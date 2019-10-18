The Springfield football team went into Thursday’s road game against Thomas Jefferson looking to establish some momentum before the start of District 10-2A play next week and did just that.
The Bulldogs built an early lead and got a couple of big plays on their way to a 27-4 victory.
“Definitely happy to get a win, especially on a short week,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said after the Bulldogs snapped Thomas Jefferson’s three-game win streak. “One less day of practice, and I think that kind of affected the flow of the game. We came out really strong to start …”
After getting a defensive stop to open the game, Springfield scored on its third snap of the contest on a 57-yard touchdown run by Koby Linares. Olivia Davis’ PAT put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
“We came out and were able to kind of establish our short passing game – hit them on some short passes early on, and all that did was open the middle for Kobe, and Kobe broke off a long run to get things started,” Ryan Serpas said. “That’s definitely what we’re trying to do. It was nice to see everybody focused in on getting the job done early on and us being able to capitalize and make big plays.”
Springfield (3-4) got a break on the ensuing kickoff when a squib kick bounced off a Thomas Jefferson player and the Bulldogs recovered at the Thomas Jefferson 41. Five plays later, Trevon Washington scored on an 11-yard run, pushing the lead to 13-0 after a blocked PAT.
“That’s something that seems to have gone the other way,” Ryan Serpas said of the recovery on the kick. “It’s something that’s bounced against us several times this year, and we were able to capitalize and jump on the ball and make a recovery. It’s one of those things that we’re happy to get one of those things going our way and gain an extra possession. You hope that you’re doing things special teams-wise to be able to gain an advantage here and there, and if you can gain an extra possession or two every game, it’s only going to help you going forward.”
Thomas Jefferson (3-4) got on the board when the Bulldogs kicked a low snap on a punt attempt out of the end zone for a safety in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 13-2.
Springfield opened the second half with a six-play scoring drive as RJ Serpas connected with Washington on a 30-yard TD pass, and Davis added the PAT for a 20-2 lead.
Thomas Jefferson got another safety in the fourth quarter when a snap on a punt attempt deep in Bulldog territory went out the back of the end zone.
“I’m upset about it, but nobody’s more upset about it than Noah (Bonura), who I believe is one of the best deep snappers in this area,” Ryan Serpas said of snap miscues. “He just had an off game, and it happens to the best of them. He realizes and he’s beating himself up over it, but it’s something that hopefully he’s going to learn from and will learn from, and we won’t make that mistake again.”
Springfield capped the scoring when Brandon Weathersby got a strip sack. Josh Coleman recovered the loose ball and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.
“Defensively, I think we played our best game of the year,” Ryan Serpas said. “Defense pitched a shutout for the night, and then they even gave us a touchdown. It’s a great job by our defensive unit to get better and improve going into our district play.”
The Bulldogs open district play next Friday hosting Pope John Paul II.
“I kind of told the kids before the game (against Thomas Jefferson) started that this was going to be kind of a measuring stick seeing where we’re at against next week’s opponent with us playing Pope, because they had played each other a little early on in the season,” Ryan Serpas said of Pope John Paul’s 10-8 win over Thomas Jefferson. “We knew that this was going to tell us ‘Hey, we’re ready to go’ or ‘We’ve still got some work to do.’ I thought that we did a good job of showing that we’re capable and ready to make some things happen getting into district play.”
