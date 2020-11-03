Livingston Parish has its first football shutdown because of COVID-19 concerns.
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said a player who was at practice Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus later in the day.
Serpas said the school’s football team went into an immediate 14-day quarantine, meaning the Bulldogs (2-3) won’t play Friday’s District 10-2A game at Pope John Paul II. Serpas said the Bulldogs’ game against St. Thomas Aquinas next week will likely be impacted as well.
“For the next 14 days, we’re going to be in quarantine and just try to make sure that we’re doing everything that’s best for these kids and making sure that they’re safe and we don’t help spread everything,” Serpas said, noting the football team will do its school work virtually and players’ symptoms will be monitored.
“It’s definitely one of those situations that you know is very possible, but if you can, at all costs, you want to avoid it because you want to be able to get these games in, you want these kids to have the opportunity to continue to grow and get better, and just when you think you are doing all the right things and getting as a team, something like this happens and kind of stops you in your tracks,” Serpas continued, noting his first priority was notify the parents of his players of the circumstances. “They were very understanding of what we’re going through and very supportive of the way that we kind of handled things. Now it’s just kind of sit back and wait and see.”
Springfield principal Spencer Harris said the Bulldogs’ final game of the regular season against Northlake Christian, which is scheduled to be played on a Thursday, is “highly unlikely” to be played with the Bulldogs coming off two weeks of quarantine at that point.
Harris called it “a safety decision, not a football decision.”
“We’ve just got to make sure we don’t put our kids in a situation (that) they’re physically not prepared for,” Harris said. “That’s the biggest concern there.”
“I’m not going to say it’s not going to happen just yet, but it’s very, very problematic,” Harris said of playing the Northlake Christian game. “I think the odds are probably better that we wouldn’t be able to.”
Serpas said whatever games the Bulldogs miss will go down as cancellations. Pope John Paul II will play Vinton on Friday.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for us,” Serpas said. “I really feel for our seniors at this moment, but we’re going to deal with it, just follow the guidelines and make sure that we’re doing everything that we’re supposed to do to try to get back to normal.”
Serpas said his coaching staff won’t have to go into quarantine because they aren’t in the same type of physical contact the players take part in during practice.
“We got five games in,” Harris said. “I’ll be honest with you, a couple of months ago, I didn’t think we’d get five games in. I hate that we’re not getting eight games in, but you’ve got no control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.