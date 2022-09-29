Heading into Friday’s game at Central Private, there are a few goals for the Springfield football team after its first loss of the season.
“We’re just trying to get healthy and get re-focused and seeing what we need to do to get back on the right path and see what we can do to fix the many mistakes we made last week,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said.
Springfield, which lost to Slaughter Charter, 44-16, last week, heads into Friday’s road game dealing with several injuries. The Bulldogs played without linemen Walter Lee and Ethan Crawford and receiver Peyton Gibbens last week.
“We’ve still got several guys who are still feeling the effects from the season,” Serpas said. “You’re at the halfway point in the season, and some of that stuff is some stuff that you’re just going to have to deal with, and some of that stuff is some things that it’s going to take several weeks to deal with. At this point, this is where you start to have that talk with them in being hurt and being injured. There’s a fine line and a difference between it. If you’re hurt, you need to try to do what you can and play and do what you can do, but if you’re injured, obviously, you can’t go, and so we need to try to distinguish between them and try to get the kids’ bodies healed up and try to get them ready to hit district next week.”
The Bulldogs (3-1) will have running back Jatoris Buggage, who was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct following a scuffle during last week’s game.
“He went in as a unsportsmanlike ejection last week, so he’s done all his paperwork for the ejection,” Serpas said. “He’s got some punishment as far as team-wise for that as well. We’re trying to make sure he understands the ramifications of his actions and make sure that nothing like that happens again.”
Heading into last week’s game, Serpas was concerned with where his team was mentally in its preparation with homecoming festivities following a hard-fought win over Albany, something that may have hurt the Bulldogs in the loss. Earlier this week, he said the team was more focused than last week.
“I can tell you this Monday was a whole lot better than last Monday, so I was very pleased with our attitudes (Monday) at practice,” he said. “I can definitely tell you that our focus seemed to be a lot better, and our kids’ mindsets are definitely in a much better place after last week, and all those distractions are behind us from homecoming and all the other hangovers from other the other events that have taken place.”
Central Private is 1-3 after picking up a 35-0 win over Northeast last week. The RedHawks have losses to Central Catholic (47-0), St. John (29-14) and Gueydan (35-27).
“Quite honestly, they do a lot of things very similar to what we just saw against Slaughter Charter, who was very successful against us,” Serpas said. “We’re going to have our hands full, I believe, again. I don’t think they’re going to have quite the personnel that Slaughter presented for us, but the way they do things is going to be very similar, and if we’re not focused and we don’t understand our jobs and what it’s going to take for us to be successful, we’re going to struggle again. They’re a team that I think is very capable of giving us a tough challenge, and we definitely need to not take them lightly going to their place an hour away. Any time you put yourself in those type of circumstances, It’s definitely going to be something where it’s very unfamiliar surroundings. It’s the first time we’ve ever gone there, so all the unknowns of this road challenge are something you can’t really prepare for, so we’re trying to make sure that our kids understand and their heads are clear and we’re ready to go Friday.”
Serpas said the RedHawks play a split-four scheme and swarm to the ball on defense.
“Personnel-wise, I don’t think they’re quite as big as some of the teams we’ve seen this season, but I do think that what they do is they try to give you a lot more pressure looks,” Serpas said. “Because they’re not as big, they try to use a little bit more athleticism to try to beat you, so there are some things, especially with us being a little depleted up front, we’ve got to make sure that our line understands what’s going on and we’re not giving a lot of run-throughs, we get everything shored up, and we can make sure that we’re in a good situation to be able to make plays.”
