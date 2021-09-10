SPRINGFIELD -- Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas and his returning players haven’t forgotten how last season ended, and they’re aiming to get the program headed in the right direction this year.
The Bulldogs’ season was shortened because of COVID and the team had to forfeit a pair of wins because of paperwork issues, ultimately costing it a spot in the playoffs.
“I’m not going to say it’s in the rearview mirror,” said Serpas, whose team opens the season Friday facing Broadmoor at Istrouma at 7 p.m. “It’s something that we look at. We use it as a learning experience. The kids aren’t harping on it. The kids are ready to get out there and perform on the field and that’s all I can ask for them.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs are in a multiple scheme for the second straight season.
“We move people around, try to get some mismatches in our passing game and then just try to dictate however you want to play us, we’re going to take whatever you want to give us,” Serpas said. “If you want to take a couple of guys out of the box and try to double some of our receivers, we can look at that and get our running game going as well. I do think that we have the ability to be able to run the ball and be a strong running team this year.”
The Bulldogs return five starters on offense, led by Britton Allen at receiver to lead the skill players.
“He’s the guy who has been benefitted the most, in my opinion, for this being year two in the system,” Serpas said. “He definitely has a 100 percent stronger grasp of what we’re trying to do. Last year, I think, he was more one dimensional, and this year, he’s kind of stepped up his role and has been a kid we’ve been able to move around a little bit more. He’s definitely going to be a huge weapon for us in the passing game for us.”
Senior Seth Grand is expected to start at quarterback after taking reps in the spring after moving up from JV.
“He’s gotten some reps back there, but he’s still learning and processing a lot,” Serpas said. “He was a defensive starter for us last year, and I think that obviously we’re limiting what he can do right now defensively because of his role that he’s playing with our offense, but he’s a kid who’s shown the ability to be able to pick up the offense. He has a strong enough arm to be able to get it down field and allow Britton and Ivan (Fletcher) and some of those other kids to go up and make plays.”
Allen will be joined at receiver by Fletcher, a member of the Springfield basketball team who is playing football for the first time.
“He’s a great, long kid who has a lot of athletic ability, and I really think he’s going to have a breakout year for us on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Serpas said. “We’re expecting him to be a playmaker, and it’s going to be one of those things where the more reps he gets, the better he’s going to be. It’s just getting him familiar with what’s happening overall with the grand scheme of football.”
Senior Rick Vicknair and Jatorius Buggage will be the Bulldogs’ primary running backs, with the pair getting reps with some other players. Serpas said the starting nod is up for grabs.
“We think that that should end up being a pretty strong point for us,” Serpas said of the running back spot. “Rick Vicknair has been a kid who didn’t get any carries last year in the scrimmage, but that was because of where we were trying to use him at on the offense. We used him more in the slot and tried to get him the ball differently. We’re probably going to give him some more snaps at true running back, and hopefully that’s going to motivate some of those other guys as well.
“Jatorious Buggage is a kid that we expect big things from at that position,” Serpas said. “He has a lot of ability. He’s still trying to grasp what we’re trying to do offensively. His vision, I think, is only going to get better as we go along, and once he starts to see things better, I think he’s going to be our primary playmaker at that spot.”
Ayden McAlister will be the team’s primary H back, while Dorian Burise is expected to start at tight end.
“He’s done a real good job stepping up,” Serpas said of McAlister. “He’s a smart kid and can be very physical as well. We expect him to be a big playmaker for us. Dorian Burise is a kid who is kind of along the same lines of Ivan Fletcher. It’s his first year playing football, but he’s a big, strong kid that we’re going to try to use on the edge and be able to create big running lanes as well.”
On the offensive line, Ethan Crawford moves to center, while Walter Lee, who started every game as a freshman before sitting out his sophomore season, returns at guard along with Colin Parsons and Walton Lee, who are working at the other guard spot. Layden Richards and Elijah Johnson will hold down the tackle spots.
Serpas said the biggest issue for the offensive line is getting the group to work together, with him saying the team has used different starting combinations at practice as some of the projected starters have missed time.
“Now that school’s in flow and they’re showing up on a regular basis, they’re only going to get better week in and week out working together,” Serpas said before Hurricane Ida hit. “Their ability level, they have a chance to be probably one of the better offensive line groups that we’ve had in quite some time. If I’m being honest, I think that’s probably the strongest part of our team is what they’re capable of doing, which is why we need to be able to establish our run game.”
Serpas said there’s plenty of potential for the offense.
“I think we have a chance to be explosive,” he said. “I think last year, we kind of tried to get too cute with things kind of overthinking stuff. It was the first year in the system, and now we’re hoping that it’s starting to come more naturally to the kids and they’re able to just go out and make plays. That’s what we’re looking for right now is them just getting out there and ‘hey, go be a playmaker for us.’ I think we’re going to get that. I think we’re going to be more consistent. We’re a young team. We only have four seniors, so I really think this is something that we’re setting the stage for us to grow and get better throughout this year and going into next year as well.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs will base out of a 4-3 on defense but can change their scheme.
“We’re going to adjust to what the offense is trying to do and try to put our kids in position to be successful,” Serpas said. “We’re going to try to mix up our coverages back behind trying to simplify some things at the same time for the kids. The more that they work together, the better we’re going to be.”
On the defensive line, the Bulldogs will use a rotation of Burise, Jason Courtney, Malik Cooper, Denham Springs transfer Camden McCann and Walton and Walter Lee.
“That just goes to show the depth of our line this year,” Serpas said. “We’re almost more of a rotating line. We don’t have to wear out the same guys play in and play out like we’ve had in years past.”
“We’re as deep as we’ve ever been up front,” Serpas continued. “We’ve got about 10 kids that we could just throw out there and feel comfortable with up front right now.”
Parsons, McAlister and Walker transfer Nick Fletcher make up the linebacking corps.
“I’m still trying to get my linebackers to react and come downhill,” Serpas said. “I think we’re going to get there. I think (the Central Private scrimmage) was a step in the right direction. It’s just getting them to see it and fix it consistently on a daily basis. I really think that we’re going to be OK at that position. It’s just getting those guys reps and understanding what we’re trying to get them to do.”
Cornerbacks Allen and Vicknair and safety Trevor Sanchez return in the secondary, along with safety Dorian Lusk.
“I feel as strong about my secondary as I’ve felt the last few years,” Serpas said. “I really think secondary wise, we’ve come a long way, and we’ve done a good job on that end.”
“I think we’re going to be a solid group there,” Serpas said of the defense. “It’s just getting them to understand the scheme and making sure we don’t have any mental breakdowns.”
Broadmoor is one of three 4A schools on the Bulldogs’ schedule. Springfield will also meet Albany, Slaughter Charter, Ben Franklin, Pearl River and St. Martin’s in predistrict games.
“Doing that, I think, gives us an opportunity to build power points up and put us in a situation where hopefully we can be hosting a playoff game this year,” Serpas said.
The District 10-2A schedule, which the Bulldogs were unable to play last season, features Pope John Paul II, St. Thomas Aquinas and Northlake Christian.
“It’s going to be brand new to a lot of them,” Serpas said. “It’s going to be a little different feel. I think that those guys are eager to prove ourselves and get out there and try to do the best that we can for our community and represent Springfield well.
“As we get into the season, I expect us to continue to improve week in and week out and have a really good year and just kind of get our footing back under us as a football program,” Serpas continued.
