After consecutive games against Cohen and Albany, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier for Springfield with Pearl River coming to town.
“We’re in a point right now where … we’re running (through) a gauntlet,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “Cohen -- very physical. Albany, we knew was going to be physical, and now Pearl River -- physical. After this, I think our schedule kind of calms down a little bit and allows us an opportunity to possibly get into a run getting into our district, but the main objective is try to survive it, improve tackling defensively, and then hopefully see where we’re at, and maybe we could have a chance at coming away with a win on Friday night.”
The Bulldogs (1-2) are coming off a 56-34 loss to Albany in which they rolled up 339 yards of total offense, including 278 rushing. Koby Linares ran for 198 yards and a touchdown, while Trevon Washington added 78 yards and four touchdowns.
Tyler Ratcliff took over at quarterback for the Bulldogs in the second half last week after starter RJ Serpas tweaked his leg and was held out as a precaution. Ratcliff finished 4-for-9 for 61 yards, and Ryan Serpas said the quarterbacks split time in practice this week.
“I was definitely pleased with our effort offensively,” Ryan Serpas said. “Even as the game wore on, and I had a couple of kids that had to come out, I had some freshmen and younger kids that got opportunities on offense and really, we didn’t skip a beat. We were still able to move the ball up and down the field. I’m pleased with their effort. It’s going to be something where we can’t be happy with where we’re at. We need to continue to improve, and going into this week, it’s going to be something where we look at and see, ‘hey, this is something else we can do to get better offensively’, and we need to take those steps to make sure everybody stays focused and on the same page moving forward.”
A sticking point for Ryan Serpas, however, came from a dropped touchdown pass and a late TD pass on which an illegal forward pass was called, taking points off the board for the Bulldogs. After watching film, Serpas said it was a legal pass.
“A lot missed opportunities,” he said. “We had a chance to get about five or six interceptions that we let slip through our hands that eventually led to points for them.”
Albany put up 476 yards of total offense, including 377 on the ground, some of which Ryan Serpas said came as a result of poor tackling from the Bulldogs.
“A lot of just missed tackles or trying to arm tackle,” Serpas said. “We’re at the point now where we’re playing kids that you can’t afford to arm tackle, and you’ve got to be able to wrap up. We’re doing a lot of I call just ‘grab and throw down tackling’ – the jersey grabbing and trying to get them to the ground. That’s not the kind of tackling that we teach. We teach wrap up and drive, and we’re not seeing a lot of that in the film, so we need to do a better job of reiterating, ‘hey, go through the man and get him to the ground’, so that we’re not having those missed tackles. Several plays last week, we could have had them for losses, and they slipped through one tackle and made 20-30-yard runs.”
Springfield heads into Friday’s game without middle linebacker Caleb Armstrong, who will likely miss the remainder of the season after breaking his leg against Albany. Serpas said a few other players will be held out while nursing injuries.
Pearl River (3-0), which is averaging 37.3 points per game, is coming off a 27-13 victory over Pine in which running back Cornelius Warren rushed for all of the Rebels’ touchdowns. Warren has rushed for 530 yards and 12 TDs while scoring 74 points this season.
“They come in with a very physical running style, kind of similar to the things that we like to do offensively,” Serpas said. “One thing that I take away from the Albany game as well is that we’ve got to improve our tackling and that’s kind of been a point of emphasis going into this week because they’ve got a very physical running back who’s going to be difficult to bring down on first contact.”
The Rebels are based out of a 3-4 defense, and Ryan Serpas said they’re aggressive on the edges.
“I think in the secondary, they do play off a little bit, which should give us some opportunities probably to make some short completions,” he said. “I know that they’re going to go in trying to stop our run game, and so we’re going to need to take advantage of outside area if they’re going to leave that more unprotected trying to commit more bodies to the box.”
Ryan Serpas said the game could come down to basic football principles for the Bulldogs.
“We’re going to have to be able to move the ball in any form that they’re going to allow us to, so it’s the old saying ‘take what they give you,’ Serpas said. “If they’re going to give us the outside area to be able to throw the ball, we’re going to have to be able to be successful doing that. We’re not going to be able to just sit back and try to pound, pound, pound, if they want to allow us to be able to throw the ball into those creases.
