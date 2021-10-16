HAMMOND -- Southeastern Louisiana’s football team was entrenched in a scoring shootout with Houston Baptist late in the first half of Saturday’s homecoming game at Strawberry Stadium.
But given some of the things the Lions have been through off the field over the past year or so, SLU coach Frank Scelfo said that’s not a big deal for his team, and the Lions proved him right.
The No. 11 Lions got two touchdowns just before halftime then scored 27 points in the second half to pull away from the Huskies on the way to a 61-24 victory in Southland Conference action.
“I keep saying this, that football prepares you for life, and with this team, I think it’s the opposite,” Scelfo said after the Lions moved to 5-1 and 3-0 in league play. “We’ve been through COVID, Ida, all the displacement (in the aftermath of Ida), all that stuff, and when things happen on the football field, it’s not that big a deal. Our guys just go, bam! And we go right back into it. Life has prepared us to play this game of football with all the adversity that takes place. That’s the part, to me, that we’re overcoming that a lot of people don’t see, but we see. We see what’s happening day in and day out.”
The Lions led 20-17 and moved to the HBU 19 in 11 plays when Nick Kovacs lost a fumble after a 7-yard reception that was recovered by Travis Greenawalt.
HBU (0-6, 0-3) took over at its own 12, and on the next play, the snap sailed into the end zone and was recovered by Joshua Randall for a touchdown, helping put the Lions ahead 27-17.
On the fifth play of the ensuing HBU drive, SLU’s Brandon Barbee intercepted Orion Olivas.
“I know he likes to try to throw that little hole shot, so I tried to sink back a little bit,” Barbee said. “I was just waiting for it, really. I couldn’t believe he threw it.”
That set up Cole Kelley’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Austin Mitchell, helping the Lions to a 34-17 lead at halftime.
“From watching film, we know a lot of their guys like to do catch technique and stuff,” said Mitchell, who finished with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. “Once I got on his toes, I just knew I just had to get out of his way where he couldn’t touch me, and Cole just threw a perfect ball on that play, and we scored.”
Southeastern didn’t let up in the second half as Kelley and Mitchell connected on a 4-yard TD pas,s capping an eight-play 67-yard drive for a 41-17 lead. The key play on the drive was a 22- yard pass from Kelley to Jessie Britt to the HBU 35.
“We’re confident, but we’re humble and focused right now,” said Kelley who went 31-for-38 for 396 yards and five touchdowns while connecting with 13 receivers in helping the Lions roll up 634 yards of total offense. “I think focused is the best characteristic to define us, and I think that’s why we’re scoring so much. That’s the hardest thing about scoring on offense is staying focused. A lot of defenses don’t really stop offenses. I think offenses mess up with penalties, dropped passes, missed throws, turnovers. We didn’t punt the ball. Outside of the two turnovers, we might have had like 80 points.”
CJ Turner had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury, while Nolan Givan added five catches for 56 yards.
“We’ve got some guys that when they get the ball in their hands, they can make something happen with it, so it’s not like you’ve got to find the one guy and they can take him out of the game,” Scelfo said. “We’ve just got too many guys that can make things happen.”
From there, the Lions forced a punt, the first since the first quarter, setting up a drive that ended in Rengifo’s 26-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 44-17.
HBU answered on its next drive as Olivas hit Tyson Thompson on a 51-yard touchdown pass, which made the score 44-24 with 4:11 to play in the third quarter.
The Huskies had 295 yards of total offense, led by Olivas, who went 23-for-42 for 239 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I thought our defense played pretty good tonight,” Scelfo said. “I don’t know what the numbers show as far as the run game and the pass game, stuff like that, but I was not displeased with the way those guys played, and I thought the effort was real good.”
Southeastern drove to the HBU 1 the ensuing drive, where Kelley lost a fumble.
The turnover didn’t hurt the Lions, who put together a nine-play, 64-yard scoring drive which ended with Kelley’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Gage Larvadain, pushing the lead to 51-24.
After forcing another HBU punt, SLU quarterback Cephus Johnson III busted a 66-yard run over the right side after coming in to replace Kelley. Four plays later, Mateo Rengifo hit a 29-yard field goal, making the score 54-24.
Jack Henderson intercepted Olivas on the Huskies’ next drive, setting up Johnson’s 14-yard touchdown run for the final margin with 5:02 to play.
Before the Lions broke away, the teams were entrenched in a scoring parade.
SLU’s first score came on a 15-yard TD pass from Kelley to CJ Turner, capping a six-play, 58-yard drive after an HBU punt on its opening drive. The key play was a 30-yard pass from Kelley to Larvadain to the HBU 28.
