Springfield vs Slaughter Charter 09-23-22

Springfield takes on Slaughter Charter on homecoming night on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Heading into Friday’s game at Central Private, there are a few goals for the Springfield football team after its first loss of the season.

“We’re just trying to get healthy and get re-focused and seeing what we need to do to get back on the right path and see what we can do to fix the many mistakes we made last week,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said.

