After a stinging loss to open the season last week, Springfield put it all together in scoring a victory over Cohen in the Bulldogs’ home opener Friday.
Koby Linares rushed for three touchdowns and the Bulldogs took advantage of a few big plays to come away with a 39-6 win.
“It’s always nice to get a win, even if it’s ugly,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “We were physically challenged. The kids did a good job of fighting. It was a dogfight. Cohen’s a really good team, very physical.
“I was glad, especially after the way we lost last week (23-20 to Bogue Chitto, Miss.), the kids bounced back and made plays when we had the opportunity to make plays. As momentum started to swing our way, it was one of those things where you could tell that we were starting to get that little extra drive, and the kids were very involved in everything. It’s just a great feeling to walk off the field with a win.”
Linares, whom Serpas said went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight week, got the Bulldogs started with a 30-yard run on the first play of their first scoring drive, setting the Bulldogs up inside the Cohen 20.
Six plays later, Trevon Washington scored on a 3-yard run, and Linares added the PAT for a 7-0 Springfield lead.
Cohen scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter but missed the PAT, cutting the lead to 7-6.
The Bulldogs (1-1) answered as Linares had a 36-yard run, helping set up his 10-yard TD run. Linares added the PAT for a 14-6 Springfield lead.
After the teams traded possessions, Springfield went to work on 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive with Linares busting a 20-yard run, Arshun Andrews rushing for 10 and Washington hitting a 12-yard run along the way.
It set up Linares’ 9-yard TD run, and his PAT pushed the lead to 21-6.
“Being able to sustain long drives and just get chunks of yardage at a time with the power offense that we’re running is a good thing,” Serpas said. “Having multiple people contribute is a great thing.”
Springfield padded the lead when the defense forced a strip fumble, with Washington coming out of the pile for a 75-yard return for a touchdown. Linares missed the PAT, but the Bulldogs led 27-6.
“You never really go into a game plan saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got to score on defense,’ so to get defensive scores is a huge deal,” Serpas said. “Being able to get those guys up front to do their job. Constantly, we work on turnover drills and things like that, trying to create those extra possessions. That’s a huge play by our defense.
“It had been a tight game for quite a while. It was one of the first plays in the fourth quarter, and then when that happens, you can kind of tell that they (Cohen) start to get a little deflated at that point.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Linares’ sky kick bounced off a Cohen player, and Brayden Threeton recovered the live ball.
“On the previous score that we had, I had asked him (Linares) to kind of squib the ball down the field,” Serpas said of the sky kick. “They had two dangerous returners back, so I wanted to try to keep the ball off their back line. When he tried to squib it, he came sideways on the ball, and the ball rolled four yards and stopped, so we set them up in good field position.
“After that last score, I said, ‘Look, just try to sky kick it here to one of those second-line guys.’ He sky kicked it, and the kid, it just bounced right off his chest and right into Brayden Threeton’s arms.”
The Bulldogs needed just three plays to score with quarterback RJ Serpas connecting with Isaiah Netter on a 25-yard pass and Nilan Pinestraw on a 12-yard pass, setting up Linares’ 9-yard TD run for a 33-6 lead.
Linares went 3-for-6 on PATs as place-kicker Olivia Davis missed the game while attending her brother Colten’s graduation from basic training.
“With the limited time he had to work on it, then he’s running long touchdown runs and then turning around having to kick the extra point,” Ryan Serpas said of Linares. “I know he was worn out at the end of the night.”
Springfield capped the scoring on Seth Grand’s 10-yard TD pass to Bradlyn McKay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.