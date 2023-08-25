SHS JAMBOREE

Springfield quarterback Luke Husser (13) hands off to running back Ja'toris Buggage (20) against Varnado during Thursday's game in the George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany.

 Renee Glascock | The News

ALBANY – Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas urged his team to not let up at halftime of its jamboree contest against Varnado, and for the most part, the Bulldogs did just that.

The Bulldogs got two second-half touchdowns to key a 26-16 win over the Wildcats in the opening game of the George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany on Thursday.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' 26-16 win over Varnado in the George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany.

