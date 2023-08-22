SPRINGFIELD – There’s nothing like an opportunity to get better, and that’s exactly what Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas sees in front of his team heading into the Albany Jamboree.
Springfield scrimmaged Fontainebleau last week and opens the Albany Jamboree facing Varnado at 7 p.m. Thursday. Albany and Livonia will square off after.
Tickets are $10 if purchased at Springfield High or $12 at the gate.
“We had the opportunity (Monday) to kind of sit down and go through a lot of our mistakes and kind of correct a lot of things from that scrimmage, so this is just an opportunity for us to correct things that we were let down in in the scrimmage last week,” Serpas said. “Plus, it’s going to be more like a game-type situation where we sprinkle in the special teams and hopefully get things rolling a little better with game flow and stuff like that. It’s just another opportunity for us to go out and prove ourselves.”
Serpas said Springfield scored three times, while Fontainebleau scored ‘three or four times’ in the scrimmage.
Springfield got a touchdown on a screen pass from Luke Husser to Caden Dykes, while Tyler McGee scored on a run and Braylon Jones scored on a pass from Husser on the final play of the scrimmage.
Still, Serpas said the Bulldogs have some things to work on on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, instead of letting the play develop, we tried to make it happen then and there,” he said. “Sometimes waiting that spilt second for things to open up is a better option. That’s some of the things that I’m hoping that they see on film and realize (they’re) easy things that we can fix to become a better team.”
After watching film of the scrimmage, Serpas said some of the Bulldogs’ miscues were self-inflicted on both sides of the ball.
“A lot of the mistakes we were making were just putting ourselves out of position,” he said. “Initially, we were lined up correctly and doing things, but we were not doing our jobs correctly, so we kind of went back to teaching some of the fundamentals of some things that we’re trying to get accomplished and stressing those (Monday), especially during film. It’s all fine and dandy whenever you get out there and do the fundamentals through your drills but my thing to them (Monday) was we do drills and preach fundamentals and then we get into a game situation and we revert back to what our natural instincts are telling us. Now we need to apply the fundamentals and learn from our mistakes.”
“Also, hittiing another opponent and not hitting our scout team every day was a little bit more of a wake-up call because now we’re actually going against some quality kids who are ready to be more on their level and not just pushing a kid out of the way,” Serpas said. “It’s more (of) there’s resistance there. A lot of that played a factor in our struggles. Overall, I was happy that we were able to do some evaluation and fix the mistakes, and the kids were very positive the things that we were doing.”
Serpas said there were also some positives coming out of the scrimmage.
“I thought we did a good job of being able to get the ball out,” Serpas said. “Particularly, our right side of our line did a great job of blocking. We need to be able to give a little bit of help when needed up front, but our assignments in our blocking schemes were pretty sound.
“Defensively, I think up front our defensive line did a pretty decent job overall,” Serpas continued. “I thought we had good pressure up the middle. We made some tackles and were forcing things back to the inside when we could. Secondary-wise, we made a couple mistakes, but we also did some good things, and that’s just something with reps we’re going to continue to improve on.”
Springfield meets a familiar opponent in Varnado after the teams scrimmaged each other in the spring.
“It’s a thing because it’s familiar, so you kind of know each other a little bit better, but it also gives you an opportunity as a team who might not have had some success the last time you played them to look at that film, evaluate it, and be like, ‘this is where we can be successful,’” Serpas said. “It is an opportunity to use actual game film to correct mistakes and show kids what we’re trying to do and adjustments we’re trying to make to be successful.”
Serpas said playing Varnado has also helped the team’s preparation as well, noting the Bulldogs have play cards drawn up and a game plan in place.
“Obviously not every kid on their team is going to be the same, but it’s still one of those things where we’re working on our base offense and our base defense,” Serpas said. “I’m sure they’re doing the same things. We’re not necessarily going out there and trying to recreate the wheel for a jamboree, but we are getting to the point where our kids need to understand that week-to-week some things are going to change – game plans, stuff like that – so we need to be able to adapt and try to put the right pieces in play.”
Serpas said Varnado will present some challenges for the Bulldogs.
“They like to bring some pressure, so I think that if we’re able to get that crease and everybody sticks with their assignments that we could have some big plays, especially in our running game, because of that,” Serpas said. “It’s just going to be a matter of us being able to hone in on what our jobs are and understanding of what it’s going to take for us to be successful. Because we just saw them a couple of months ago, we kind of have an idea of what they’re going to try to do …”
