ALBANY – The 2022 chapter of the Battle of I-12 didn’t disappoint.
The Hornets and Bulldogs matched each other score for score, but in the end, Springfield had a little extra.
Jatoris Buggage rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries, helping spark a 52-49 win for the Bulldogs at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium on Friday.
“It was definitely one of those back-and-forth games,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said after the Bulldogs moved to 3-0 on the season. “I think everybody kind of had a heart attack at one point. It’s one of those games that you’re definitely going to kind of remember for a while. It sets the tone as one of those games that will be memorable for all the right reasons, especially for us.”
Albany coach John Legoria mulled turnovers and penalties, which set the Hornets back.
“I give Springfield credit,” he said. “They came ready to play. Buggage did exactly what I thought he was going to be able to do. If we can’t shore up our run defense, it’s going to be a long season. When you’re down so many starters (on the line), and then you get another kid ejected (after a personal foul), so then you’re down another starter that goes both ways, it was a recipe for disaster for us. They earned it. They came ready to play, and we just made too many mistakes.”
The teams set the tone early as the opening kickoff went out of bounds, and the Bulldogs were flagged for illegal procedure, forcing a re-kick.
Antonio Lopinto returned the ensuing kick 49 yards to the Springfield 21, setting up Jon Duhe’s touchdown run on the next play. Paul Bordelon added the PAT, giving Albany a 7-0 lead 20 seconds into the game.
Springfield answered as Buggage busted a 64-yard touchdown run up the middle on the third play of the ensuing drive, and Walter Lee added a two-point run, putting the Bulldogs ahead 8-7 with 9:58 to play in the first quarter.
“We started the game off well and make some plays and score quickly,” Legoria said. “We’ve just got to get better on defense. I saw some kids who just did not want to tackle tonight, and that’s not a good recipe for a good defense. We just had guys trying to arm tackle him (Buggage). We’ve just got to get more physical at the point of attack and get just got to get better, or it’s going to continue to snowball.”
Albany drove to the Springfield 8, but penalties halted the drive, forcing a 27-yard field goal from Bordelon for a 10-8 Albany lead with 5:33 to play in the first quarter.
A bad snap on a punt attempt by the Bulldogs set Albany up at the Springfield 22, but Tobias Magee intercepted Hornet quarterback Aidan Casteel on fourth down to end the drive.
Duhe intercepted Springfield quarterback Luke Husser on fourth down at the Albany 26 to end the ensuing drive. Duhe lost a fumble after a reception, which Springfield’s Lance Lee recovered at the Albany 34.
Two plays later, Buggage busted a 33-yard touchdown run up the middle and carried for the two-point conversion for a 16-10 Springfield lead with 4:50 to play in the first half.
“He’s definitely doing his part as far as being our leader on that side of the ball,” Serpas said of Buggage. “That speaks volumes for what our offensive line is doing to. I felt that was going to be a huge advantage for us coming into this game – what we could do up front. Those guys have done a great job, and they continue to do a great job. We’re going to continue to try and lean on them. Hopefully, he (Buggage) continues to put up those type of numbers for us, and we can continue to have the great success that we’re having.”
Duhe returned the ensuing kickoff to the Albany 47, and the Bulldogs were hit with a personal foul, setting up Lopinto’s 37-yard touchdown run over the left side on the next play. The PAT failed, tying the game at 16-16 with 4:29 left in the first half.
Albany forced a punt, and Magee intercepted Casteel to end the next Albany possession. Another Springfield punt set Albany up at its own 29 with 35 seconds to play in the first half.
Casteel hit Seth Hoffman-Olmo on a 15-yard pass, and Casteel kept to midfield when the Bulldogs were flagged for a late hit.
On the next play – the final one of the first half – Casteel hit Duhe on a 35-yard touchdown pass, and Bordelon’s PAT gave Albany a 23-16 lead at halftime.
Casteel went 17-for-27 for 278 yards and four touchdowns, while Duhe had nine receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns receiving. Duhe had 26 yards and a touchdown on four carries rushing.
“I told people from the beginning, we can line up in the wing-T and run it at you, and we can get in five wides and throw the ball,” Legoria said. “Our offense is difficult to handle. If you told me we were going to score 49 points, I would think we’re going to win just about every game. My quarterback is special. Jon had a great game also. He’s special. If you want to take something away, we can move to something else. That’s the beauty of this team because we can be multi-faceted. Once again, our defense just has to get better, or we’re going to have these high-scoring games every week.”
Springfield’s Trevor Sanchez fielded the second half kickoff and ran toward the left sideline, where he pitched to Buggage, who returned to the Albany 24, leading to Lee’s 2-yard touchdown run and a two-point run by Buggage to put the Bulldogs ahead 24-23.
