SPRINGFIELD – The regular season isn’t here just yet, but the intensity will certainly ramp up a notch for Livingston Parish’s football teams heading into jamboree play.
For Springfield, that means facing Grace King in the middle game of the Albany Jamboree at Walker on Thursday. The action opens with Independence facing Varnado at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up with Albany meeting Sophie B. Wright.
“It’s kind of like our last week of practicing against somebody else, so we’re not like in full-on pressure we’ve got to win going into a game-type setting, but we’re still trying to give some kids some opportunities to prove they can contribute,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “And then some kids that might be a little banged up or injured, it’s not a situation where it’s a full-on go, either. We definitely want to make sure we’re very precautious and have those kids for the season. There’s no reason to take any chances on basically another scrimmage-type game.”
The Bulldogs faced St. John of Plaquemine last week, with Jatoris Buggage and Josh Fletcher each scoring two rushing touchdowns over the course of the scrimmage, but Serpas said the Bulldogs still have some things to work out heading into the jamboree.
“We had some breakdowns in some protections that we were doing, and a couple of breakdowns in our run game,” Serpas said. “Even though we did run the ball really well, I think that those are still some things that we can really improve on moving forward.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs will look to build on a jamboree effort in which Ethan Crawford and Malik Cooper recovered fumbles while holding St. John scoreless in the timed and goal line portions of the scrimmage.
“I really liked our presence,” Serpas said. “I liked the way that we rallied to the football. We showed some strong gang tackling. We did have some breakdowns in linebacker play. We were kind of timid at times and weren’t always coming forward downhill, which I didn’t like. But then, other times there were some great plays where we had some tackles for losses, and then we were very opportunistic with the turnovers.”
“A couple of people stepped up and played some roles that we hadn’t asked them to do before, so they showed that they can help us in other spots, and I think that that’s going to be something that’s going to be very rewarding and help us down the road as well,” Serpas continued. “I was pleased overall. Still some things we’ve got to clean up – some alignment/assignment issues secondary-wise. I just think that the more time that we have to work on some stuff, the better we’re going to be.”
The jamboree adds another layer in special teams, which weren’t a part of the Bulldogs’ scrimmage.
“That’s going to be a whole other dynamic to what we’re trying to do,” Serpas said. “Obviously with this weather, it’s been difficult for us to be able to do a whole lot outdoors, so it’s been a challenge trying to get some of this stuff done, but I don’t think we’re the only ones in the boat. I think everybody’s in that boat right now.”
Serpas said he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from Grace King on film.
“They’re very athletic,” Serpas said. “They have some nice-looking athletes out there. The quarterback has got a decent arm, and he can push the ball down field vertically and also does a good job of being able to get outside the pocket, so we’ve got to make sure that we do a good job trying to contain him. The running back can definitely be a playmaker if we allow him to get loose, so we’re definitely going to have to make sure we keep him bottled up. I think that where we’re at, we did a good job last week and hopefully we can kind of be able to focus on them and have our kids’ mindset where it needs to be come Thursday.”
“Defensively, they do a good job of rallying to the ball,” Serpas continued. “They’re big. They’re not a small team. They’re a 5A team, so they’re going to have some size. We’re just going to have to be able to match what they do and see if we can be able to create those creases for our running backs.”
