AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 -- Jatoris Buggage, Jon Duhe

Springfield's Ja'toris Buggage is stopped by Albany's Jon Duhe (6).

ALBANY – The 2022 chapter of the Battle of I-12 didn’t disappoint.

The Hornets and Bulldogs matched each other score for score, but in the end, Springfield had a little extra.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' win over Albany in the Battle of I-12.
AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 -- Trevor Sanchez, Nathan Besse

Springfiled's Trevor Sanchez (14) takes a tumble after colliding with Albany's Nathan Besse (23).
AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 -- Ayden McAlister, Antonio Lopinto

Springfield's Ayden McAlister (22) tries to bring down Albany's Antonio Lopinto.
AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 -- Layden Richards, Karson Domiano

Springfield's Layden Richards (6) holds on to a pass with Albany's Karson Domiano (4) defending.

