As much as it would be nice to soak up last week’s win over Ben Franklin, Springfield coach Ryan Serpas knows there’s no time for that, even after the Bulldogs scored a 50-0 win.
“Momentum can be a great thing and a bad thing,” said Serpas, whose team travels to face Pearl River at 7 p.m. Thursday. “We’re definitely glad that we got the win and have that momentum going forward, but in could also give you some false sense of confidence in some areas that you’re lacking. That’s why we’ve got to go watch film and show the kids some things we can go do get a little bit better. I think our kids have done a good job of being receptive and picking up on those things, and that’s why we’re in this position right now. Hopefully we can kind of build on things that we did last week as being able to overcome that adversity and building on good play on top of good play.”
In last week’s win, Jatorius Buggage had 216 yards and a touchdown to continue a solid season, while Ivan Fletcher and Britton Allen had interception returns for touchdowns against Ben Franklin.
“I know that (Buggage) had a great week last week,” Serpas said. “He’s become the guy who’s carrying the load for us offensively. Hopefully we can kind of establish him early on. If we can do that, that will open up some things up for Ivan (Fletcher) and Britton (Allen) in the passing game. Defensively, they do a great job of rallying to the ball and being in position to make plays. They hardly ever give up big plays, so we’re going to have to earn everything we get.”
Serpas said he’s still looking for consistency from the Bulldogs on the line and better play from his defensive ends.
“We do a good job up front at times, and then at times we seem to take some plays off, so just a little better effort as far as that’s concerned up front,” Serpas said. “My defensive end play needs to get a little better. Sometimes we try to get our heads down into the box a little too much and give up the edge running plays, and that can come back to hurt us down the road.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be cleaned up,” Serpas continued. “Our offensive line does a great job at times and then at times we just have some mental breakdowns as well. Just a lot of little things that could make us that much better if we’re able to be receptive and to make those changes and those corrections.”
Pearl River (2-2) is coming off a 59-7 loss to Newman, getting its only score on a 14-yard touchdown run from Brian Jenkins
“We’re going to have to play better and be better this week to be able to get a win against a tough 4A opponent in Pearl River,” Serpas said.
Jenkins, one of the state’s leading rushers, ran for 309 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Pope John Paul in the season opener. It’s an effort that gave Serpas flashbacks to Corey Warren’s six-touchdown, 260-yard rushing effort as the Rebels picked up a win in 2019.
“We’re definitely going to have our hands full there,” Serpas said. “Those memories are still deep in our (mind) from what we had went through, so we’re definitely going to have to come out with a solid game plan to be able to stop their run, but they also do a great job of spreading the ball around. They have a couple athletes who are good receivers, the quarterback is able to make some good throws, so they’re about as balanced of a team as you can get right now, and they’re going to present some problems for us.”
Serpas is also familiar with the Pearl River defense based on past experience.
“Defensively, they’ve always been a scrappy team that just really flows well to the ball, and they do a good job of running that 3-4,” Serpas said. “They make it look like you’re going to have all these running lanes and then do a great job of collapsing it down trying to push it to the edge, so we’re going to have to try to figure out ways to keep our running game going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.