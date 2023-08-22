Springfield logo
SPRINGFIELD – There’s nothing like an opportunity to get better, and that’s exactly what Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas sees in front of his team heading into the Albany Jamboree.

Springfield scrimmaged Fontainebleau last week and opens the Albany Jamboree facing Varnado at 7 p.m. Thursday. Albany and Livonia will square off after.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses facing Varnado in the Albany Jamboree on Thursday.

