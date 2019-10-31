SPRINGFIELD – It’s safe to say crunch time has officially arrived for the Springfield football team.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 51-0 win over Pope John Paul II and host St. Thomas Aquinas at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner jumping into sole possession of the lead in the District 10-2A race with one week remaining in the regular season.
“This is a big game,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “Ultimately, the winner of this game pretty much decides our district title … We’re just trying to preach to them, ‘hey look, this is something that hasn’t been done here in quite a while. Let’s go ahead and set a legacy for yourself.’ The kids had a great practice (Monday), and they seem to be focused. We want to do something special for our community, so hopefully we can go out there, execute and try to play our game. Don’t make the moment bigger than what it is. Enjoy the moment, and let’s try to come out (of) there with a win.”
Trevon Washington was the catalyst in his team's win over Pope John Paul, scoring five touchdowns, including a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“He’s a kid who is capable of that any night, but he had a great night Friday night offense, defense and special teams-wise, so he’s a kid that you try to get the ball to, and good things seem to happen whenever he has the ball in his hands,” Serpas said. “We game plan to try to make sure that he doesn’t have to bear the brunt of the load, but whenever he does touch it, it is special and the kids are rallying around him and he’s done a good job of accepting that role as being our playmaker. We’re real happy for him, and the kids are happy for him and he’s happy to be performing for his team.”
If there’s an area Serpas said he’d like to see improve is the running game after Springfield rushed for 181 yards against Pope John Paul II
“The last couple of weeks, we’ve kind struggled in our running game,” Serpas said. “That was kind of our bread-and-butter to start the year off. If there was one thing I thought we were doing a great job of (it) was being able to run the ball and execute our running plays. As we’ve gotten further and further into the season, that’s started to slip away from us.”
Meanwhile, Bulldog quarterbacks RJ Serpas and Bryan Babb combined to go 9-for-14 for 176 yards.
“Fortunately, our passing game has been able to be there and we’ve been able to make big plays in that area, so that’s kind of helped us out,” Ryan Serpas said.
“I’d like to be able to run the ball,” Ryan Serpas continued. “I think that it’s better for your team. You control the flow of the game, all of that, whenever you’re able to run it, and I want us to be able to get back to kind of where we started at and be able to if we need to control up front with our offensive line and our big running back, need to be able to do that to close games out.”
Springfield (4-4, 1-0) will look to continue its momentum against St. Thomas Aquinas squad (3-5, 1-0) which opened district play with a 35-0 win over Northlake Christian, and Ryan Serpas is well aware the programs are not strangers to each other.
“Since I’ve been here at Springfield, I would consider St. Thomas by far our biggest rival even over Albany from that standpoint because it’s always meant more,” Ryan Serpas said. “It’s always had something district on the line. You play them in every sport. The St. Thomas game has always been a big game for us, and our kids embrace that.”
At the same time, Ryan Serpas wants to keep things in perspective.
“This is the next game, and that’s how we’ve been trying to preach it … there is no district title without winning this next game, and so every game is its own storyline, and we’ve just got to approach every game as, ‘hey, this is the biggest game of the season so far’, and that’s where we’re at right now,” he said. “So this is the biggest game of our season.”
The Falcon offense is centered around a trio of playmakers in RB/WR Devon Wilson and receivers Leontine Morgan and Aviyon Butler.
“They like to get those guys the ball,” Serpas said. “We’re definitely going to have to be able to do some things defensively to slow them down.”
Ryan Serpas is expecting STA to bring some pressure defensively, something he’s hoping the Bulldogs can take advantage of that.
“They like to load the box, bring a lot of blitzes at you, bringing five to seven guys just about every single play,” Serpas said. “There’s going to be some things where if we can just break through that first level, I think we can have an opportunity to have several big plays. It’s just are we going to be able to get to that next level? It’s some things that we’re working on at practice and hopefully we can figure things out and maybe get a couple of cheap touchdowns come Friday night.”
The biggest thing for the Bulldogs, however, is continuing their momentum.
“We were able to fight back and we’re at .500 for the season and have improved our power rankings a little bit over the last couple of weeks,” Ryan Serpas said. “We’re just trying to see if we can’t help ourselves out and get in a better position to where hopefully we can make the playoffs and not only make it, but put ourselves in a position where we can win a game or two.”
