SPRINGFIELD – Coming into this season, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knows what he’s got when it comes to the team’s running game.
So it’s fitting the Bulldogs ended their scrimmage with St. John of Plaquemine with a rushing touchdown at Springfield on Friday.
Jatoris Buggage had a 1-yard touchdown run with no time on the clock to close out an eight-minute timed quarter at the end of the scrimmage.
“I think we ended with what we know is the strength of our team with kind of running the ball there and kind of enforcing our will,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “Those big guys up front and our running backs are definitely kind of our strength. With what we’re doing offensively, I think we’re going to be able to have the moments.”
The final touchdown was set up after Malik Cooper recovered a fumble at the St. John 28 with just under three minutes to play.
Nick Fletcher busted a 20-yard run to the Eagle 3 two plays later, but a holding call against the Bulldogs backed the ball up to the St. John 29.
Luke Husser hit Buggage on a 14-yard pass on the next play, and on third-and-12, Fletcher plowed his way to the 1, setting up Buggage’s touchdown run.
Neither team scored on their first 12-play series with first-teamers, and neither second-team unit scored on their first possessions.
Buggage broke a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second series with first-teamers, and Fletcher followed with a 30-yard run to the St. John 40 on the next play.
Two plays later, Husser hit Caden Dykes on a 26-yard pass, setting up Fletcher’s 8-yard touchdown run up the middle.
“It kind of took us a little while to kind of get our footing, and after we kind of settled in, I think we kind of started to develop our identity as a team and kind of see what we’re capable of,” Serpas said. “I really think that we kind of showed that we’re able to enforce our will up front and then see how explosive we can be with our run game. (Buggage) had some explosive runs, and Nick had a couple of great, big powerful runs as well. We had a couple of great passes down the field as well with Caden having some big plays down the sideline too. I really think that we were able to do some things offensively that were great tonight.”
Serpas said Fletcher got “95 percent” of the reps on defense for the Bulldogs, while Buggage got “90 percent” on defense.
“We’re asking them to carry the load offensively, and then turn around and play that side of the ball too,” Serpas said. “Those two guys are doing a lot for us, and then our offensive line is turning around and playing a big part for our defensive line, too. We’ve got a good rotation up there on the defensive line. I think we’ve got about six or seven deep right there, so we’re trying to keep those guys as fresh as possible. I think we like what we have there. It’s just trying to get a little deeper at some of those linebacker spots trying to shore up some of the secondary issues and just make these kids want to compete and work hard day in and day out and not just be the best out here on the team but be the best in the area and try to compete against each other and then go out on Friday nights and be the best team out there.”
Springfield’s first-team defense kept the Eagles out of the end zone, but St. John’s second-team offense scored on consecutive plays during the ensuing series as Ahmad Wilson busted a 62-yard run, and Gage Blanchard connected with Jack Marcantel on a 70-yard pass.
Serpas stressed that some of St. John’s first-teamers played with the second team because of depth issues and injuries.
“Our kids weren’t out of position,” Serpas said. “They just don’t have the ability quite yet to make the play. I think they’re going to get there. I don’t think that it’s a matter of if they’re ever going to get it. It’s just a matter when they’re going to get it.”
The Bulldog defense held St. John out of the end zone in the goal line period, getting a fourth-down stop.
“Defensively, it was kind of the same thing,” Serpas said. “We kind of were unsure of ourselves early, gave up a couple of chunk yardage plays and then settled down and really kind of established ourselves up front, and our linebackers did a great job of kind of coming down, filling holes and developing some edge play for us. I really thought we did a good job throughout the rest of the night.”
Fletcher had a 6-yard scoring run on third down for the Bulldogs during the goal line period.
In the timed portion of the scrimmage, the Eagles got the ball first and drove into Bulldog territory before having a pass called back because of an illegal block.
Two plays later, Ethan Crawford recovered a fumble, but the Bulldogs were unable to convert, turning the ball over on downs.
Cooper recovered a fumble on the next play, setting up the final score.
“Creating turnovers was a big thing,” Serpas said. “I really like that we were opportunistic in creating those turnovers. On that first one (fumble recovery), I really hate that opportunity kind of slip away, but we come right back and get that second turnover and were able to punch that ball into the end zone to kind of end things. It was a good thing.”
While the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles, Serpas knows the Bulldogs aren’t a finished product heading into Thursday’s jamboree contest against Grace King at Walker.
“We had a couple breakdowns up front in some blocking schemes, which are some things if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen early on, and we can go watch some film and clean up,” Serpas said. “That’s both in our pass protections and in our run schemes. Let’s just hope that we can keep Luke (Husser) more upright than he is on the ground. It's OK. Luke’s a big boy. He needs to take a lick every now and then, but let’s hope he got hit tonight harder than he gets hit all year long.”
“We’re excited to get to this point and make it a little more realistic,” Serpas continued. “I think our kids are a little bit more excited now, now that it’s getting real. We’re happy where we’re at, but we can’t be content. We’ve got to continue to work. Hopefully the effort continues to grow, and we continue to show up and want to compete.”
