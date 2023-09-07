SPRINGFIELD – Heading into the second week of the regular season, things aren’t overly complicated for the Springfield football team.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 46-20 win over Haynes Academy and look to carry momentum into Friday’s 7 p.m. game hosting Ascension Christian.
“It’s all about keeping things rolling and getting the kids to continue to understand what it’s going to take each and every week to be successful,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “We came in and were able to kind of teach a lot off of film (Monday) and show them some things that we need to improve on. I think they’re starting to understand what it’s going to take to play a full game, and we’re trying to get everybody to buy in and everything seems to be going really well right now.”
Springfield relied on big plays in the win over Haynes Academy, with Ja’toris Buggage busting a 71-yard touchdown run, Caden Dykes pulling down touchdown passes of 77 and 44 yards, and Corey Pittman returning the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
While Serpas was grateful for those big plays, he also realizes they might not always be there for the Bulldogs.
“We definitely need to be able to grind things out as well, especially with the running game that we have and the weapons that we present back there,” Serpas said. “I do think that that’s going to be something that we continue to improve on, getting multiple guys involved more than just Ja’toris in our overall scheme of everything, but it’s definitely a point right now where I’m happy that we were able to have that success and get those big plays and get the early lead to get that confidence underneath our belt.”
Buggage finished with 255 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season. Nick Fletcher added 45 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
“It’s no secret that we’re as good as we can be whenever he is on the field,” Serpas said of Buggage. “It’s good to see him with a smile on his face running the football, kind of joking around a little bit. We’re glad to have him back. Saying that, we don’t want to put him in a situation where we’re overusing him too much, especially early on. There will be games later on where we might have to rely on him a little heavier, so we’re trying to continue to develop some depth even beyond him and Nick at that position.”
Serpas said the goal for the Springfield offense is to continue to refine the run game while getting the pass game more involved after quarterback Luke Husser went 2-for-2 for 117 yards and two touchdowns last week.
“It’s just a matter of getting more opportunities and making more plays on the offensive side,” Serpas said.
Serpas said he was pleased with the play of the defense, especially early in the game. He singled out the play of the Bulldog middle linebackers.
“This year, it was nice to see us come out and be the aggressor – the way we were flying to the football early on, giving that extra effort, making the tackles, rallying together, everybody knowing their jobs, knowing their responsibilities and making plays,” Serpas said. “That was the happiest thing I could say about the defense was it was good to see people in position and making plays and then doing the right technique and stuff that we’ve working on as well.”
With that being said, Serpas said the defense became ‘complacent’ midway through the second quarter, resulting in a 58-yard touchdown pass and a 10-play scoring drive for Haynes Academy.
“I was a little upset about that, but we got re-focused after that and did what we had to do to close the game out,” Serpas said. “I’m happy we got to that point, and I hope we can use that as a learning lesson of what you can and can’t do within the ball game – stay within the framework of what we’re asking you to do. Don’t get complacent and cocky, kind of, to let your mindset take you out of what we’re trying to do.
Serpas said the Bulldogs are also working on their kicking game after going 2-for-8 on extra points last week, but he said if improvements don’t come, the team could scrap extra points and go for two on its conversion attempts.
“I know Kyle (Ridgedell) has put a lot of work into kicking this offseason, so I’m trying to give them every opportunity to get that thing on track,” Serpas said. “It’s not just Kyle. It’s not just the kicking. It’s the snapping. It’s some of the holds. Those guys just need to get out there and work on it a little bit more together, and I think we’ll see improvement if they do that.”
Ascension Christian is coming off a 37-0 win over Gueydan, giving former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey his first win as the program’s head coach.
“He brings a different aspect to what they’re trying to do,” Serpas said, noting the Lions have moved away from the triple-option scheme they ran last season while going 0-10. “You can see he’s already put his stamp on the program … so it’s going to be an opportunity for us to see a different type of offense this week – one that’s going to spread it out, but they do like to run their quarterback as well, so it’s going to create a little bit more challenges for us as a defense, and we have to really kind of buy in to what we’re trying to do defensively to get stops.”
Serpas said he’s been impressed by the Ascension Christian defense.
“They fly around,” he said. “They’re well-coached. They’re going to be a team that’s going to try to make us ground it out. They’ve got some size, so overall, I think that they’re going to present some challenges for us, especially up front, and we’re going to have to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to get our kids in position blocking-wise and scheme-wise to be able to be successful. I do think our guys our guys are capable of having another great night, but it’s going to be a matter of not taking them lightly.”
