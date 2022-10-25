SPRINGFIELD – At this point in the season, the goal is pretty straightforward for the Springfield football team – it’s all about getting a win in District 7-2A play.
The Bulldogs (3-5, 0-3) started a promising season at 3-0 but have lost five straight amid a rash of season-ending injuries to key starters heading into Friday’s p.m. game at Pope John Paul II.
“The kids, remarkably, are doing well considering our circumstances from where we started to where we’re at,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “We’ve got such a young core that we’re dealing with. These kids continue to be here and battle. It’s just that I look up and we’ve got five freshmen out on the football field. These kids should be getting JV reps at this time, and they’re forced to be getting varsity reps. It’s something that they’re learning and they’re having to see Friday night speed, and they’re really not quite prepared for it yet. It’s no fault of their own, but it is what it is, and hopefully this is something that’s going to help them down the road just getting these reps. Also, we don’t play another team like St. Helena.”
The Hawks used several big scoring plays to build a 50-0 lead at halftime on their way to a 57-0 win over the Bulldogs in Greensburg last week.
“They just athletically were far superior to us as far as being able to line guys up who could just flat-out, out-run us all across the field,” Serpas said. “That’s something we don’t have to deal with again on our schedule. Those guys are leading our district for a reason, and they’ve been a tough game for us no matter what. It just turned out that we weren’t very competitive from the get-go. That’s all we’re trying to be right now – trying to be competitive, trying to get our kids to compete and just focus on what they can control.”
Pope John Paul (3-5, 1-2) is coming off a 30-20 win over Independence and is led by second-year coach Philip Pigott.
“He’s kind of developing a pound the ball right at you type of mentality, which I think he’s done a good job of,” Serpas said. “It really fits his skill set for what he has. He proved last year that whenever those kids buy in, it is difficult to stop.”
Serpas, however, is hoping the Jaguars’ offensive scheme is one the Bulldogs’ defense will match up well against.
“I do think that that style of play fits our personnel a lot better,” he said. “I do think it’s something that we should be able to game plan and be able to be a whole lot more competitive playing against their personnel as opposed to personnel we saw last week.
“I still do think that it’s going to be a challenge for us to get our kids ready and be able to wipe last week’s game out of our memory and just be able to move on and move the focus to this week,” Serpas continued.
The Jaguars base out of a 3-4 scheme on defense and had three sacks and an interception in last week’s game.
“They do a good job of being around the ball,” Serpas said. “I do think it should open up some stuff for us, some running lanes. I don’t think they’re nearly as aggressive and close near as fast as what we saw olast week. It’s a very similar defense to what we saw last week, so it’s just a matter of us being able to go out and execute and be able to drive home what we’re good at. That’s something that we’re still trying to find an identity of as far as being able to get first downs. We’ve kind of struggled since we hit district or hit the second half of our schedule offensively with being able to consistently just move the ball. “Whenever we think we get something going, it’s just sometimes we bog down, even in the red zone,” Serpas continued. “Against Independence, we kind of moved the ball decently in between the 20s but get inside the 20, and you have four drives that stall inside the 20. You get no points for it, and that’s what killed us. Hopefully we can find a way to not only move the ball but be able to punch the ball in the end zone this week as well.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs will have to protect the football and avoid miscues on special teams in an effort to get back into the win column.
“It’s just little mistakes that we’re still making,” Serpas said. “I think that if we can control the ball, make sure we don’t have turnovers, play smart football, we’ll be OK. We haven’t been doing that the last couple definitely been losing on the special teams side of things as well. It’s just playing smarter football, and I think we’ll be OK.”
