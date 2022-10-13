Springfield vs Northlake Christian Luke Husser, Trevor Sanchez

Bulldogs quarterback Luke Husser (9) hands off to Trevor Sanchez (14) against Northlake Christian.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas has been around the game for a while, and he admits the Bulldogs’ current situation isn’t one that’s in any coaching manual.

The Bulldogs were missing nine players with the flu and four starters to injuries in last week’s 42-0 loss to Northlake Christian to open District 7-2A play.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.