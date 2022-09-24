SPRINGFIELD – Early in the week, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas was concerned about his team’s focus heading into its game with Slaughter Charter.
He had good reason for it.
The Knights rushed for 279 yards while the Bulldogs lost running back Jatoris Buggage after an ejection as Slaughter Charter picked up a 44-16 win over Springfield in Friday’s homecoming game at Springfield.
“We knew it was definitely going to be a challenge for us with all the injuries that we had coming into this week and all the distractions,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs played without linemen Ethan Crawford and Walter Lee and receiver Peyton Gibbens, who were out with injuries. “We definitely couldn’t quite overcome all the aspects of the week. Just a bad week of practice, bad week of preparation, bad week of circumstances. It is what it is. Use this as a teaching tool. You learn a lot more about yourself and the team through a loss than you do through a win, so hopefully we’ll use this as an opportunity to grow as a team and fix a whole lot of mistakes and correct this moving forward and find some kids that can compete and be ready for us.”
Slaughter Charter (4-0) got rolling early as Joshua Thomas returned the opening kickoff to the Bulldog 38, setting up a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Gauge Spinks six plays later. The two-point pass failed, giving the Knights a 6-0 lead with 9:15 to play in the first quarter.
Springfield (3-1) followed with a 10-play drive which ended in a punt that Marrion Perry returned for a touchdown. A block in the back wiped it out, but the Knights went on an 11-play, 82-yard scoring drive.
Seth Boitnott had a 26-yard run to the Bulldog 10 on the last play of the first quarter, and after a delay of game penalty, Spinks connected with Lucas Eubanks on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Perry lost ground then reversed field to punch in the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.
Springfield followed with its first scoring drive as quarterback Luke Husser hit Buggage on a pair of pass plays. The second gained seven yards on third-and-10, but the Knights were called for roughing the passer, moving the ball to the Slaughter Charter 29.
Husser, who went 10-for-21 for 107 yards, a touchdown and an interception, was sacked on third down but connected with Caden Dykes on fourth down on a 29-yard pass to the Knight 1, setting up Nick Fletcher’s touchdown run on the next play. Fletcher’s two-point run cut the lead to 14-8 with 6:27 left in the first half.
The Knights recovered an onside kick at their own 48 and went to work on another scoring drive. The 12-play march went exclusively on the ground, and the Knights got a break when Boitnott fumbled into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 7, and Eubanks recovered for the touchdown. Perry’s two-point run pushed the lead to 22-8 with 3:14 to play in the first half.
“It was just a comedy of errors,” Serpas said. “I really think that we had some bad things that went against us early on.”
The Bulldogs returned the ensuing kickoff to the Knight 43, but a holding call backed the ball up to the Springfield 14. Buggage, who had 5 yards rushing on nine carries up to that point, busted a 44-yard run to the Slaughter Charter 30. Two plays later, with time winding down in the first half, Thomas intercepted Husser in the end zone, allowing the Knights to take a knee on the final play of the first half.
Springfield finished with 106 yards rushing, with the Knights defensive front in the Bulldog backfield many times during the game.
“It’s very disheartening whenever you look up and no matter what you do, you’re getting hit two, three yards deep in the backfield with your running back,” Serpas said. “As good a player as Jatoris can be, it’s hard to get things rolling whenever you’re trying to shake tacklers two, three yards in your own backfield. Those are some things those young guys are going to have to get better at, and we’ve got to figure out some schemes and things to help those guys as well. Put a lot of that on us coaches for not being able to figure out some ways to help those guys too. We tried to stick with what we’ve been doing because that’s what they knew. We didn’t put a lot of stuff in to try to help them to be creative blocking scheme-wise to make it easier for them just because what they knew was already and place, and that would have taken a whole lot more effort in our opinion. This week maybe we expand a little bit more and do some things to help them out until we hopefully get some of these guys back.”
Buggage, who finished with 87 yards on 15 carries, busted a 45-yard run to the Knight 19 on the first play of the second half, setting up Husser’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Dykes two plays later. Buggage carried on the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 22-16.
“I didn’t want to let my team down, and I just had to step up,” said Dykes, who had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldog receiving corps. “I knew I was going to be a big part of this game, and I just had to step up. We’re missing some people, so I felt like I had to play a bigger role this week.”
The Knights answered with a nine-play, 56-yard scoring drive, capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Spinks to Curt Wyre. Perry’s two-point run pushed the lead to 30-16.
On the ensuing Springfield drive, Buggage was dropped for a 4-yard loss at the Knight 45, and a skirmish ensued, resulting in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The Bulldogs lost Buggage to an ejection in the fallout.
“Their kid tries to ride him there for a little bit, and he gets the flag, and then out of frustration, Jatoris pushes him back,” Serpas said. “They get into a little shoving match, and that leads to both of them getting ejected. Obviously in that situation, I think that’s a lose-lose. They lose a lesser defensive tackle, and we lose our best running back, so that’s definitely a bigger loss for us in that situation. We’ve got to be smarter and understand the situation … Hopefully that’s a teaching moment that we can talk to him (Buggage) about and get him to understand that that’s not something that you can to because you’re hurting the team at that point. Even though you’re frustrated, the team’s not having a great night. We can’t compound it by you getting thrown out as well.”
The Knights were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and pass interference as the drive progressed, helping the Bulldogs get to the 22 before turning the ball over on downs.
Spinks hit Willie Bell III on a 29-yard pass and Thomas for 31 yards, setting up Spinks’ 1-yard keeper for a touchdown and a 36-16 lead with 10:14 to play.
Springfield punted on its next drive, and the Knights followed with a nine-play, 69-yard scoring drive. Spinks converted on fourth-and-and short, and Perry busted a 32-yard touchdown run over the left side two plays later. Perry’s two-point run accounted for the final margin with 3:42 left.
Husser was sacked on fourth down after the Bulldogs drove to the Knight 35 on their last drive, allowing the Spinks to take a knee to end the game.
“I look out there at some point, and I think I’ve got three or four freshmen out the field defensively for me, and then offensively I think we had two or three freshmen,” Serpas said. “It’s just one of those things where we’re asking a lot from some of these guys, but I think that’s also a good thing. It’s a good thing for the future of the program, but it’s a bad thing just from the aspect that we were riding high on the momentum of the season, but reality has kind of set in for a lot of people at this point. I think there’s a lot of teams right now that would love to be 3-1. We’ve got to use this as a teaching tool and try to get better through the mistakes that we made tonight.”
