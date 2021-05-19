All things considered, Albany football coach David Knight didn’t have too much to complain about following the Hornets’ spring game with Sophie B. Wright.
“I thought overall our kids played real hard,” Knight said, noting Albany had just two days in full pads during spring drills. “They played hard. They got at it. I thought they looked pretty good myself.”
Sophie B. Wright and Albany each scored once in the controlled portion of the scrimmage. Albany, which is moving to a flex bone offense, had three scores in the timed portion and one score in the goal line portion.
“I thought we looked good,” Knight said. “We’re finding certain plays work well with certain players, and I think they’re kind of buying into the offense. It’s just going to be a matter of working on it over the summer and when we come back in August and trying to perfect it.”
Reece Wolfe caught a pair of touchdown passes, while Jamarcus Williams and J.J. Doherty ran for scores, and the Hornets didn’t commit a turnover.
“We were kind of leery about what we were going to be able to do, but this offense forces you to make decisions,” Knight said. “We … made the right calls on our side. When they adjusted to something, we were able to make the right call. There will be times we can’t. Somebody will outsmart us in what they do. We were just fortunate the other night to make some good calls and we made some good reads. We drove the ball a couple series, and then we were able to bust a couple big plays. You really couldn’t ask for more out of a scrimmage than to be able to function and to do it with big plays and with a drive.”
Knight praised the Hornets’ defensive effort in the spring game with Seth Galyean getting an interception.
“We looked good against them as far as the run,” Knight said. “They tried to pass it a lot, and we spent most of our time working on the passing stuff.”
“Our secondary looked good,” Knight continued. “We played J.J. on defense. They’ve got a couple of colleges looking at him as a DB, and it’s really not fair to him to just keep him on the sideline and not play him, especially if that’s what we’re looking at for him down the road. I understand we need him for offense, but if we’re going to try to play to win some of these bigger games, then we need everybody we’ve got for defense, too.”
Knight said the Hornets also worked on building depth during the spring game.
“A lot of guys got to play in this game that may not get to play a lot during the season, but they got to get in, and they got to show what they can do,” Knight said. “It will build some competition later on down the road.”
