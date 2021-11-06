The Springfield football team found a different way to win on Friday, and that could be a good thing for the Bulldogs heading into the playoffs.
The Bulldogs got a touchdown on their first drive of the game and got another score in the fourth quarter, picking up a 12-0 road win over Northlake Christian to wrap up District 10-2A play.
“I think it’s good defensively, and that’s kind of the mentality I told the kids at the end was, hey, we had a lot of bending (Friday) night, but we never broke,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “They (Northlake) came close to having those scoring opportunities, but we never really gave in. In crunch time or when things looked like they were going to break one, we had some big plays and we had a couple turnovers as well.”
“It was a tough fought win for us,” Serpas said.
It took the Bulldogs six plays to score to open the game, with Luke Husser hitting Britton Allen on 15-yard touchdown pass.
Jatoris Buggage had a 19-yard run, and Allen caught a 27-yard pass from Husser to key the drive.
“This week we were able to finally kind of put things together and get on the board first and early, and it kind of felt like it was going to be a good night for us offensively, and for the most part, the first half, it was,” Serpas said. “The score didn’t reflect, I think, the dominance we were having out there offensively early on, but then things really did change at halftime with some of the stuff that they did.”
Northlake went on a clock-chewing 13-play drive that ended on downs.
“The last couple of weeks, it’s been kind of back and forth trying to figure out each other’s offenses,” Serpas said. “This week, it kind of felt it was going to be like that initially with the way our offense came out. (Buggage) had a big first half. I think he rushed for right at 100 yards in the first half. It felt like our offense was going to take over. We just didn’t capitalize on an opportunity to score on our second drive, and it felt like they were starting to gain confidence in their defense. Their offense was kind of able to make some plays all night long. They were able to drive the ball and possess the ball for chunks of time all night long, which made it difficult on our offense to get back on to the field to try to go back out and be successful. The pace of play that they had kind of kept the score low. It was our first shutout of the year. It came at a great time.”
Serpas said that early stop set the tone for the Bulldogs on defense.
“We had a few kids that were out of position sometimes, but we gave up some yardage on some things,” Serpas said. “They had to earn everything they got. They had several third down conversions and things like that that they had to do to put themselves in those situations. Our kids never hung their heads. They kept fighting. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We know the way that Northlake traditionally plays and how physical they can be, so we definitely weren’t trying to overlook them at all coming into this. Defensively, with our offense giving us that lead early on, we were going to do everything we could to protect it.”
Springfield drove to the Northlake six but threw an interception in the end zone.
The Bulldogs’ Ayden McAlister recovered a fumble just before halftime but Springfield threw another interception in the end zone.
The teams traded possessions in the third quarter before the Bulldogs put together a drive in the middle of the fourth quarter, which ended on a 1-yard touchdown run by Buggage.
Serpas praised Husser, who hit Rick Vicknair on a 35-yard pass on fourth down and a third down pass to Allen on a slant route in triple coverage to keep the drive going. He also shouldered the blame for Husser’s interceptions.
“Luke made some great throws for us,” Serpas said. “I think that (the interceptions) are more or less on us. We need to do a better job, especially in those crunch times where the field gets smaller and those windows aren’t near as big to be able to throw balls. We’ve got to do a better job as coaches of trying to make sure we put him in a successful situation.”
Northlake got the ball back with just over two minutes to play, and Allen got an interception to seal the win.
“I was proud of defensive guys coming in (Friday) night,” Serpas said. “I challenged our defense before the game ever started to be ready to bring it and to execute and not to give up plays. Any time your defense doesn’t give up a score, you should win the ball game. That’s something that we try to preach. It might have taken us to Week 10, but we definitely got it done, and hopefully now we can carry that momentum defensively over into the postseason.”
For now, the Bulldogs are playing the waiting game to find out who their opponent for the first round of the playoffs will be. The playoff pairings will be released Sunday.
“We definitely are just kind of sitting back on the edge of our seats and waiting to see how things play out,” Serpas said. “Whenever they do the release, we’re going to meet together as coaches and try to figure out a game plan for us to go be successful next Friday.”
