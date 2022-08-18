Scrimmage time is officially here for the Springfield football team as the Bulldogs host St. John of Plaquemine at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We really don’t have a lot of time to practice and get prepared, so you put your feet to the fire pretty soon,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “This is our first test against somebody else and trying to get things situated. Our kids are excited, and we’re excited to kind of see where we’re at and see some of the things that we need to work on and hopefully see some growth from some of our kids as well in some areas.”
The weather has been an obstacle for every team in the parish since practice began at the start of this month, but Serpas said the Bulldogs have still put in quality practices.
“The kids have responded well, even down to the twos and three work that we’ve been able to get in,” he said. “Everybody seems to be focused. I think everybody’s getting opportunities to show that they know what’s going on. It’s just a matter of getting those reps in and making sure that we know our jobs and can get them done at this point.”
Serpas isn’t expecting anything complicated in Friday’s scrimmage.
“Really everybody’s going to be pretty vanilla going into a scrimmage,” he said. “Everybody’s still pretty much in the base form of what they’re trying to do offensively and defensively. You’re not trying to set the world on fire coming out of a scrimmage, but you really want to try to establish an identity, so there are some things that we’re trying to look at and work on and some people that we’re hoping can step up and play some roles for us. There are some things that we’re working on in that aspect, but I’m excited to see where that part of it goes. It’s just a matter of getting them out there and turning them loose.”
He’s expecting a good test from Class 1A St. John of Plaquemine.
“Getting them to come over here is going to be a measuring stick for us,” Serpas said. “They’re kind of an unknown. I don’t think we’ve ever played them since I’ve been here, so it’s at least 15-plus years since we’ve played them. It’s going to be new to our kids, new to our area – a brand new opponent. There’s not a whole lot of familiarity between the two programs. It’s just going to be something that maybe we can establish a new kind of concept and a new, familiar thing that we can do going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.