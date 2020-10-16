SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield football team is off to an 0-2 start, but Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas is hoping his team can turn things around starting with Friday’s home opener against North Central.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
“We’ve played a very tough schedule to start the season off, and I think that’s good, quality teams that we’ve played,” Serpas said of the team’s losses to Albany and Pearl River. “Both of those teams haven’t lost a game yet, so it’s a situation where I think we have tested our kids early on, and I think that’s going to help us down the road, but we’re now at the point to where we want our kids to get some wins underneath their belt so that they can start building their confidence up.”
The Bulldogs had several turnovers in last week’s loss to Pearl River, which the Rebels cashed in on. Serpas said he’s interested to see how his team fares with its first full week of practice in preparation for a game this season. Springfield’s game with Albany was played on a Thursday, and last week’s contest was Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Delta.
“It’s just missed opportunities,” Serpas said. “We kind of found ourselves in a situation early having some turnovers and then turning around on the defensive side of the ball and giving up big plays. I think some of that is people just in position to make plays and not finishing and some of it is just a complete lack of discipline as far as where they needed to be at as well. It was all things whenever we were watching film that we think we can correct, and we’re just trying to rep the kids and get them to understand where they’re supposed to be at and how they’re supposed to be attacking things.”
While last week’s score didn’t work out in the Bulldogs’ favor, in breaking down game film, Serpas said he and his coaching staff were impressed with the play of safety/receiver Matt Grace and linebacker/H-back Owen Hodges, a pair of basketball players who joined the team on Monday last week. Serpas said the duo will help the team on both sides of the ball.
“We kind of wanted to see what they could do when put to the fire, and both of them rose to the occasion and have earned a little bit more playing time moving forward,” Serpas said.
Additionally, Koby Linares rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown.
“Kobe did a pretty good job running the ball last week,” Serpas said. “He’s been consistent with everything he’s done, so I think that as long as we continue to improve on the little things if we can start doing a better job of protecting the football on the offensive side of the ball and defensively, quit giving up such big plays. If we can do those things, I think we’ll be OK,” Serpas said.
North Central (0-1) lost to Mentorship Academy 46-13 in its only game this season.
“What they’re trying to do offensively reminds me of LSU a couple of years ago with the Matt Canada stuff,” Serpas said. “They like to shift and move people around and try to outflank you and run jet out of it. They’ve got some good athletes, and then their quarterback’s got a strong arm, can really stretch the field with his arm … so we’re going to have to defend all areas of the field and just make sure that they don’t get leverage on us or outflank us whenever they’re in the middle of their shifts. We’ve been trying to do a lot of things just to make sure that we stay disciplined up front and move correctly to the things that they’re trying to do.”
Serpas said the Hurricanes base out of a 4-4 defense working primarily in man-to-man coverage.
“It’s going to be a lot different than what we’ve seen so far,” Serpas said. “We’ve seen a couple of 30 front teams the last couple of weeks and now going out with a 40 front and challenging us a little bit more man-to-man, it will be a little different for our kids and for our offense in general. I think with us having that week to prepare for the different look and different scheme is definitely going to be a benefit for us.”
Serpas said it will be the first time this season the Bulldogs will dress more players for a game than the opponent.
“I think that’s definitely going to play to our advantage,” he said. “We just hope that we can come out and fix some of the mistakes we’ve made the last couple weeks and come out with a win.”
