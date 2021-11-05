HAMMOND -- The Southeastern Louisiana University football team has worked its way to the top of the Southland Conference standings and a No. 6 national ranking.
With a win at No. 22 Incarnate Word on Saturday, the Lions can wrap up a share of the Conference title, but Lions coach Frank Scelfo is constantly keeping his team focused on improving.
“We’re in a good spot right now as far as our record and the standings, things like that, but it’s all gone in an instant, right,” Scelfo said. “You’ve got to make sure that you’re doing the things you need to do to put yourself in position to continue to do this. I think we’ve got to continue to grow. We’ve got some room for improvement on both sides of the ball, and we’ve got to be able to do that.”
The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, and on the radio in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
Southeastern (7-1, 5-0) is coming off a 23-20 win over McNeese State in which the Lions scored 20 straight points in the second half to rally from a 7-3 halftime deficit.
Quarterback Cole Kelley paces a SLU averaging 47.2 points and 551.6 yards per game. Kelley leads the nation in leads the nation in points responsible for (224) and completion percentage (73.1), going 234-of-320 for 2,987 yards and 28 touchdowns passing with a team-high nine rushing touchdowns.
Kelley has spread the ball to 16 receivers this season with Austin Mitchell (44-697, 7 TDs) and Nolan Givan (31-291-2 TDs) leading the way.
Incarnate Word is coming off a 49-21 win over Houston Baptist and is led by quarterback Cameron Ward, who was selected the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 328 yards and four touchdowns.
Ward, who won the Jerry Rice Award as the national freshman of the year in the spring, has thrown for 2,807 yards and 26 touchdowns, helping the Cardinals average 37.4 points and 468.1 yards per game.
“There’s no sophomore slump with him,” Scelfo said. “He’s a heck of a player. Everything goes through him. He’s a big, physical player. Very accurate thrower, big arm, gets the ball out from all arm angles.”
“The only thing that’s happened is he’s gotten better,” Scelfo said of Ward’s season thus far. “He’s proven it this fall. He’s taken that team to a different level. You pressure him, he gets out of it and throws the ball down the field. I think he does a great job, especially for his youth and everything else, of keeping his eyes up and being able to see down field with his scrambling opportunities. That’s when big plays happen with him, and he takes off. When he gets outside the pocket, he’s tough to tackle, but he keeps his eyes down the field, and that’s when things happen for him.”
Ward’s top targets are Taylor Grimes (54, 712, 9 TDs), Robert Ferrel (39-457-5 TDs), Trevor Begue (31-427-2 TDs) and Darion Chafin (31-355-4 TDs), while Kevin Brown (558 yards, 8 TDs) and Marcus Cooper (375-6 TDs), a former SLU running back, are the top rushers for the Cardinals.
“They’re an explosive offense,” Scelfo said. “They’re really good.”
Alexis Ramos leads the SLU defense with 48 tackles, while Alphonso Taylor has 42. Scelfo is hoping the Lions can carry some momentum from last week’s defensive effort into Saturday’s game.
“I thought our players really played with a lot of energy,” Scelfo said. “We had some missed tackles, but as soon as somebody missed it, there was somebody else there, and I think that’s what we had bewen missing. We had some missed tackles early in the year. When that guy missed a tackle, he broke it, and it turned into a 12-15-yard run. The other day, it wasn’t like that. It was a missed tackle, and somebody was there to make the hit.”
He's also hoping the Lions’ depth on defense is an advantage when it comes to defending Ward.
“They wear you down with the scrambling and chasing, things like that, their ability to keep plays alive, so your guys are chasing all the time,” Scelfo said. “When that happens, you do get fatigued. Because we’ve got some depth on the defensive line now and at linebacker, we’re able to roll some guys in and out of there. We’re doing a much better job keeping that from happening on a regular basis.”
Incarnate Word’s defense is led by Kelechi Anyalebechi, who has 75 tackles and three forced fumbles to pace a group giving up 23 points and 395.3 yards per game.
“He’s their leader,” Scelfo said of Anyalebechi. “You can see him. He’s a heck of a tackler. He’s an open field guy. He doesn’t miss tackles, so when he gets to you, he’s going to make the play. Their safeties are really heavy into the box. You’ll see them come in and make lot of plays down in the box. I thought they did a good job against Nicholls, being opportunistic with turnovers and things like that. Against McNeese, they played them well defensively. McNeese just did a good job against them offensively. We’ll get their best shot.”
The Lions and Cardinals are the top two teams in the standings, and Scelfo is expecting the game to deliver.
“You’re looking at a really good football team,” Scelfo said. “They’re ranked in the Top 25. They have a lot of confidence playing at home, and they have to win. We are where we are in this time of the year, and it is what it is. We have to prepare ourselves to go in there and play well, and that’s what practice this week is going to be about. About us doing the things that we need to do for us to play well. We know who we are. It’s not hard to figure out who we are. We’ve got to go execute and do the things we need to do to be able to win that game.”
