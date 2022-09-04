SHS vs Haynes Academy Jatoris Buggage

Ja'toris Buggage (20) cuts up the field against Haynes Academy.

The Springfield football team turned in a memorable effort to open its season Friday.

Peyton Gibbens broke up a pass on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter, and the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds to seal at 26-24 win for the Bulldogs over Haynes Academy at Springfield.

SHS vs Haynes Academy Peyton Gibbens

Peyton Gibbens (4) snags a pass for a big gain leading to a touchdown for Springfield against Haynes Academy.

