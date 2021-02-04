SPRINGFIELD -- Three Bulldogs are heading north.
Springfield High football stars Josh Coleman, Jaden Conley and Koby Linares have all signed their letters of intent to attend Louisiana College, pledging their commitment to being teammates for another four years.
All three made the signings during small ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 3, giving the Pineville college a strong Springfield representation for the 2020-21 recruiting cycle.
“We’re just gonna call it ‘Springfield North,’” joked assistant coach Storm Reeves.
The three signees certainly left their mark on the Springfield football program: All earned All-Parish honors in each of the last two seasons, with Linares (running back) and Conley (offensive line) earning the nods on offense while Coleman (defensive line/linebacker) made a name for himself on defense.
They said they hope to take that on-field success three hours north to Louisiana College.
“We want to make it great over there,” Conley said.
The signings officially concluded what was a most trying senior year amid a record-breaking hurricane season and the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the Springfield High football team hard.
The Bulldogs were forced to move their Week 2 game against Pearl River to Wednesday because of Hurricane Delta. They later had to bump their game against Thomas Jefferson to a Saturday because of Hurricane Zeta.
But the worst news came last, when Springfield High principal Spencer Harris announced the team was cancelling its final three games of the season when players went into COVID-19 quarantine.
Gone were district clashes against Pope John Paul II, St. Thomas Aquinas and Northlake Christian. And ultimately, gone were the Bulldogs’ hopes of making the playoffs after the team's season ended because of a clerical issue involving an ineligible player.
Following their signings, the three discussed what their senior year was like, up until the moment they heard their final season in a Springfield uniform was over.
“When the news hit, we couldn’t believe it,” Linares said. “We have a group chat, and we were all just like, ‘Dang, that practice was our last practice.’ We didn’t know how to take it all in because it was such short notice.”
Added Coleman: “The season was just so short. It just went by in the blink of an eye. It felt like you were just practicing all summer and you didn’t get to play a game. That’s what it felt like the whole season.
“I had big plans for my senior year, but they fell short unfortunately. We felt we had a very strong team, but COVID really messed us up.”
Conley, who has been in the Springfield community since fourth grade, said that despite the hardships of the final season, he “wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world.”
“I’d do it again if I had to,” he said. “This football team is like a family. Coach (Ryan) Serpas and everybody else always made you feel welcomed. It always felt like a family.”
Despite the unexpected ending to the season, the teammates said they made plenty of memories to cherish. Among those was the storybook ending against Thomas Jefferson, in what ended up being their final game at Springfield High.
After trailing early in the game, Britton Allen’s fourth-down interception with seconds left sealed a 23-22 victory for the Bulldogs and one that the seniors won’t soon forget.
It showed them how tough they were — and how tough they could’ve been all along.
“It was like winning the Little League Super Bowl,” said Linares, who finished with 157 rushing yards while also playing on defense.
Coleman said he sensed a change in the team that game, especially after Serpas’ halftime speech with the team trailing by a touchdown. He had hoped it would’ve been the turning point for a team that was heading into district play with a chance at making the postseason.
“I feel like that was the moment when everything clicked,” he said. “It was something I’ll remember forever. It changed from everybody having the mentality of, ‘We’re just gonna lose because we’re down’ to, ‘Let’s step up and let’s win.’
“With that mentality, we could’ve gone a very long way in the playoffs. But if you had to pick a last game, that’s the one.”
Now, the three will take their talents to Louisiana College to play under a young coaching staff led by Drew Maddox, an LC alum who joined the Wildcats football program as a walk-on in 2013. Maddox appeared in 13 games over his two seasons, with the team going 13-7 while he was an LC student-athlete.
This will mark Maddox’s first season on the job, following a two-season stint at Glenbrook High School where he took over a team on the verge of being shut down and guiding it twice to the playoffs. For his efforts in 2019, Maddox was named the Webster Parish Coach of the Year.
Coleman, Conley, and Linares said they took a visit to the LC campus together last December and immediately felt they belonged. Conley, who also made a visit to Arizona Christian, said the “family atmosphere” of Louisiana College is what stood out most.
“When we went to visit, it felt like a family,” he said. “The coaches were younger… and they were talking to us and made us feel like we weren’t just numbers, but like we were people. Most colleges don’t do that.”
The three are looking forward to continuing their playing careers together, but they’re also hoping “for a lot less COVID,” Linares joked.
They’ve also started making connections with their new teammates to develop the same kinship they had at Springfield.
“We all hit each other up on Twitter and made a group chat,” Coleman said. “We’ve been talking for a good month now. We’re building the chemistry now so our senior class at LC can be pretty good.”
