Serpas continued.
