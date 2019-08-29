SPRINGFIELD — Springfield made a few changes, specifically on offense, in the offseason, which Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas believes will give his team a spark heading into the season.
“We’ve been making slow but steady progress,” Serpas said. “I think we’re further at this point right now than what we were last year. We just want to continue to grow and get better. We’ve got some new pieces coming up that are contributing. We’re just making sure that everybody’s on the same page, and we’re ready to … (be) hitting all cylinders Week 1.”
Springfield made the switch to what Serpas called an “Auburn-style” offense in the spring.
“We’re trying to incorporate more spread principles into what do offensively, but we also want to be able to still have that power run game as well,” he said. “I think that with the personnel we have, we have kids capable all over the field of being able to make plays. We want to give them the opportunities to make those plays as well. I’m excited to see how that’s all going to play out.”
Junior Bryan Babb steps in at quarterback after starting Springfield’s playoff loss to Amite after Zac Wild sustained a concussion.
“He’s his hardest critic, and he really has worked his butt off to try to get to where he’s at,” Serpas said of Babb. “I think his arm strength has definitely improved and knowing the weapons he has out on the edge, he’s definitely done a good job of getting them the ball. The more that he’s shown, the more that I’ve trusted in letting him do things out on the field. I think that he’s definitely going to be a huge factor in success we have this year.”
Babb will be joined by running back Arshun Andrews, who was the team’s starter as a freshman after John’L Fryson broke his leg in the St. Helena game, and H-back Noah Bonura, who was the team’s starting center last season.
“He’s a big, bowling ball-type guy, who once you get that full steam ahead going forward, he’s going to be hard to bring down,” Serpas said of Andrews. “He’s going to help us more in the power game, getting first downs, things like that. He’s also shown the ability to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield. That’s another dimension to what he can do. We’re hoping that his role continues to grow.”
They’ll work behind a veteran offensive line of center Austyn Wallace, guards Ty Jackson and Hunter Hue and tackles Jaden Conley and Leo Moore, a Loranger transfer.
“Being able to move Noah to H-back position and still have that size up front,” Serpas said, “I think that’s going to create bigger holes for Arshun to run through, and allow our offense to, whenever we want to control the ball and control the clock, I think we’ll be able to do that, especially when teams start crowding the box up, then that’s going to allow us to take advantage on the edges.”
Babb’s main targets figure to be Nilan Armstrong, who missed last season with a broken collarbone, Isaiah Netter and Tyler Ratcliff, who was recently cleared after sustaining an ACL injury last season.
“They have an opportunity to show what they’re capable of doing because all of these guys have that ‘I want the ball mentality’, which is a great thing, but there’s only one ball on the field …, so they’re going to have to be patient and understand that their turn is going to come,” Serpas said. “It’s a great problem to have, if anything. I’m excited for those guys to get out there and prove that they’re ready to go.”
The Bulldogs will employ a 4-4 scheme on defense, with Jackson and Conley anchoring the front at the tackle spots.
“We’ve got two big interior guys (Jackson and Conley) that we’re expecting a lot out of,” Serpas said. “Hopefully they can come in and establish that dominance. Defensive linemen don’t like to hear it, but their job is to keep the offensive linemen off of the linebackers and let the linebackers run to make the play. Whenever the opportunity arises, they’re able to make their plays as well. As long as those guys continue to plug the holes that they do, being stout up front, I think that we have a good chance of being not only good, a great defensive line.”
They’ll work in front of a linebacker corps of senior Caleb Armstrong, sophomore Brandon Weathersby and freshman Walter Lee. None of those players have varsity experience, but that’s not a big concern for Serpas.
“I’ve seen what they can do,” Serpas said. “I know what they’re capable of doing, and quite honestly, I think this is one of the best linebacking corps that we’ve had in quite a few years. Athletically, I know what they’re capable of doing and the jobs they’re able to do on a daily basis throughout practice. I’m excited to see it done throughout and entire game now.”
Pinestraw, sophomore Bradlyn McKay and Washington, who turned in a solid 7-on-7 performance over the summer, make up secondary, which will also feature Ratcliff at times.
“It’s going to be one of the deepest secondaries we’ve had in the last few years,” Serpas said.
“Trevon, he’s proven what he can do,” he said. “People are going to feed off him, and I think that teams are going to be afraid to go at him, so more or less, Bam (McKay) is going to be the one who’s going to get the workload, and he’s going to have to prove himself as a sophomore. If there’s one thing for sure, he’s definitely got the speed and the ability to be a standout guy for us.”
