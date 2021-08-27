ALBANY -- Springfield’s start to its jamboree contest with Independence wasn’t the best, but the Bulldogs made up for it with a finish that came up just short of a win.
The Bulldogs, who battled back from a 14-0 deficit, drove to the Independence 12, where the Tigers intercepted Springfield’s Seth Grand in the end zone with 35 seconds left, sealing the Tigers’ 22-20 win in the first game of the Trooper George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany on Thursday.
“For us to be in that situation, in that position, I like that our kids competed,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “They never gave up. We’ve got something to build on. Going into the season, I couldn’t be happier. If we’re going to lose one, this is one to lose. It’s a jamboree. Next week, they’re for real. We tell the kids 1-0 is one week at a time. That’s all we’re focusing in on is what we’ve got to do to be successful next week.”
“I’m just proud of the effort the kids gave,” Serpas continued. “They never gave up. It was very frustrating to begin the game, but (they way) it ended, I can walk out of here knowing our kids gave it their all.”
Springfield recovered a fumble with 2:54 to play, and on fourth-and-17 from the Springfield 23, Grand connected with Ivan Fletcher on a 41-yard pass to the Independence 36. Two plays later, Grand and Fletcher hooked up on a 21-yard pass to the Independence 12.
“We’ve just got to run our routes, real, real hard,” Fletcher said. “Our quarterback, we’ve got to get that connection, and once we get that connection, me and Seth’s connection is really hard to stop once we get it right. You’ve got to come off your route hard, make the cornerback react, and once you break, just look for the ball, get open and get up field.”
On the next play, the Tigers got the interception to seal the contest.
“We ran out of gas,” Serpas said. “One of those last plays, Ivan, who had just made a great catch and run, he got gassed. We ran another pass play out to that area, and unfortunately we didn’t get a great effort on that, and we hung the ball out in the corner, and they were able to come down with it.”
The Bulldogs, who trailed 22-12, pulled within two as Grand connected over the middle with Rick Vicknair, who outraced the defense for a 74-yard touchdown. Nick Fletcher ran for the two-point conversion, making the score 22-20 with 4:42 to play.
“The safety cheated over right, and there was just one high, so I was like, ‘Shoot, I’m going to curve it left,’” Vicknair said. “I caught it, went up and came back right, and nobody could get me.”
Springfield trailed 14-6 at halftime and recovered a fumble at its own 49 on the fourth play of the second half to set up a touchdown. Grand and Ivan Fletcher hooked up for 22 yards on the first play of the drive, and Springfield used the run game and pair of penalties on the Tigers to move to the Independence 12.
On fourth-and-3, Grand hit Ivan Fletcher on a 12-yard TD pass. On the two-point conversion, Springfield was flagged for a false start, and the run failed, cutting the Independence lead to 14-12.
“Obviously, we don’t have a kicking game right now, so we’re trying to be creative with some of our two-point plays, and then we put ourselves behind the sticks,” Serpas said of the two-point conversions. “It’s a whole different ball game when you’re playing from the three (yard line) and the eight (yard line).
“That’s going to be things that we’re going to have to learn as a team,” Serpas continued. “We had some kids who just got worn out tonight. Hopefully we get those guys to realize the importance they played in this half game tonight, and we’re going to need them for a full game next week.”
After a short kick set Independence up at midfield, the Tigers took just five plays to score, with Lacardias Boatwright busting a 15-yard run and Michi Bean a 25-yard burst to set up Kendel Haywood’s 1-yard TD run. Boatwright carried up the middle for the two-point conversion, putting the Tigers ahead 22-12 with 5:30 to play.
Independence built a 14-0 lead in the first half as Haywood and Boatwright connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-9 for the Tigers’ first score, and Fred McDowell had a 21- yard TD run after a short punt.
“You get a fourth-and-9 situation like that, you expect to get off the field,” Serpas said of the Tigers’ first touchdown. “Our kid slips in the backfield and they end up walking in … We kind of settled down after that and figured out that we can be a pretty good team whenever we applied ourselves. The flow of the game, I think, started getting to us a little better, so that’s something that we’ve got to try to overcome, just the pregame jitters or whatever. Hopefully now they’ll go out and they can be a lot more confident in themselves and we’ll go out and hopefully be more successful and won’t have to play from behind like we did tonight.”
Springfield’s only scoring drive of the first half was aided by two facemask calls and a pass interference penalty against the Tigers, leading to Nick Fletcher’s 6-yard TD run. Ivan Fletcher’s run on the two-point conversion failed after the Bulldogs were penalized for a false start.
Springfield stopped the Tigers at the Bulldog 2 after a 10-yard pass to end the first half.
“We will improve,” Ivan Fletcher said. “We will be back. We’ll take this loss, and we’ll get better.”
