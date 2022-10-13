Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas has been around the game for a while, and he admits the Bulldogs’ current situation isn’t one that’s in any coaching manual.
The Bulldogs were missing nine players with the flu and four starters to injuries in last week’s 42-0 loss to Northlake Christian to open District 7-2A play.
“It was kind of crazy, especially when you haven’t seen the flu around in the last couple of years, and then all of a sudden it hit us full force in a week’s worth of time,” Serpas said. “It’s a reminder that it’s here, and it definitely kind of slapped us in the face last week. Whenever you’ve got a roster of 40 kids and you’re missing 25 percent of them, it definitely makes a big difference to your program.”
Earlier this week, Serpas said two players were still out with the flu, while some players who missed practice time last week and came back to try and help the team in last week’s game have returned.
The Bulldogs host Independence at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re not back to 100 percent yet, but we are better than what we were last week, and I hope that we continue to get closer and closer to being what we’re capable of being at this point, barring the injuries,” Serpas said.
Those injuries have taken a toll as well with running back Jatoris Buggage, receiver Peyton Gibbens and linemen Ethan Crawford and Tyler Gardner missing last week’s game. Serpas said Buggage (grade 1 ACL sprain) and Gibbens and Crawford (ACL tears) are out for the season.
“Losing a couple of guys for the season, you lose one guy, it’s like losing two or three guys because those guys contribute in all phases of the game …,” Serpas said. “Losing the couple guys we have lost with injuries this year has really hurt us, and it’s kind of been the reason that all that momentum we had early on, we’ve kind of struggled to replace those guys since we’ve lost them. We’ve got to do a better job of figuring out how to replace those missing pieces that we’re out of right now. Whether that be two or three different guys who have to replace each part of what those guys were doing or some other aspect of it, we’ve got to do a better job as coaches to figure out what to do to plug this thing together and make sure that we can figure out how to be successful.”
Against Northlake Christian, the Bulldogs (3-3, 0-1) trailed 14-0 at halftime before the Wolverines pulled away.
“For one half of football, I thought we did a great job,” Serpas said. “The young kids that we needed to step up and play larger roles, I thought we did a great job of executing the game plan that we had, and just a couple of plays here and there that didn’t go our way and we ended up not getting a break or two, and we kind of fell behind. We struggled a little bit, and then in the second half, I think we just kind of fell apart because things weren’t going our way.”
Serpas also lamented four turnovers by the Bulldogs, three of which came in the second half.
“14-0 at halftime, and I thought that we were definitely still in the game, and I thought that we really had a chance for it to be tied at halftime,” Serpas said. “I thought we did a great job of fighting and being in the game. We were right there, it’s just that a couple of miscues and we’ve just got to do a better job of staying focused and trying to play a little bit better complimentary football and understanding what we’re trying to do and get the job done on both sides of the ball.”
The Bulldogs host a winless Independence team that has forfeit losses to Albany, Pine and Catholic-Pointe Coupee and losses to Pearl River, Delhi and St. Helena.
“They’ve played a tough schedule, and I think that’s why they haven’t gotten into the win column yet,” Serpas said “Coach (Scott) Shaffett is a great coach, and I think he does a great job of getting those guys ready. There’s no doubt that they’re going to be prepared to come in here and try to get their first win of the season. He knows that we’ve struggled the last couple of weeks, and he knows that he’s got an opportunity to come over here and get his first win, so he’s going to do everything in his power to have his kids ready to go. We’re going to expect a great fight from them, and we’ve got to do everything in our power to be able to match that and then some.”
Serpas is expecting double-slot, shotgun looks, sweeps and speed plays from the Tigers.
“He (Shaffett) does a good job of trying to stretch the field and use all aspects of the field to create mismatches with you and just try to get those athletes in spaces,” Serpas said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of trying to match them athlete for athlete and make sure we don’t leave any voids throughout the field.”
Serpas said he’s been impressed with the Tigers’ defense.
“They really do a great job of getting to the ball,” Serpas said. “They create a lot of pressure up front. They create turnovers.”
“We’re definitely going to have to make smart decisions with the football, protect the football whenever we can, especially showing that we’ve had a tendency to be loose with the football the last couple of weeks,” Serpas continued.
Serpas is hoping the Bulldogs can put the Tigers in a bind and capitalize on any special teams miscues that could arise.
“They’re definitely going to have more athletes than us, and we’ve got to be able to do everything in our power to slow them down and try to put ourselves in position whenever we can make plays whenever we can,” Serpas said. “Offensively, we’ve got to do a good job of trying to move the chains and keep our offense on the field a little more. We struggled last week doing that at times, and if we can keep that part of our game moving, I think we’ll be OK.”
