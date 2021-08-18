SPRINGFIELD - - Springfield’s scrimmage with Central Private might not feel like a true scrimmage, and that’s perfectly fine with Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas.
He’s just looking to get his team some quality work.
“With school just starting, our numbers have been really low, so at times there have been times where we haven’t been able to even have a scout (team) to go against, so the scrimmage is going to be like a practice for us just trying to make sure the kids are lined up and learning the fine details of what we’ve been trying to teach for the last couple of weeks,” said Serpas, whose team hosts Central Private at 6 p.m. Thursday. “It’s a lot about learning about ourselves. We’re not necessarily trying to compete against the opponent. We’re just using the opponent to be able to have references to our rules and stuff like that. We’re excited to see what we’re capable of doing with some young pieces at play here.”
Serpas said one of the biggest differences heading into the scrimmage is getting back to a ‘normal’ schedule compared to last season, which didn’t begin until October after being delayed because of COVID.
“We actually had a lot of time to prepare last year, whereas this time it’s hurry up and try to get what you can get in before you actually start playing other people,” Serpas said. “It’s a little different in that regard just from having to deal with things from last year to this year.”
He said some team members have had to quarantine as well.
“It’s been a struggle so far, but we’re looking forward to trying to go out there and place things together and put a competitive team out there,” Serpas said.
Heading into the scrimmage, Serpas said the goal on offense is to continue to show growth.
“A lot of what we have been able to put in, I think that we’re getting really good at it, so it’s a lot of ‘hey, we’re not going to run the play until we get it right. We’re going to run it until we can’t get it wrong’ kind of philosophy right now, and I think that we’re approaching that part of it, and the kids are doing a good job. We’re just trying plug different people in spots and see where they best fit for the team as a whole, not necessarily what they want to do, but we’re trying to get them to buy into ‘hey, we’ve got to do what’s best for the team,’ and for the most part, we have a lot of unselfish kids who are trying to do their part to be as successful as possible.”
On defense, Serpas and his staff will be looking to get some new starters acclimated to their roles.
“It’s just going to be ‘linebacking corps, can you step into the holes? Do you know where you’re supposed to be lined up at? Do you know your responsibilities?’ That’s something that we’re trying to teach,” Serpas said. “In my mind, defense is all about getting aligned correctly and then knowing what you’re supposed to do once you’re aligned correctly.
“It’s a pretty simple process if you can get everybody on the same page, so (it’s) trying to get everybody to jell together and understand why they fit like they do,” Serpas continued. “You’re a puzzle piece. You’re not the entire puzzle, but you’re a piece that makes the thing fit together … Once they understand their roles, I think we’ll be a whole lot better off, and I think we’ll get one step closer to that on Thursday.”
Serpas said the challenge for the Springfield defense will come in squaring off against Central Private’s wing -T offense.
“It’s something that you used to see all the time, and you don’t see as much of it any more, so it’s a little different knowing that that’s something we’ve got to prepare for, but (Central Private) Coach (Robbie) Mahfouz does a good job everywhere he’s at, and I expect no different from him being over at Central Private. He always does a great job of having those kids prepared, and we’re definitely going to have to prepare for them, like I said, not necessarily to win, but just to make sure that we’re aligned correctly and doing our part to be able to be successful.”
