ALBANY – Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas urged his team to not let up at halftime of its jamboree contest against Varnado, and for the most part, the Bulldogs did just that.
The Bulldogs got two second-half touchdowns to key a 26-16 win over the Wildcats in the opening game of the George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany on Thursday.
“I knew that being up two scores, we had an opportunity to increase that a little bit,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs scored on their first drive to open the second half. “Getting the ball first in the second half and being in a jamboree-type setting, if we went down and scored, momentum would definitely shift in our favor, and I knew probably some seeds of doubt would start to trickle in on their side.”
Springfield led 14-6 at halftime and opened the second half with a five-play, 60-yard scoring drive in which Bulldogs quarterback Luke Husser hit three straight passes – one to Ja’toris Buggage for 12 yards and two to Ethan Lipscomb totaling 25 yards.
Buggage broke a 15-yard run to the Varnado 8, and the Bulldogs were flagged for a false start before Buggage carried up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked, but Springfield led 20-6 with 13:13 to play in the contest.
“Our kids did a good job,” Serpas said. “We went down and punched it in. Great effort right there of our offensive line, and our passing game did a decent job in the second half as well.”
Springfield forced a turnover on downs and needed just three plays to pad the lead as Husser hit Caden Dykes, who outran the defense on a 44-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed after a bad snap, giving Springfield a 26-6 lead with 9:45 to play.
“I thought overall it was a solid offensive performance – a lot to still improve on all the way around, but I’m pleased that we were able to get what I think are going to be our core guys involved, and they were able to make plays tonight,” Serpas said. “Hopefully it’s just a sign of things to come and we continue to improve and show that we can be a multi-dimensional team on offense.”
Varnado returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, and Josh Fox ran for the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 26-14.
The Bulldogs lost a fumble on the ensuing drive, but Tabias Magee intercepted Fox on fourth down at the Springfield 1.
Two plays later, Husser was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap for a safety for the final margin with 5:41 to play.
Varnado drove to the Springfield 31 but turned the ball over on downs with 2:22 left, allowing the Bulldogs to run out the clock.
After forcing a punt on Varnado’s opening drive of the contest, the Bulldogs lost a fumble at their own 19 on their first play of the game, leading to a two-yard touchdown run three plays later. The two-point run failed, giving the Wildcats a 6-0 lead with 10:11 to go in the first half.
After a short kick, Springfield took over at its own 45, where Buggage carried three straight times for 14 yards, and the Wildcats were called for encroachment to aid the drive.
After a holding call on the Bulldogs, Buggage had a five-yard run, and Tyler McGee broke an 11-yard run before an encroachment call against the Wildcats set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Husser to Anthony Williams. Kyle Ridgedell’s PAT put Springfield ahead 7-6 with 7:18 to go in the first half.
“Momentum is a funny thing, and you don’t want to give any opportunity for the other team to capitalize on that,” Serpas said. “Unfortunately, we did and put ourselves in a situation where we had to battle from behind, but fortunately our kids were up to the challenge, and we made some plays.”
Springfield added to the lead on Williams’ 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, with Ridgedell’s PAT making the score 14-6 with 1:15 to play in the first half.
“Defensively, I thought at times we got a little lazy and gave up some plays, and then we had a lot of mental mistakes as well,” Serpas said. “But we were able to capitalize on a couple of things. We got the pick-six by Anthony right before halftime. That was a huge play for us, and then I thought our coverage was pretty good all night long, and we created a decent amount of pressure up front.”
The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 1 hosting Haynes Academy.
“Everything right now is a building block,” Serpas said. “The main goal of this is to come out healthy and going into Week 1 with all options on the table for us to be successful.”
