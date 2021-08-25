SPRINGFIELD -- Things are about to ratchet up a notch for football teams around the state as they prepare for the regular season, and that’s just fine with Springfield coach Ryan Serpas.
The Bulldogs face Independence in the Albany Jamboree at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Now it’s more of a game type setting, so we get to sprinkle in some special teams in there, so that’s been an added wrinkle to our practices just trying to get things lined up on that end, and then with the aspect of just the whole flow of a game as well,” Serpas said. “We watched film. We tried to correct a lot of our mistakes (from) last week. Now we go against Independence, who I think is a really good opponent and will be a really good measuring stick for us before we kick off the season.”
Springfield is coming off a scrimmage with Central Private, and Serpas said a look at the film from that outing opened some eyes in a different way.
“I really thought that we had struggled in our running game, and I thought a lot of that had to do with some upfront issues, but going back and watching the film, I was really pleased with what our offensive line was able to do,” Serpas said. “I think we missed some opportunities in the running game with our running backs kind of not doing the right assignments and making some bad cuts and some reads off of blocks. That’s kind of been a point of emphasis this week, and hopefully we can do a better job of allowing those blocks to set up for those guys so that we can be a little bit more ground and pound this week.”
Defensively, Serpas said he’s looking for improved play from his linebacking corps heading into the jamboree.
“We made a couple of changes and are trying a couple of different things to see if it’s going to help us be more successful,” Serpas said. “I do think that we’ve had a good couple days of practice, so now it’s just putting all of our theories to the test and hopefully we come out and do a little bit better and are able to force several punting situations (Thursday) night.”
There’s familiarity with Independence, with the teams squaring off in the spring scrimmage.
“Coach (Scott) Shaffett always does a good job of getting those kids ready, and we know they’re going to be big up front, and we know they’re going to have a couple of athletes. It’s going to be up to us to try to stop what they like to do.”
Serpas said Central Private ran some schemes in the run game that are similar to Independence’s, which may help the Bulldogs.
“Our keys are going to be try to learn from our mistakes, not only in the spring when we played Independence, but last week in the scrimmage and improve,” Serpas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.