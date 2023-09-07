Springfield-Haynes Academy Luke Husser, Nick Fletcher

Springfield quarterback Luke Husser takes the snap as Nick Fletcher looks for the handoff during Friday's game.

SPRINGFIELD – Heading into the second week of the regular season, things aren’t overly complicated for the Springfield football team.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 46-20 win over Haynes Academy and look to carry momentum into Friday’s 7 p.m. game hosting Ascension Christian.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' win over Haynes Academy and hosting Ascension Christian on Friday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.