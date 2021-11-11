Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas channeled his inner Ric Flair in summing up the situation as the Bulldogs head into the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The No. 28 Bulldogs are coming off a solid effort in a 12-0 win over Northlake Christian last week and travel to face No. 5 North Caddo on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’ve talked all year long about you want to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man, and so if we can go out, and we put our best against their best, then if we can come out on top, that’s the name of the game,” Serpas said. “Just that extra bit’s on the line this week, and our kids, you can kind of see the smile on their faces that say, ‘hey, this is what it’s all about.’”
Springfield (4 -5), went 2-1 in District 10 -2A play and made a change at quarterback last in the season with freshman Luke Husser replacing senior Seth Grand, which Serpas said gave the Bulldogs a boost.
“I’ll just say for the last thee games, you can see the maturation of Luke Husser,” Serpas said. “As a freshman, he does a great job. I think he’s completing … almost right at 70 percent of his passes right now. The things that he’s been able to do to help us expand on what we’re trying to do offensively has really helped us these last few games. What (running back Jatoris Buggage) is doing as well and (receiver) Britton (Allen), our offense, when it’s hitting on all cylinders, is pretty difficult to stop.”
Rick Vicknair’s return from injury has given the Bulldogs another option in the passing game.
“Having those multiple guys play big roles for you in just having it to where they can’t key on one person to try to stop you,” Serpas said. “Definitely these last few weeks have added an extra bonus to what our offense can do. We did seem to stall out a couple of times last week, but I think that where those kids are at and what we’ve been doing, I’m real excited for the opportunity for those guys to go out and prove themselves again this week.”
North Caddo (8-2) is coming off a 50 -7 win over D’Arbonne Woods Charter. The Titans’ losses are to North Webster (53 -30) and Jonesboro Hodge (26 -22).
“They’ve got a tremendously skilled athlete at running back, and then they’ve got a kid (Omarion Miller), who’s top 10 in the state in receiving, so multiple weapons that we’re going to have to try to defend against and just try to put ourselves in situations where we can just make some tackles and make them earn the whole field. That’s kind of our goal is if we can eliminate any type of big plays from them, I think that they’ve shown the ability to not sit back and be comfortable with having to earn everything. If we can just put them in some pressure type situations, I think we could have a good game.”
Miller has 59 receptions for 1,154 yards and 16 touchdowns.
After getting a shutout last week, Serpas would like to carry some of that momentum into Friday’s game. At the same time, Serpas knows the challenge is a bit different for the Bulldogs this week.
“Hopefully we can have that type of game coming into this week,” Serpas said. “Now I will say that this week’s opponent is going to be a lot different in the aspect of the athletes that we’re going to face and the things that they’re scheming and doing differently. It’s going to be a much harder challenge for us, but we’re trying to put some kids in some situations where they can make some plays and challenge them.”
“They’re a very aggressive team,” Serpas said. “They like to bring a lot of heat. They’re going to blitz somebody from somewhere on just about every play.”
“Definitely, our offensive line is going to be tested this week,” Serpas said. “It’s going to be one of those things where if we can break through to the second level, if we do a good job initially up front and (Buggage) can kind of find those creases, we could have a huge night in our running game. The way that they like to bring the blitzes and play a lot of man coverage, there’s going to be opportunities in the passing game as well. I don’t think they do a great job of covering guys all the time in the way that they run their man, so I think that there’s going to be opportunities for Rick and Britton to have big plays. With the pressure we’re going to get up front, our offensive line is definitely going to be tested, but I think that we’ve been tested these last few weeks, and we’ve shown that we can, at times, handle things, handle blitzes and stuff like that, but we’ve just got to be consistent with it this week, and if we can do that, I think we could have a great night.”
The trip to North Caddo is over five hours, giving the Bulldogs another challenge.
“With it being a huge bus ride like this, we’ve got some things built along the way to where we’re going to be able to get out and stretch our legs and take in some scenes and enjoy this moment,” Serpas said. “Hopefully it’s just the first of a couple weeks to come as we go on a run in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.