“It wasn’t planned at all,” Serpas said of the return. “We lost Payton (Gibbens) early on, and honestly, before the season had started Trevor was going to be one of our kick returners. Then he had got injured, so we made a move to put Payton back there, and he had been the guy ever since. Whenever Payton went down, we put Trevor back there, and felt Fat (Buggage) had more of a chance to make a play than he did, and he felt kind of cornered. Out the corner of his eye, he saw Fat, and Fat probably whispered something in his ear and said, ‘Hey, give me the ball.’ He did that and went around the edge and started off really good for us.”
“It was a good way to start off the second half. I’ll take credit for it,” Serpas said with a laugh.
A short kick set Albany up at its own 39, and Casteel found Zaden Tullos for a 33-yard gain on third down to the Springfield 38. Two plays later, Casteel connected with Duhe, who made a nice spin move after the catch on his way to a 35-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked as Albany led 29-24.
After a squib kick set Springfield up at its own 46, Buggage busted a 24-yard run on first down, and a personal foul against the Hornets moved the ball to the Hornet 14, setting up Buggage’s touchdown run from that distance three plays later. Lee ran the two-point conversion in, putting the Bulldogs ahead 32-29 with 2:47 to play in the third quarter.
“It was a hard fight, but we had some good blocks up front,” said Buggage, who rushed for 292 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s win over Ascension Christian. “The defense had some good shutouts, and we were doing our thing.”
Sanchez intercepted Casteel on the next drive and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown, and Buggage’s two-point run put Springfield ahead 38-29 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
“That was a big play for us, and a great kid, Trevor Sanchez,” Serpas said. “He’s really kind of been the heart and soul and everything you want a football player to be. So proud of him and glad he was able to get into the end zone for us tonight.”
Lopinto capped a six-play, 52-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, but the Hornets were called for an illegal man down field on the two-point pass, and Bordelon missed the PAT after the penalty, cutting the Springfield lead to 38-35 with 9:27 to play in the game.
Lopinto finished with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Springfield responded with an eight-play, 70-yard scoring drive, with Husser hitting Layden Richards for 25 yards on third down and Buggage picking up seven yards on third-and-four at the Albany 37.
Two plays later, Husser hit Caden Dykes on a 33-yard touchdown pass and connected with Dykes on the two-point pass, giving Springfield a 46-35 lead with 4:43 left in the game.
Husser went 3-for-6 for 89 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Richards had two catches for 56 yards.
“That side of the ball is really kind of rounding out for us,” Serpas said of the Bulldog passing game. “I’m happy to see that working out for us.”
A short kick enabled the Hornets to start the next drive at the Bulldog 49. Casteel went 3-for-4 for 29 yards to start the possession then kept for 21 yards to the Bulldog 3 on third down.
Two plays later, Casteel hit Duhe on a 6-yard touchdown pass. After a false start on the Hornets on the two-point conversion, a pass on the ensuing attempt failed, cutting the Springfield lead to 46-41 with 1:59 to play.
On the third play of the next Springfield drive, Buggage busted a 50-yard touchdown run up the middle, and the two-point conversion failed, giving Springfield a 52-41 lead with a minute left in the game.
“I was in my head before the play,” Buggage said of the touchdown run. “I was like ‘Come on, Fat, we’ve got to get it. We’ve got to get it.’ I busted out and ran straight to the end zone and celebrated at the end.”
“It’s big,” he said of the win. “We’ve been waiting on this a long time.”
Albany took over at its own 47, and Casteel hit Duhe on a 42-yard pass on the first play of the drive. Two plays later, Casteel kept for 13 yards to the Bulldog 10, leading to a Casteel-to-Fontenot touchdown pass. Casteel hit Lopinto on the two-point conversion for the final margin with 11 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs recovered the onside kick, allowing Husser to take a knee on the final play.
The outlook is a bit different for both teams heading into the fourth week of the season.
“We’ve got to pick up the pieces,” Legoria said. “We’ve got to come in, look at the film, take care of some bo-bos, and really got to challenge the kids and see what kind of character they have because when you lose a game like this, it can either go one of two ways. We’ll see what kind of team we have next week.”
“We had to overcome a lot of adversity tonight,” Serpas said. “I’m proud of our kids for fighting and continuing to work through a lot of things and not hanging their heads. We talked about that throughout the week – there were going to be points in this game where … we were going to have to fight through some things. I felt that we were the superior team, but the only thing that could get in our way was what was in between our ears. As long as that didn’t become a factor, we would be OK. In the long run, that’s what played out is we were able to make plays down the stretch and we finished it out.”
“It’s just a great team win for us, and hopefully this is something that’s going to propel us and lead us to bigger and better things,” Serpas said.
