ALBANY – It wasn’t like starting from square one for the Springfield offense against Independence, but it was pretty close.
It showed somewhat in an 8-0 loss to the Tigers on Friday as part of the North Oaks Sports Medicine Albany Jamboree at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium after the Bulldogs made a change at quarterback and center during the week leading up to the jamboree.
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said Bryan Babb, who took all the starting reps at quarterback for the Bulldogs during 7-on-7 drills and in last week’s scrimmage with Central Private, is expected to transfer from Springfield to attend school in Mississippi.
Senior RJ Serpas moved into the starting role.
“Quarterback’s a very important position in football,” Ryan Serpas said. “To have a kid play as much snaps as Babb had played and we had dedicated toward him … the situation was very unfortunate. RJ did as great job of accepting the role. He’s been the backup quarterback going all through camp and has been doing a good job. On very short notice, I think we did a great job all things considered.
“We moved the ball. He made the right decisions on some things, (and some things) he made the wrong decisions. That’s to be expected at this point.”
The Bulldogs also moved Noah Bonura, who had been working at H-back since the spring, back to center.
“With the new quarterback coming in, we’ve been having some inconsistencies with the center position,” Ryan Serpas said. “He stepped in and played center for us all night. That just goes to speak to the unselfishness of that kid to really come in. He’s been busting his butt to get on the field in the H-back spot and really did a great job of coming in and playing every snap of playing every snap at center for us and doing a great job of commanding the offensive line throughout as well.”
Bonura said the decision to move him back to center was made late in practice Wednesday and he brought his No. 5 jersey in the event he had to play any H-back on Friday.
“If this is really going to help my team win, then that’s what I’m going to have to do,” Bonura said of making the move back to center, where he started last season.
After a scoreless 12-minute first half, the Bulldogs moved the ball well, with Koby Linares rattling off an 11-yard gain and RJ Serpas hitting Tylan Armstrong on a 17-yard pass to the Independence 25.
“We saw how they were starting to play some things,” Ryan Serpas said of the team’s early success in the second half. “We knew with the adjustments that they were making, it was going to open up some other things for us. My offensive line did a great job all night long of creating holes for the running back to run through. There were quite a few times that we were one block away or one mis-step away from breaking one for a touchdown. Those are things that are going to come with time. We’ve just got to continue to work on it and perfect our craft.”
But a pair of penalties, along with a recovered fumble on a snap, bogged down the drive, which ended on downs at the Independence 34.
“We still had a lot of issues that were self-inflicted,” Ryan Serpas said. “Things just kind of dominoed on us.”
That enabled the Tigers to put together the game’s lone scoring drive, which went nine plays and was kept alive by an encroachment penalty on the Bulldogs on third-and-3.
Jaylon Oliver broke loose on runs of 11 and 14 yards on the drive, setting up Javion Etienne’s 15-yard TD run three plays later. Darionte Ginn’s keeper on the two-point conversion put the Tigers up 8-0 with 5:05 to go in the contest.
“I think we did a good job,” Ryan Serpas said of the Bulldogs’ defensive effort. “We still struggled a little bit on the edges. They were able to score that touchdown on the jet sweep play against us. That’s something that we’ve got to work on to try to continue to get better. I think there was some improvement from the scrimmage to the jamboree, and that’s all you can really ask for at this point is to try to keep getting a little better.”
The next Bulldog drive was aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct call but ended on downs at the Independence 34.
After forcing a punt, the Bulldogs put together another drive which came up empty. It was aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties and a 19-yard pass from RJ Serpas to Trevon Washington, moving the ball to the Tiger 28.
The drive ended on downs after four straight incomplete passes, allowing Independence to run out the clock.
“I learned it’s a whole lot harder than you would think,” said RJ Serpas, who went 2-for-14 for 36 yards passing of playing quarterback. “I definitely need to improve on passing deep, and I’ll definitely start that first thing Monday morning at practice.”
Independence’s Fred McDowell, who had seven carries for 70 yards, busted a 39-yard run on the Tigers’ first drive of the game, but he fumbled, and Springfield’s Tyler Ratcliff recovered.
Linares, who led the Bulldogs with six carries for 38 yards, lost a fumble on the next play, but the Tigers were unable to score, and the teams traded punts.
Independence drove to the Bulldog 36 before turning the ball over on downs.
Springfield’s Washington broke off a 13-yard run on the first play of the drive but it stalled out at the Tiger 49, forcing a punt.
Springfield opens the regular season next Friday, traveling to face Bogue Chitto, Miss.
“This is still practice football for us,” Ryan Serpas said. “Next week’s the real thing. Hopefully we can get all those mistakes behind us and go into next week with some experience and continue to change and figure out our identity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.