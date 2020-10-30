Springfield coach Ryan Serpas isn’t overlooking Thomas Jefferson this week, but he knows how important Saturday’s game is heading into District 10-2A play next week.
“This is our last chance to be able to right some wrongs and try to get things going heading in the right direction before we hit our district play,” Serpas said of the game, which was moved to Saturday as Thomas Jefferson, which is located in Gretna, deals with the effects of Hurricane Zeta. A kickoff time for the game has not been announced.
The Bulldogs (1-3) are coming off a 46-13 loss to South Plaquemines in which they fell behind 34-0.
“I saw a lot of breakdowns,” Serpas said. “Offensive line-wise, they gave us a lot of fits with what they were doing defensively, and then I just saw some bad decisions. I think our quarterback (Bryan Babb) played a little gun shy. I think he let his past experience of throwing picks kind of get in the way – he was almost afraid to try to make plays because of some of the mistakes that he’s made. We’re trying to do some things to help him get his confidence back and telling him that we trust him to be able to throw the ball in those situations, and those are things that we’ve got to be able to do to be successful.”
Class 3A Thomas Jefferson (3-1) is coming off a 42-12 win over Fisher, and Serpas said the Jaguars’ offensive approach isn’t complicated.
“They’re a strong run team,” Serpas said. “They like to be able to pound the ball, run some power, run some straight iso lead stuff right at you. It’s going to be a physical game. We’re going to have to go out and try to match their physicality, and hopefully we can shut them down.
“Honestly, just looking at the way they are, this is really the first team that will have done that to us with the way that they’re going to run the ball, so it’s really the first time we’ll be challenged as far as that aspect of it. They’re unlike South Plaquemines where South Plaquemines had some athletes and they could get those guys involved and try to get them the ball in space. They’re more of a power run team, and we haven’t played a team like that this year. This is going to be our first opportunity to kind of see that power game and allow our kids to kind of know ‘hey, the ball’s coming here. It’s your job to stop it.’ Even though you know where it’s going, you’ve still got to be able execute, be able to stop what they’re trying to do.”
Serpas said the Jaguars base out of a split-four defense featuring cover 3 in the secondary.
“They’re pretty strong up front, so again, our offensive line is going to be challenged this week,” Serpas said. “I think there are some things that we can do to try to take advantage of their alignment and stuff like that. It’s just going to be up to our kids to be able to execute what we’re trying to throw at them. If we can get that done, then I think we can be successful.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs may have to be patient offensively against Thomas Jefferson’s defense.
“They do a good job of getting to the football – not allowing big plays, so even when teams are able to kind of move the ball on them, they still are not having those breakdowns, so the big play against them hasn’t really been there, and they do a good job with their coverage schemes,” Serpas said. “I just think that they play one of those bend but don’t break type defenses that will give you certain things to an extent. It’s just are you going to be patient enough and are you going to be able to execute and be able to go down the field on them? That’s some of the questions that we’ve got to be able to answer going into the game this week.”
