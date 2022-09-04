The Springfield football team turned in a memorable effort to open its season Friday.
Peyton Gibbens broke up a pass on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter, and the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds to seal at 26-24 win for the Bulldogs over Haynes Academy at Springfield.
“It was a good opening win for us – a tough-fought win, but a win at that,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “They definitely tested us physically and challenged us. For the most part, we stood up to the challenge and kind of went back-and-forth there for a while. I’m glad our kids fought through a lot of adversity.”
“I really do think that as we move on, this was a good game for us to start off with to be challenged like this and kind of let our guys see this is what it’s going to take and this how hard you’re going to have to fight for us to be successful,” Serpas continued. “Hopefully they’re aware of that now, and it’s going to only get better from here, let’s hope.”
The Bulldogs led 26-18 when Haynes Academy scored on a 28-yard pass – just its second of the night – to cut the lead with just over two minutes left.
Haynes Academy was hit with a celebration penalty, backing the team up for its two-point conversion. The Bulldogs were flagged for a horse collar on the conversion, allowing Haynes Academy another chance at a conversion.
On the ensuing pass play, Gibbens knocked the ball away.
The ball was kicked out of bounds on the on-side kick, and the Bulldogs kneeled it out with Haynes Academy out of timeouts.
“I thought that it was a hard-fought game on both sides,” Serpas said. “Haynes was definitely up to the challenge, and this game really could have gone either way. The turnover battle, I think, was really the key to the game. I think we had two takeaways on our side, and we protected the ball well.”
Springfield snapped an 18-18 tie early in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard touchdown run by Jatoris Buggage, who also carried for the two-point conversion, for a 26-18 lead.
“We had been playing him a lot more on defense in the scrimmage and jamboree, so we limited him defensively this week to try to keep those legs fresher for the fourth quarter this week,” Serpas said of Buggage, who finished with 17 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns. “In the fourth quarter, I think that’s when he kind of took over the game for us. I think that showed in that 60-yard run right there. You could just tell he had that power and explosion to get break that first level, and then nobody was going to catch him. Even on that two-point conversion play that he punched in, which proved to be the pivotal play of the game, he gets through, and he basically goes through their middle linebacker and punches it into the end zone, so that leg drive that he had, he wasn’t tired. He wasn’t going to be denied at that point.”
Haynes Academy capped a nine-play drive to open the game, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by the quarterback. The two-point conversion failed, making the score 6-0.
Nick Fletcher’s 14-yard touchdown run knotted the score at 6-6 early in the second quarter. Fletcher finished with four carries for 20 yards.
Springfield forced a punt, and the Bulldogs responded with a 4-yard touchdown run by Buggage to take a 12-6 lead, which held up at halftime.
In the third quarter, a 34-yard pass from Luke Husser to Gibbens set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Buggage, pushing the lead to 18-6.
“We had talked about trying to separate ourselves to start the second half,” Serpas said. “We had a lot of mental mistakes and just kind of confusion in the first half. We went into halftime and tried to clean up some of that stuff. I really think a lot of that helped, and we were more on the same page coming out in the second half. We did a better job of working together, and those guys executed a whole lot better because of that.”
Husser went 5-for-8 for 78 yards, with Gibbens catching two passes for 58 yards and Ethan Lipscomb adding two catches for 19 yards.
“They were challenging us to try to beat them in the air, and Luke and Peyton hooked up a couple of times in the air, and young freshman Ethan Lipscomb came through with a couple of catches (Friday),” Serpas said. “He was a kid that we didn’t have in the jamboree. He’s a kid who has shown that he’s capable of being able to help us out and be able to make some plays in that passing game as well.”
Haynes Academy followed with a 10-play scoring drive near the end of the third quarter on a 2-yard run, cutting the lead to 18-12.
Springfield lost the ball on a bobbled snap on a punt attempt on its next possession, and Haynes Academy took over at the Bulldog 15 to set up an 8-yard run touchdown run by the quarterback three plays later to tie the game at 18-18 in the third quarter.
“I’m proud of our guys for continuing to fight all the way through,” Serpas said. “Hopefully that goes a long way for us for this season. We’ll hopefully step up and learn a lot from this film and hopefully grow from it and get better moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.