HBU answered on its next drive when Josh Alfaro rushed for 37 yards to the SLU 13 on a fake punt.
“It was well executed, and we didn’t execute on our side, but they did a nice job,” Scelfo said of the fake punt. “It was a gutsy call on Vic’s part (HBU coach Vic Shealy). I think he realized defensively they were going to struggle to stop us. They’ve got to take advantage of every possession.”
The Lions were flagged for roughing the passer, and three plays later, Olivas connected with Charles King on a 4-yard TD pass, knotting the score at 7-7.
SLU answered with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 9-yard TD pass from Kelley to Kovacs. The PAT was blocked, giving the Lions a 13-7 lead.
The Huskies responded with a 59-yard field goal from Gino Garcia to cap a nine-play drive, cutting the lead to 13-10 with a minute left in the first quarter.
“They kicked a 59-yard field goal,” Scelfo said. “Who the hell does that? Not too often, right? OK, they did that.”
SLU took over at its own 25, where Kelley hit Turner on a 33-yard pass to the HBU 39. Kelley gained five yards on fourth-and-1 at the HBU 16 to keep the drive going.
Two plays later, Jahmon McClendon carried over the left side on a 6-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 20-10.
HBU countered with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Olivas to Ismael Fuller, cutting the lead to 20-17. The score was set up by a 35-yard pass from Olivas to Branden Walker.
The Lions return to action next Saturday at Northwestern State.
“There’s a lot more out there for us,” Scelfo said. “For us to be satisfied with where we’re at right now is a waste of time with what we put in before. Nobody’s satisfied. Nobody’s happy. We’re going to move forward. We’ve got stuff to do. We’ve got some big mountains to climb.”
SOUTHEASTERN 61, HOUSTON BAPTIST 24
HBU – 10 7 7 0 – 24 (0-6, 0-3 SLC)
SLU – 13 21 10 17 – 61 (5-1, 3-0 SLC)
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
SLU – Turner 15 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 11:23
HBU – King 4 pass from Olivas (Garcia kick), 6:53
SLU – Kovacs 9 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick failed), 4:15
HBU – Garcia 59 FG, 1:00
2nd Quarter
SLU – McClendon 6 run (Rengifo kick), 10:53
HBU – Fuller 8 pass from Olivas (Garcia kick), 8:04
SLU – Randall 0 fumble recovery (Rengifo kick), 2:04
SLU – Mitchell 35 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 0:57
3rd Quarter
SLU – Mitchell 4 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 11:10
SLU – Rengifo 26 FG, 6:14
HBU – Thompson 51 pass from Olivas (Garcia kick), 4:11
4th Quarter
SLU – Larvadain 5 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 9:30
SLU – Rengifo 29 FG, 6:35
SLU – Johnson III 14 run (Bishop kick), 5:02
HBU SLU
FIRST DOWNS 15 34
RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 22-56 42-238
PASSING YDS (NET) 239 396
Passes Att-Comp-Int 42-23-2 40-31-0
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 64-295 82-634
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 5-139 2-40
Punt Returns-Yards 0-0 1-22
Interception Returns-Yards 0-0 2-58
Punts (Number-Avg) 5-35.8 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-42 8-75
Possession Time. 24:24 35:36
Third-Down Conversions 6-of-14 8-of-12
Fourth-Down Conversions 2-of-2 2-of-2
Red Zone Scores-Chances 2-2 8-10
RUSHING: HBU – Alfaro 1-37, Minnieweather 11-14, Beek 2-11, Walker 1-3, Ford 2-2, Olivas 4-1, Team 1-(-12). Totals 22-56. SLU – Johnson III 3-87, Kelley 11-42, Britt 6-34, McClendon 8-33, T. Jones 5-23, Larvadain 2-12, Wilson Jr. 1-6, Mitchell 2-4, Dingle 2-(-1), Team 2-(-2). Totals 42-238.
PASSING: HBU – Olivas 23-42-2-239-3. Totals 23-42-2-239-3. SLU – Kelley 31-38-0-396-5, Johnson III 0-2-0-0-0. Totals 31-40-0-396-5.
RECEIVING: HBU – Walker 5-54, Thompson 4-70, King 4-35, Fuller 3-26, Botkin 1-12, Ford 1-12, Johnson 1-11, Harrell 1-9, Coleman 1-7, Minnieweather 1-3, Beek 1-0. Totals 23-239. SLU – Mitchell 5-62, Givan 5-56, Turner 4-72, Kovacs 3-30, Britt 2-38, Larvadain 2-35, Spurlock 2-23, Dawson 2-12, Wilson Jr. 2-11, Magee 1-42, Dingle 1-6, Carter 1-4, McClendon 1-4. Totals 31-396.
A – 7,389.
