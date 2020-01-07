Trevon Washington found a home at Springfield High, and partly because of that, he was an honorable mention selection to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 2A All-State football team, which was released Tuesday.
"I just got a look at what he could do for us, and I knew that he would be a game-changer," Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said of Washington, who attended Ponchatoula and Hammond high schools before going to Springfield. "I'm really happy for him that he's been able come over here his senior year and have such a productive year for us."
Washington had 70 carries for 564 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing to go with 18 receptions for 324 yards and 7 TDs receiving. He recorded 29 tackles as a defensive back.
"He's a great kid who really, I think, is kind of under-looked because he kind of was falling through the cracks at his other schools and came over here, and now he's one of those kids that he's got the spotlight on him because of what he's done, and he's really handled it well.
"He's been at a couple bigger schools, and that goes to say a lot, going from a bigger school where you're just a number, and you come to a smaller school where you're actually an individual and everybody kind of knows you in the entire school, I think that says a lot for kids like that, those kids that kind of get lost in the shuffle," Serpas said. "I kind of think that's where he was at. He was kind of just caught up as just another kid. Over here, he's been able to really develop himself as a person, and his grades are dramatically improved, and we're really happy to have him over here and representing us."
Quarterback Kobe Dillon of Class 2A champion Ferriday and lineman Joe Pommier of Division III quarterfinalist Notre Dame topped the LSWA squad, which was selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was selected as the 2A Coach of the Year.
Dillon was voted the Offensive MVP after leading Ferriday to its first state title since 1956 in prolific fashion by compiling 3,549 total yards. The senior completed 112-of-187 passes for 2,163 yards and 23 touchdowns. Dillon also ran for 1,386 yards and 25 TDs, averaging an incredible 13.1 yards per carry to help his team average 49 points per game while winning its final 13 games. Ferriday placed five players on the LSWA’s 2A squad.
Pommier, the Defensive MVP, recorded 60 tackles, had 23 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Crowley-based Pioneers, who were the No. 2 seed on the Division III bracket.
Weiner’s Dunham team won the District 8-2A title and was the No. 5 seed going into the Division III playoffs. Dunham claimed a playoff road win over Newman before losing to eventual champion Lafayette Christian in the semifinals. The Tigers finished 10-2.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSE
WR | Jarmone Sutherland | Newman | 5-11 | 175 | Sr.
WR | Sage Ryan | Lafayette Christian | 6-0 | 195 | Jr.
WR | Elijah White | Ferriday | 5-9 | 175 | Jr.
OL | Roosevelt Davis | Ferriday | 6-6 | 285 | Sr.
OL | Chase Underwood | Mangham | 6-3 | 250 | Jr.
OL | Josh Glynn | Many | 6-2 | 290 | Sr.
OL | Evan Roussel | St. Charles | 6-2 | 265 | Sr.
OL | Ben Robichaux | Notre Dame | 6-1 | 225 | Sr.
QB | Kobe Dillon | Ferriday | 6-1 | 210 | Sr.
RB | Byron Milligan | Ferriday | 5-10 | 180 | Sr.
RB | Corey McKnight | Amite | 5-11 | 180 | Sr.
RB | Terrence Williams | Many | 6-2 | 225 | Jr.
PK | Will Hardie | Newman | 6-0 | 200 | Jr.
ATH | Caleb Anderson | East Feliciana | 6-2 | 180 | Sr.
DEFENSE
DL | Mason Narcisse | St. Charles | 6-4 | 295 | Sr.
DL | Joe Pommier | Notre Dame | 5-11 | 195 | Sr.
DL | Kylyn Wilson | Ferriday | 6-0 | 200 | Jr.
DL | Brandon Williams | Newman | 6-3 | 220 | Sr.
LB | Eugene Mandel | St. Charles | 6-1 | 190 | Jr.
LB | Chris Landry | Catholic-NI | 6-2 | 180 | Sr.
LB | Tyvn Byrd | Ferriday | 5-11 | 225 | Sr.
LB | Cornelius Dyson | Kentwood | 6-2 | 185 | Sr.
DB | Brylan Green | Lafayette Christian | 5-7 | 165 | So.
DB | Skyler Leckelt | Kinder | 5-9 | 175 | Sr.
DB | Kolin Billbrew | Episcopal | 5-10 | 185 | Sr.
DB | Sterling Scott | Newman | 5-10 | 175 | Jr.
P | Logan Klotz | Pope John Paul | 6-2 | 185 | Sr.
KR | Tevin Hickman | Lakeview | 5-11 | 136 | Jr.
OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: KOBE DILLON, FERRIDAY
DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: JOE POMMIER, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: NEIL WEINER, THE DUNHAM SCHOOL
Honorable mention: Blake Tarver, Ferriday; Dontavious Henderson, Ferriday; Vincent Hollins, Ferriday; Gunner Gearen, DeQuincy; Drew Heinen, Vinton; Jaron Toups, Kinder; Ty Fusellier, Kinder; Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur; Eyan Webre, Houma Christian School; Kalante Wilson, Dunham; Rhett Guidry, Dunham; Cooper Hext, DeQuincy; Jaden Carrier, Vinton; Dillon Pikes, Lakeview; J.T. Smith Mangham; Radarrian Robbins, Kentwood; Zy Alexander, Loreauville; Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian; Will Brew, Lakeview; Arch Manning, Newman; Tray Henry, Catholic-NI; C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame; D’Cameron Wilmore, Mangham; Donnell Carter, Avoyelles; Shamorion Wiseman, Many; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; Ty Fuselierm Kinder; Ryan Armwood, Episcopal; Trey Amos, Catholic-NI; Trevon Washington, Springfield; Louie Davies, Lafayette Christian; Trotter Lafollette, Many; Zack LaFargue; Fitzgerald West, Lafayette Christian; Hunter Harriman, Rosepine; Cody Saucier, Menard; Roy Miller, Many; Trashun Lewis, Winnfield; Kylen Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas; Kajuan Magee, Kentwood; Keagan Labouve, Welsh; Nicholas Picard, Lafayette Christian; Adam Eley, Mangham; Bryce Maloy, Winnfield; Cornell Brown, Oakdale; Bryce Cooper, Kentwood; Nic Borne, Catholic-NI; Devon Wilson, St. Thomas Aquinas; Jacob Bellazar; Blain Zaunbrecher, Notre Dame
