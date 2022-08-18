Springfield 7-on-7 Week 2

The Springfield High football team participates in the Robert Graves Invitational Metro Baton Rouge Seven-on-Seven Summer League on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Scrimmage time is officially here for the Springfield football team as the Bulldogs host St. John of Plaquemine at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We really don’t have a lot of time to practice and get prepared, so you put your feet to the fire pretty soon,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “This is our first test against somebody else and trying to get things situated. Our kids are excited, and we’re excited to kind of see where we’re at and see some of the things that we need to work on and hopefully see some growth from some of our kids as well in some areas.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.