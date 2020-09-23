SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield football team certainly isn’t wasting any time in gauging its progress heading into the season.
The Bulldogs will host Donaldsonville, a Class 3A playoff team from last season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium.
“We’re definitely going to be challenged from the get-go,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “We’ll see where some of our weaknesses are and hopefully give us a chance to shore up some of that stuff going into the season. I really think it’s a good idea for us to go against somebody who’s going to be a little stronger than us and kind of a good litmus test for where we’re at as a program and try to just keep improving as a team.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Serpas said one of the things he’ll be looking for from his team is its ability to maintain focus, something he harped on in a recent post-practice talk.
“While we’re out here for our two-hour practice, a little over two hours, you can see how their focus starts to wane as we go through,” Serpas said.. “It’s just trying to get them to learn that they’re going to have to get re-focused and try to get through the mental grind of the fatigue that sets in, try to … catch their second wind as we’re getting through practice, and once they understand that, that’s only going to help them once we get into the game situations as well.”
Serpas said will remain in a spread-based offense which returns quarterback Bryan Babb and running back Koby Linares.
“We really like where we’ve come at with that the last couple of years, and we’ve done a good job of continuing to try to tweak that and make it fit our personnel better, and I really like where we’re at,” Serpas said of the offense. “Hopefully we continue to improve and that shows on the game film.”
“I think that (new Springfield offensive coordinator) Coach (Storm) Reeves has done a great job of basically getting everybody on the same page and the little tweaks and things that we’ve done to help improve the offensive side of the ball and get those guys to gel a little better is only going to show once we start getting against quality opponents,” Serpas continued. “Really only having one week of pads to work in, we’re still finding out a lot about ourselves, but we’re thin ourselves, so once we get against somebody who can get out there and really bang with us, it’s going to be a little different for us. (We’re) just letting those guys know, ‘hey, you will be tested. It’s up to you to rise to that physical challenge and be ready to go and take on that mental and physical challenge of over two hours that’s just right around the corner.’”
One of the areas Serpas said he’ll be paying close attention to is the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
“Even though they’re young, they’re really a group that I think that is going to be able to make those skill guys that much better,” Serpas said. “It’s just going to take some of those physical reps and them seeing what lies ahead against a good opponent as we move forward.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs will be working out of a 4-3 scheme this season and return linebackers, Arshun Andrews and Josh Coleman, Jaden Conley and Ian Miller up front and Tyler Ratcliff in the secondary.
“We’re kind of changing things up on that side of the ball, trying to get the kids to understand a new scheme and where they fit in at it,” Serpas said. “We’re doing a good job of trying to rep and get those mental reps in. To me, defensively, alignment and assignment is 75 percent at least, of what we’re trying to do defensively just making sure that they’re in position, and once they’re in position, obviously, go ahead and finish out the play. I think that was a lot of our problem last year is we found ourselves out of position a lot and giving up big plays. That’s why we’ve really spent a lot of time this year just trying to make sure, ‘hey, alignment and assignment’ – know your job and know where you’re supposed to be at and everything else will fall in place.”
For Serpas and the Bulldogs, it’s all about getting back into the swing of football and doing so against another team.
“Everybody’s ready to start playing football,” Serpas said. “It’s been great to actually watch a little football on TV the last week or two, and now it’s our turn to kind of continue to improve as a team and show that we’ve made strides over the last year or two to get better, but it’s up to this senior group to continue to put this program in the right direction.”
