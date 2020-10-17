Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas has been waiting for things to come together for his team, and against North Central, they did.
The Bulldogs built a commanding lead at halftime to spark a 46-6 win over North Central on Friday in the team’s home opener at Bulldog Stadium.
“It was good for us to get things going for us offensively (Friday) and having things kind of pan out in our favor,” Serpas said. “Defensively, we had a strong night as well – created a few turnovers. It was nice to be at home … playing in front of our fans. I think the kids were excited about that and the opportunity. Hopefully we think that we found something good to move forward to work with.”
Springfield (1-2) got the scoring started on a 15-yard touchdown run by Koby Linares, and Tyler Ratcliff’s pass to Linares on the two-point conversion gave the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead that held up until the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs broke the game open with three scores in the second quarter, starting with a safety when Britton Allen tackled a North Central ball carrier in the end zone for a 10-0 lead.
From there, Springfield quarterback Bryan Babb connected with Ratcliff on a 30-yard touchdown pass, and Bryce Vittorio’s run on the two-point conversion extended the lead to 18-0.
Babb and Ratcliff hooked up again on an 18-yard touchdown pass, and Russell Egnew’s PAT pushed the advantage to 25-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Linares had a 43-yard touchdown run, and Egnew’s PAT made the score 32-0.
Babb and Vittorio later connected on a 75-yard jet pass, and Egnew’s PAT pushed the lead to 39-0.
“I think Babb was able to stay patient in the pocket, and we were just able to make some plays down field,” Serpas said of the Bulldogs’ big scoring plays. “Some of those passes, like the one to Bryce Vittorio, that was like a jet pass, so that’s a pass where Babb just catches it and kind of tosses it forward, and so those guys doing the blocking on the perimeter did a great job of being able to spring Bryce, and Kobe did a great job of making some cuts on his long run as well to get himself into the end zone.
“Things kind of opened up a little bit for all of them and we got things going on the ground game and in the air,” Serpas continued. “We become a harder team to defend if we can keep a defense on its toes and have them guessing what’s coming at them.”
In the fourth quarter, North Central’s Aaron Johnson and Kyln Joseph hit on a 50-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 39-6.
Springfield’s Rick Vicknair had a 5-yard TD run with about three minutes to play, and Egnew’s PAT capped the scoring.
Defensively, the Bulldogs got interceptions from Vittorio, Josh Coleman and Ratcliff and recovered a fumble as a team.
“Defensively, I think we played a solid game,” Serpas said. “We gave up the one big, long play for a touchdown, but that was in the fourth quarter, so I think that we’re figuring some things out on that side of the ball getting better all around play in the secondary and out in front. I see improvement from those kids week in, week out. That’s what we’re trying to do, just become a little bit better every week and let everything kind of mold together and become hopefully a great team come the end of the year.”
