Whatever positive momentum Springfield looked to be building after last week’s victory came to a sudden halt on Friday.
South Plaquemines used a flurry of fourth-quarter scoring to build a lead on its way to a 26-21 win over the Bulldogs in Buras.
“I just think there were a lot of miscues and things we’ve got to still try to clean up on our end,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said after the Bulldogs had six turnovers (three interceptions, three fumbles lost). "That was (Bryan) Babb (who) threw those picks, but I kind of look at that like that was his first game of the season, and you expect him to make mistakes just like everybody does early in the season. Moving forward, we’re trying to clean that stuff up with him, but then we put the ball on the ground a few times as well, and that’s just things that we can’t have happen right now.”
The Bulldogs (2-4) led 7-6 at halftime and headed into the fourth quarter before the Hurricanes put together their scoring surge.
Ryan Serpas credited South Plaquemines with holding the ball for the majority of the third quarter after the Bulldogs forced a punt, but lost a fumble on the ensuing return.
Dontavius Johnson connected with Armani Williams on a 9-yard touchdown pass, giving South Plaquemines a 12-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“I just think that our defense was kind of getting worn down and our offense didn’t have a chance to do anything early in the second half, and it was frustrating for us as a team and coaches,” Serpas said.
The Hurricanes (2-4) padded the advantage on Dallin Sylve’s 56-yard touchdown run, making the score 18-7.
“It was just poor tackling,” Serpas said of the run. “We have people in position. We’re there, and then you see him at the line of scrimmage. He hits one of our guys and then bounces off and goes 56 yards.
“They’re a very good tackling team, so I think that was really the difference in the game is when they had opportunities to make those tackles, they did a great job of tackling us and getting us on the ground, whereas we just kind of bounced off and it just didn’t end up working out in our favor.”
Springfield turned the ball over on downs at the South Plaquemines 20, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run, and Sylve’s two-point conversion pushed the lead to 26-7.
The Bulldogs answered on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Babb to Trevon Washington, and Olivia Davis’ PAT cut the lead to 26-14.
Babb, who transferred from Springfield the week of the jamboree, saw his first action after returning to the team.
“I started RJ (Serpas),” Ryan Serpas said of his quarterback situation. “He actually did a real good job. We were able to move the ball up and down the field, but our run game was kind of being stuffed. RJ was able to throw the ball a little bit as well. I felt comfortable giving Babb a series early in the second quarter, and he came out and our defense was kind of struggling a little bit. RJ had taken some reps on defense, so we kind of used him at some outside linebacker at that point. Because I knew he was helping us on that side of the ball, I kind of stayed with Babb for most of the rest of the game at quarterback.”
After South Plaquemines was hit with a pair of personal fouls, the Bulldogs recovered an on-side kick, setting up a 22-yard TD pass from Babb to Washington for the final margin with roughly two minutes to play.
Williams’ 2-yard TD run gave the Hurricanes a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs answered on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Babb to Washington, and Davis’ PAT put Springfield ahead 7-6 early in the second quarter.
“Here we are, I think we should be in a situation as a team where we should be at least 4-2 right now, but because of our inability to make tackles, we’re at 2-4 instead,” Ryan Serpas said.
