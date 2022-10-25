Springfield vs Independence football 10-14-22

The Springfield High football team plays against Independence on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

SPRINGFIELD – At this point in the season, the goal is pretty straightforward for the Springfield football team – it’s all about getting a win in District 7-2A play.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 0-3) started a promising season at 3-0 but have lost five straight amid a rash of season-ending injuries to key starters heading into Friday’s p.m. game at Pope John Paul II.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' loss to St. Helena and Friday's game at Pope John Paul II.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.