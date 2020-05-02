So how does one go from being a native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, to playing football at Southeastern Louisiana University to becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the Canadian Football League Draft?
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund knows because he’s done all of the above.
Maybe the key to all of it is how Adeyemi-Berglund wound up in Hammond in the first place, a mystery he finally figured out after talking with former Southeastern head coach Ron Roberts and former SLU recruiting coordinator Brandon Lacy after the Calgary Stampeders selected the former Lion defensive lineman in Thursday’s CFL Draft.
“They found my film in a random email, so I finally found out how they found me,” Berglund said Friday in a phone interview from Halifax, Nova Scotia less than 24 hours after being selected. “They find my film and they all watch it, and eventually Coach (Aaron) Schwanz and Coach Lacy convinced Coach Roberts to invite me down and give me that scholarship and play for Southeastern.”
“I never sent the film to them, so I don’t know who sent it to them. That’s how I got there, and it all happened so quick.”
After arriving in Hammond, Adeyemi-Berglund took a redshirt season as a freshman and logged 11 tackles in nine games playing at linebacker as a sophomore.
“Those years under Coach Roberts, they really prepared me for anything,” Adeyemi-Berglund said of the Lions’ former head coach, who is now the defensive coordinator at Baylor. “We had a coaching change, and then I had a different position coach all four years of my time at Southeastern. I really only played three years, but I was under four different position coaches and three different defenses.
“Coach Roberts helped me adapt to adversity. He was a challenging coach. We’ve had our arguments, but I give a lot of thanks to him for reaching out and grabbing me in Canada and making my dream come true.”
Frank Scelfo took over when Roberts left to become the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette, coinciding with a breakout season for Adeyemi-Berglund, who started 11 games while finishing third on the team with 63 tackles, including 33 solo stops on his way to earning honorable mention All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana honors.
“That junior year, they put a lot on me, and they gave me the reins to the team and they just take over and be a leader,” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “That was really good for me. I didn’t shy away from the moment, and even though the record didn’t show it, we built a lot of great relationships on that team, and I feel like that’s why this past season, my senior season, was set up so well. There were some things we could have cleaned up, but it’s football, but I’m really proud of that junior season. That was a big stepping stone for me as a leader and as a player.”
As a senior, Adeyemi-Berglund was a second-team selection to the All-Southland Conference and a first-team All-Louisiana selection after finishing with a team-high 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was also a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American – the first in Southeastern program history.
For Adeyemi-Berglund, though, the lasting memory he’ll have is from the strides the Lions made as a team from his junior to senior seasons. The Lions went 4-7 in 2018 and went 8-5 last season, advancing to the second round of the FCS playoffs for the second time in program history.
“In my senior season, my goal was to win as many games as possible and to do it the right way,” Berglund said. “There were some games when teams would game plan for me and I wouldn’t be able to make plays, but I really didn’t care about that -- if they were going to run the ball away from the strong side. I was just more focused on getting the team to win and being a win-oriented group. I feel like that’s why you saw a lot of guys step up that you may not have seen the year before. It was awesome. It was so good.”
With the novel coronavirus forcing the cancelation of spring sports around the nation, Southeastern was unable to hold a pro day for its prospects, forcing Adeyemi-Berglund to get creative in making his own ‘pro day’ video.
“When I did it, I did it at Southeastern,” he said. “I jumped over the fence and set it (camera) up on some barrels enough so that they could time the drills by themselves if they wanted to … and I just did what I could just to show the GMs and the coaches what my body looks like moving in different directions and just things like that, because they want to see how you move. I don’t think they really cared if the (video) quality is bad or whatever, but they want to see you go out there and try to put the effort in and you get it done.”
Adeyemi-Berglund, who has been taking online classes while getting ready for graduation, gave video of the workout to his agent, Zeke Sandhu of Elite Athlete Management, and said he sent it to every CFL team.
The early seeds for what happened on draft night took place when Adeyemi-Berglund, who was working out in Arizona at the time, got a call from Calgary Stampeders defensive line coach Corey Mace.
“He was like, ‘I loved your film, man. I loved your film,’” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “He just came with that energy, and honestly, that energy kind of reminded me of (former Southeastern defensive coordinator) Coach (Lance) Guidry – his energy on the field and how he approaches stuff. He hit you with that energy, and we kind of clicked and we kept talking here and there throughout the process where I was training. That’s just one of the relationships I had built, but it’s been a while in the making.”
Calgary had the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft, and a report early in the week indicated the Stampeders were considering taking Adeyemi-Berglund with the choice.
