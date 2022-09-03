Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard has harped on his team about the importance of getting off to fast starts in games since he took over as coach.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t let him down in their season opener against Mandeville.
DSHS recovered a muffed kick on the opening kickoff and turned it into a touchdown and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to spark a 28-13 win over the Skippers at Lakeshore High on Friday.
“One thing that we’ve try to teach and preach here is starting fast,” Beard said. “We notoriously start slow and dig ourselves a hole and have to play from behind. That’s kind of one of the big things going into this year is everybody’s dealing with situations. Everybody’s dealing with what they’ve got at their place. We’ve dealt with ours. We deal with ours. There’s no curveball you can throw us at this point, so nothing should be abnormal. Just make it all normal, make it comfortable, get as comfortable as possible, control your chaos and start fast and you’d be surprised how much more fun it is to play from ahead early than having to dig yourself out of a hole, and that’s really what we did last night, and I was really, really pleased with that.”
“I’m really excited for our kids, really happy,” Beard continued. “It was a lot of fun to watch Denham Springs football look like that. I think Denham Springs alumni and guys that I know real well that played ball here and went to school here that love Denham Springs, I think our job as coaches is to continue growing what we’ve started, but for week one, I couldn’t be more excited and more proud of our kids and the way they handled themselves, conduct themselves and play the game of football the way Denham Springs is meant to be played.”
The turnover on the opening kickoff led to a 1-yard touchdown run by DSHS quarterback Reese Mooney, which helped put the Yellow Jackets go up 7-0.
From there, Hayden Rushing blocked a punt, which teammate Eli Digirolamo returned for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
“That’s what makes special teams special,” Beard said. “You’ve got to put the time into them – guys that are playing offense, defense, they have to come together and mix and blend and take a play that can involve a long sprint down field, a critical play and a crucial play. You win the special teams battle, that’s really a huge part of the game, and that gives you a good advantage, and that’s really what we did (Friday).”
The Skippers recovered a fumble to set up Nate Sheppard’s 8-yard touchdown run late in the first half, cutting the lead to 14-7.
Ray McKneely, who had one carry in the jamboree, scored on runs of 3 yards and 31 yards in the third quarter, pushing the DSHS lead to 28-7.
“It’s week one now, Ray had to be more involved and get more touches,” Beard said. “We did our job as coaches getting him to … the regular season healthy and feeling good, feeling explosive. Ray played just like Ray does. Ray and Cam (Kelly) both had great games (Friday).”
Mandeville quarterback Cooper DesRoches scored on a 1-yard run to cap the scoring.
Denham Springs’ Da’Shawn McBryde and Cam’Ron Eirick had interceptions late in the game to help seal the win. Eirick’s interception was a pick-six called back because of a block in the back, but the Yellow Jackets retained possession after the penalty.
“We talk and preach a physical brand of football that we want to play,” Beard said. “I’m a defensive guy, so of course the mentality is critical for what we do, and we want to be the hardest-working and the toughest group there is, and we want to set the tone and we want to be physical. That’s how we’re going to play our game. That’s how we want to build it.
“I really thought they did an exceptional job last night not only being sound but really just being physical and making big plays when plays needed to be made,” Beard continued. “We did some great things tackling. Yeah, we missed some tackles, but as a whole for week one, I was really excited about our tackling and the way we flew around. We just looked fast and aggressive (Friday) night, so it was a lot of fun to watch.”
Mooney, who boke an ankle last season, missed some time in Friday’s game, but Beard said the quarterback is ‘good’.
“That might be something stemming his previous injury, maybe some scar tissue buildup or something that has made him uncomfortable, and it looked like it reared its head pretty good right there at halftime (Friday) night,” Beard said. “I just think it’s something he’s going to have to work through just getting comfortable again. Even though it’s almost a year removed from that injury, and he’s played baseball, it’s just a different game than playing football, and he’s just got to get back and get his confidence back and get comfortable again and just kind of get his body back to normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.