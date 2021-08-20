It wasn’t perfect, but the Springfield football team has something to build on after Thursday’s scrimmage with Central Private.
“We’ve still got a little ways to go,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “We treated (Thursday) like it was a practice. We’re hoping that we’re going to use the film because it’s the first opportunity for us to coach off of our mistakes, and we’re going to go in and correct those mistakes and hopefully don’t repeat them and start getting ready for our jamboree.”
Springfield will face Independence in the Albany jamboree at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Serpas said some of the team’s struggles in the scrimmage stem from not having many numbers in practice.
“We kind of struggled to move the ball offensively consistently all night, so it was hard to get our run game going,” Serpas said.
“We’re still trying to develop as a team, get our line situation hopefully better, and our running backs have to do a better job of finding the creases and the holes, and I think we’ll be OK on that side of the ball,” Serpas said. “It’s going to take more time working together.”
“Hopefully now that this week’s gone and school’s starting to get into a flow, the kids are showing up on a consistent basis and we know what we’re working with and they’re only going to get better the more time, more effort that we put into this,” Serpas continued.
The Bulldogs, however, had some success in the passing game, with Britton Allen hauling in three TD passes and Ivan Fletcher one from Seth Grand.
“We’re definitely happy,” Serpas said of the Bulldogs’ performance in the passing game in the scrimmage. “We know that those two guys can be huge weapons for us, but at the same time, we need to be able to run the ball so that teams can’t focus individually on those guys. If our running game can open things up for us, that’s only going to make those guys more successful in our passing game.”
Serpas said Central Private scored twice during the play period and once in the goal line period.
“Secondary wise, I thought we did a pretty good job,” Serpas said. “It’s just we’ve got to be able to make some plays. I’m needing my linebackers to step up and not wait for contact to come downhill and make contact at the line of scrimmage, not to sit back and be an easy target for the linemen.”
Serpas singled out the play of Trevor Sanchez and Rick Vicknair in the secondary.
“He’s one of those kids who does everything the right way, does everything that’s asked of him,” Serpas said of Sanchez. “He definitely has earned the respect of all the kids on the team. Then you’ve got a kid like Rick Vicknair who’s a senior that has led by example, has shown up all summer long. You can tell through practice and even throughout the scrimmage that his ability has grown tremendously, and he’s kind of stepped up and been a great leader for this group.”
“I think that as we keep going along, those guys are only going to continue to get better and they can help out some of the other guys as well as we go,” Serpas continued.