“I did see that, and I thought it was kind of cool,” Berglund said. “I knew that Calgary had the first pick, and they were the team that I really wanted to go to personally just because of the relationship I had built with the coaching staff and the managers and just the organization, so that was the place I wanted to be. The mock drafts and stuff like that is so hard to get caught up in, so I tried to stay away … I’m happy where I’m at now.”
Calgary, however, traded out of the top spot and dropped down to No. 3, allowing British Columbia to take East Carolina linebacker Jordan Williams with the first pick in the draft.
“When the trade happened, I called my agent and we talked it over about the possibilities,” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “I had talked to B.C. that whole day, so the people that traded up, I was like, ‘are they trading up to get me because they think that they might want me because they saw the article about Calgary maybe trying to get me, or are they trading up to get the linebacker?’ I wasn’t sure …”
After Toronto took receiver Dejon Brissett of Virginia with the No. 2 pick, Calgary swooped in and drafted Adeyemi-Berglund.
“It ended up that Calgary took me with three and ended up getting another pick, which is good for the team in the long run, and I’m happy where I’m at 100 percent,” he said. “That’s how that kind of went down, but it shaky though for a minute.”
“For me, it was a like a sigh of relief because I knew I wanted to be there,” Adeyemi-Berglund continued. “They had pulled off the trade and they had pulled off the move. It was just amazing, so I’m just happy for those relationships that I’ve built, and I can’t wait to build more.”
Running on just a few hours sleep on Friday afternoon, Adeymei-Berglund had some time to reflect on the events of Thursday night.
“Last night was obviously one of the best nights of my life,” Berglund said. “Watching your name get called and your family around you and all those special people around you to kind of share that moment is something that I can’t explain. That feeling, I can’t compare it to another feeling that I did have or I’m going to soon have. That was a one-of-kind, life-changing moment. Oh my gosh, man. It was nerve-wracking, and it was crazy. I’m thankful that it happened, and I’m thankful the organization has the trust in me.”
“This is kind of the first time in my career that I’ve been coveted going into a team,” he continued. “I remember going into Southeastern. I got the scholarship and I was excited to go there, but it wasn’t like they were like, ‘you’re going to come in here and do this, and you’re going to do that …’, so being scouted to play on a professional team is such a great feeling.
“I feel like my interview process went really well, and my agent that did the work behind the scenes, he really worked for me and did as much as he could, so everything just came together perfectly, and obviously the stock started to go up.”
He said he’s still trying to come to the realization that he’s now a professional athlete.
“These are the things I used to dream about, and I could picture myself in a situation like this, but to actually have it happen is nuts,” he said.
“I always knew that I wanted to play professional football, and I had faith that I would get somewhere – somebody would take a chance on me, kind of like they did at Southeastern,” he continued. “For it all to happen, and to be here with my family when your name gets called is just crazy. Man, I have no words for how I feel.”
Adeyemi-Berglund said the Stampeders plan on using him at defensive end, and he’s hoping some of the rules differences between the CFL and American football will help him some. In the CFL, teams only have three downs to get a first down and defenses must line up a yard off the line of scrimmage.
“I think they’re going to move me around on the defensive line,” he said. “It’s a little bit different game with the three downs and the line of scrimmage being a yard away. It’s a little bit different, but I feel my playing style kind of suits that. Obviously, I feel like I’m a big-time run defender … I’m also good at other things, too, and I feel like they’re going to use me the best way possible.”
CFL rules also allow for 12 players on each side of the ball, and the field measures 110 yards by 65 yards, with midfield at the 55-yard line. Adeyemi-Berglund said he’ll be able to adapt to whatever situation presents itself.
“I’m football player, so I can adapt pretty well to different things,” he said. “I played a hybrid set of rules when I was playing in the French part of Canada, so I can understand different sets of rules and how to play the game within them. I don’t think it affects me in any way but a positive way where I can showcase that I can play in another system in another set of rules but with a bigger field – the yard, where winning the line of scrimmage is so important. Being able to put myself on the line and showcase my first step is going to be really important, especially with the three downs, so it’s a two-and-out. A lot of times it’s pass heavy, so I feel like that caters more toward me anyway.”
Adeyemi-Berglund said he’s thankful for his time at Southeastern.
“Hammond is a place I’ll never forget, and I can’t wait to come back some day and be on the campus or be involved in the community any way possible,” he said. “I’m forever indebted to Hammond, Louisiana.”
At the same time, he’s ready to begin a new chapter in his football life.
“The NFL would have been a really cool option, but I’m extremely happy,” Berglund said. “My thing was either way, I wanted to play professional football. I just wanted to play for somebody who wanted me, so to be able to hit the two birds with one stone – to play professional football and be able to do it in my home country after such a long stint away from Canada, I feel like that’s really special to me. I’m really happy to be in the CFL.”
