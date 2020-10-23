SPRINGFIELD – If anything, Friday’s game against South Plaquemines should give Springfield coach Ryan Serpas a good gauge of where his team stands coming off its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs, who picked up a 46-6 win over North Central last week, host the Class 2A Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think it is a step in that direction to kind of be able to kind of see where we’re at,” Serpas said. “I know South Plaquemines, in years past, they’ve had a great team and have won state championships, so it is kind of a measuring stick for where we’re at as a program and hopefully shows that we’ve grown. I’m looking forward to getting out there and having the kids be competitive. That’s one thing that I think that we’re still learning how to do as a team is continue to compete and fight throughout the evening. Things aren’t always going to go our way, but you just try to take advantage of when they do and make the most of it, and then you just keep fighting whenever things aren’t going your way, and hopefully you’re going to see that light at the end of the tunnel and be able to come through and hopefully be able to squeak out some wins.”
Serpas said a key for the Bulldogs will be limiting big plays from South Plaquemines (2-1), which defeated Bonnabel 50-10 last week. The Hurricanes also defeated Grace King 47-0 and lost to Lakeshore 30-28 this season.
“They have two or three athletes that can take it to the house on any given play, and their quarterback has a pretty good arm as well,” Serpas said. “They’ve played some quality opponents and have played everybody tough, so it’s definitely going to be a big game for us and for them. We played them very close last year (in a 26-21 loss), only lost by a couple points, so that’s still fresh in a lot of our kids’ minds, and we want to do everything we can to make sure that we end the game on a good note for our kids at home.”
Another challenge for the Bulldogs will come from the South Plaquemine defense, which features an odd front, which said Serpas said his team has struggled to block against this season.
“They’re really aggressive, come downhill,” Serpas said. “They have a free safety who really likes to play down in the box and play down as far as he can and try to make plays on your side of the ball, so we’ve got to take advantage of some of their aggressiveness and if we can do that, I think we can make our own big plays throughout the night.”
The Bulldogs (1-2) were able to hit some big plays against North Central as quarterback Bryan Babb went 14-for-16 for 310 yards and three touchdown passes, two to Tyler Ratcliff and one to Bryce Vittorio. Running back Koby Linares also rushed for over 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“It’s a great game for him (Babb), especially with the struggles that he had the first couple weeks,” Serpas said. “It’s little things and trying to get other people involved as well. Matt Grace came in and had a couple catches. Bryce (Vittorio) has continued to get better and better every week on that side of the ball as well, and then Tyler continues to do what Tyler’s been doing, just continue to carry the offense and do things whenever he touches the ball as well. That receiving corps is starting to round out, and then you throw the running game in there with Kobe and a couple of explosive runs that he had and we become more of a complete team at that point, as complete offense. If the defense can continue to round out and we play solid football, the sky’s the limit for this team.”
“This offense has potential to be very electric, and whenever it’s hitting on all cylinders – run game, pass game – I think we could put up a lot of points, and I think moving forward, the more that we play, the more comfortable each of them’s going to become.”
Serpas said he’s been pleased with the defense’s effort in tackling.
“I know my corners are doing a great job of coming up and making plays,” Serpas said. “My linebackers, such as Owen Hodges, has been coming in the last couple weeks and has done a great job of making some open field tackles and putting us in a good situation.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs are still working to clean up some things.
“There’s still some things we’re doing wrong that we’ve got to correct,” Serpas said. “It’s good to be able to watch film and see you do things successfully the way that you’re coaching it up and trying to get them to do, and to be able to still, even after a win, point out some things that we can do to get better is something that we use our Saturday morning film time for. The best thing about it is … (players) are able to see some things that they’re doing too whenever we point it out. It’s small things that make you better not only week-to-week, but down the road as well.”
Serpas is hoping the Bulldogs can carry some momentum forward for the rest of the season.
“We finally got a win underneath our belt and the kids know what that feeling’s like now,” Serpas said. “We’re just trying to do everything to keep that momentum rolling forward looking not just at this week but looking ahead to the future and into the season and hopefully position ourselves for a good spot for the playoffs.”
