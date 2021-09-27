Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas has been lamenting his team’s slow starts this season. On Friday, that was a problem for the Bulldogs again.
Slaughter Charter scored 22 unanswered points in the first quarter then held off the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter to notch a 28-20 win.
“That’s a common theme for us,” Serpas said. “That’s two weeks in a row. If you go back to the jamboree, it’s three out of the four games that we’ve played this season, we’ve put ourselves in huge holes and just had to try to find a way to fight back into games and have come up just short in each one of them.”
The Bulldogs moved the ball on their opening drive as Jatorius Buggage broke a 15-yard run, and Britton Allen had a 40-yard reception that put the Bulldogs at the Slaughter Charter 12.
The drive ended when the Bulldogs fumbled a snap, which was scooped up by a Slaughter Charter defensive lineman for a touchdown. After the two-point conversion, the Knights led 8-0.
“We came into this ball game, we wanted to put our offense on the field first because I thought that we would be able to be more explosive than them, and we were doing that,” Serpas said. “We were getting what we wanted. The run game was there. The passing game was there, and we liked our matchups. Again, another bad snap and us not falling on a bad snap. They have a defensive lineman pick up a football and run back 80 yards with it. That’s very demoralizing at that point.”
The Knights scored again on their next possession, completing an 11- yard touchdown pass on fourth down and added the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.
“Up until that point, defensively we were holding them, and I thought we were going to be able to get off the field right there,” Serpas said. “He found a window right there in the middle of the field. They had some good athletes, and they had some good kids. We just didn’t execute correctly. Those two touchdowns right there really kind of dampened our expectations of what we thought we were going to be able to do, and it kind of controlled our attitude there for a while, so it just became bigger obstacles for us to have to try to overcome.”
From there, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs, where a long run set up a 3-yard touchdown run for the Knights and a 22-0 lead.
Late in the second quarter, the Bulldogs put together a 97-yard scoring drive. Allen had receptions of 32 and 31 yards, with the latter putting Springfield inside the Slaughter Charter 10.
“Britton Allen had a great game for us,” Serpas said. “He had several big-time catches. He was everything offensively and defensively. He had, I think, two picks defensively. Offensively, … he catches a five yard hitch route, makes one guy miss and he goes eighty something yards with it. He is impressive. The way he goes up and catches footballs is definitely an advantage. Him being 6 foot 2, he can elevate. I’m glad he finally had a good breakout game.”
Nick Fletcher capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 22-6, which was the score at halftime.
After stopping the Knights on their first drive of the second half, Springfield quarterback Seth Grand threw an interception on the first play of the ensuing Bulldog drive.
Slaughter got the ball at the Springfield 20, where the Knights quarterback ran around the edge but had the ball knocked out of his hand for a fumble out the back of the end zone.
That set up a 74-yard touchdown run from Buggage, and the two-point conversion failed, cutting the lead to 22-12.
“He made somebody miss in the hole and broke it out to the outside,” Serpas said. “At that point, him and Britton were in a foot race to the end zone. We did a good job blocking down field for him. He is a special kid. We think that he’s only a sophomore and the more touches he gets, the better he’s going to be. We’ve just got to figure out a way to get him the ball more often. They were trying to take away our run game, and I think we got a little pass happy there, and we didn’t feed him quite enough. He’s a special kid, I think, that can make people miss. He’s shown every week so far this year that he can definitely make big things happen whenever you give him the football.”
Allen had an interception, and two plays later, Allen took a hitch pass from Grand 86 yards for a touchdown. Allen caught the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 22-20.
The teams traded fumbles before the Knights hit a 25-yard touchdown pass on third and long on a Hail Mary. The two-point conversion failed, making the score 28-20.
“They just tried to flood one area of the field, and they sent one guy on a post route, and our safety went with the post and left the other guy into the end zone all by himself,” Serpas said. “The quarterback just threw it up and our safety couldn’t get over there fast enough to knock it away or make a play on the ball.”
Late in the game, Springfield drove to the Slaughter 18 but Grand was sacked for a 12-yard loss on third down. The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs and forced a punt, but Grand threw an interception to seal the win for the Knights.
“Getting down to the 18, I think we ended up with a fourth-and-15, fourth-and-20,” Serpas said. “We run a play where a kid does break wide open across the field, and I think we missed him by a step. If we complete that, I think he probably walks in for a touchdown, but we overthrew him by a step and they get the ball back right there and eat up some more clock. Definitely the clock was not our friend at that point.”
