Maybe the best thing about Springfield’s scrimmage with Donaldsonville is just that – it was a scrimmage.
Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said the Tigers scored six total times, while Springfield scored three times during Thursday’s scrimmage at Bulldog Stadium.
“They’re a good 3A opponent that we went against, and it’s a good early test,” Serpas said. “If you’re going to make mistakes and learn about yourself, it’s good to do it before it counts.”
“You could definitely tell it was our first time going against an opponent,” Serpas continued. “A lot of mistakes were made, but going against somebody who we know is a very good team, it kind of sets the bar on the things that we need to do to become better and be able to execute the smaller details of what we’re trying to do.”
Donaldsonville scored four times during the play series portion of the scrimmage and two more times as the teams played a pair of eight-minute halves.
Springfield scored late on a pass to Britton Allen from Bryan Babb during the timed portion. Allen and Babb also connected for a touchdown during the series portion of the scrimmage.
Serpas said Bryce Vittorio and Tyler Ratcliff also had some big catches for the Bulldogs.
“We were able to get some chunk yardages at times in the passing game,” Serpas said. “We’ve got to get our protection scheme a little better up front, but those guys did a decent job of giving us just enough time to get the ball out. We’ve also got to continue to block down field and keep working and executing. There were several times where we were able to have holes and stuff like that, and we just became of unsure of where to go as linemen up front. That’s to be expected with a young offensive line like that. Now that we have some good film to show them where they’re making mistakes at, it’s good, teachable moments for them.”
Koby Linares also rushed for a score for the Bulldogs.
“Koby did a great job in the run game of getting in behind blockers and doing what he’s done for the last year for us,” Serpas said. “We’re happy to have him back, and hopefully we continue to get better up front, which will help us in the run game and then take a little pressure off of Bab and our receiving corps as well.”
Serpas said big plays were a problem for the Bulldog defense.
“We were in position to make some plays and just couldn’t,” Serpas said. “My linebackers have to do a better job of coming downhill and making plays. I think we just had a lot of breakdowns. We gave up a lot of big plays. What should have been tackles at the line of scrimmage or gains of just a couple yards ended up being 50, 60-yard runs and things like that. Just a lot of missed tackles, missed assignments and a lot of things that have to be still worked on on that side of the ball.”
Serpas said the positive is the Bulldogs have something to build on heading into next Thursday’s season opener against Albany at Walker High.
“We’re definitely glad to finally go against an opponent and kind of see where we’re at,” Serpas said. “It was a good challenge for us. I always tell the kids you learn more about yourself as a team and a person after a loss than you do a win, so we’ve got to do a little soul searching and make sure that we’re able to execute and do the types of things that it’s going to take to make us better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.