SPRINGFIELD – Trevon Washington had a stellar night for Springfield, scoring five touchdowns and propelling the Bulldogs to a 51-0 district-opening victory over Pope John Paul.
Washington opened the game with an eight-yard run to cap a statement 80-yard opening drive, 74 of which came from Washington.
“He’s kind of our guy,” Springfield (4-4, 1-0) coach Ryan Serpas said. “I always want to try to get the ball in his hands early because he’s capable of being able to break any play for a touchdown given his special talents. We definitely try to game plan to get him in space because whenever you do, good things happen when he has the ball in his hands.”
On Pope John Paul’s (1-6-1, 0-1) first drive the Jaguars moved the ball well running the ball, getting to the Bulldogs’ 9-yard line when they went for a play action pass.
Washington intercepted the ball in the end zone, returning the ball down the entire length of the sideline, giving Springfield a 14-0 lead.
“It happened off quick reflexes,” Washington said. “I saw the ball go up and my eyes popped open wide. I grabbed it and I took off running. I saw my own shadow and thought somebody was coming so I tried to kick it in another gear and keep pushing. And then I heard the announcer say, ‘he’s got it’ and I was happy.”
Springfield’s next drive stalled, but a muffed punt gave the Bulldogs a second chance. On fourth-and-11, quarterback Bryan Babb found Washington alone in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown and 21-0 lead.
After Babb hit Washington for 39 yards on the next drive, Washington took the direct snap from the one and powered it in. He then scored from a yard out again in the second half.
Washington ended with 165 all-purpose offensive yards, averaging 15 yards a touch.
Springfield finished with 357 yards of total offense, 181 coming off 23 rushes and 176 from a 9-14 passing performance from Babb and RJ Serpas.
“This was a big game, but I hope there’s more to come,” Washington said. “It’s good knowing that my team had my back for every last (touchdown). Running up and down the field as tired as I was, I’m just glad that I was able to even put it on for the team.”
In the third quarter Arshun Andrews intercepted a tipped pass and returned the ball 74 yards for a second defensive score.
Springfield allowed 160 total yards to PJP, 83 on the ground and 77 via the pass.
After the first drive where they picked up three first down, the Bulldogs held the Jaguars to just as many for the rest of the game.
“It took us that first drive,” said Serpas, whose team got a 10-yard TD run from Brayden Threeton. “Once we picked up on it and made a defensive substitution, we were able to kind of shut them down at that point.”
Springfield 51, Pope John Paul 0
Score By Quarters
Pope John Paul 0 0 0 0 - 0
Springfield 14 14 17 6 - 51
Scoring summary
SHS - Trevon Washington 8 run (Olivia Davis kick)
SHS - Washington 100 interception return (Davis kick)
SHS - Bryan Babb 21 pass to Washington (Davis kick)
SHS- Washington 1 run (Davis kick)
SHS – FG. Davis 20
SHS - Arshun Andrews 74 interception return (Davis kick)
SHS - Washington 1 run (Davis kick)
SHS - Brayden Threeton 10 run
PJP SHS
First Downs 6 11
Rushes–Yards 19–83 23–181
Passing Yards 77 176
C-A–I 4–12–3 9–14– 0
Punts – Average 3–43.3 1–27
Fumbles Lost 2 0
Penalties–Yards 5–29 7–69
