SPRINGFIELD – Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas doesn’t have many complaints when it comes to his team’s progress thus far during preseason camp.
The Bulldogs’ first real test, however, comes Friday, when they host Central Private in scrimmage action at 6 p.m.
“It’s still kind of early to tell, but I like what I’m seeing so far on both sides of the ball,” Serpas said. “We’re progressing. All the fundamentals, the drills, the things we’ve been doing the last two weeks, is all going to help us in the long run. All the kids are understanding what to do and where they belong at. There’s still some stuff that we’re cleaning up, but I like where we’re at … finally strapping it up against somebody else, I think it’s going to be a good test early on to kind of show the kids how prepared we are going into the season.”
Serpas said there’s still the aspect of getting some players up to speed, but he’s liked the progress the team has made in key areas and at key positions.
“I think everywhere, we’ve shown a lot of improvement from last year,” Serpas said. “I think we’re night and day above where we were at at this point last year. The development of (quarterback Bryan) Babb has been great. The development of our wide receiver corps as a whole, led by Nilan (Pinestraw) and Trevon (Washington) and Isaiah (Netter), has really done a great job as well.”
While the receiving corps has come together, Serpas said there’s a battle going on at running back, with returnee Arshun Andrews and Kobe Linares, who moved in from Texas, working to secure the starting nod.
“We’re just going to see how that plays out and let the film kind of dictate who wins that job and who’s going to be the guy we’re going to lean on in that position,” Serpas said. “Any time there’s competition, I think that’s very healthy for every team because it pushes all the kids. You start to get complacency with some of those other kids, so their performance starts to slack a little bit and they don’t push themselves as hard because they don’t feel challenged. Well, in this situation, both kids are stepping up and want to prove to the team that they’re capable of getting the job done. I think that’s going to push both of them to be even better, which is going to make us a better team in the long run.”
The Bulldogs have also been rotating their offensive line during camp, with Austyn Wallace, Hunter Hue and Noah Bonura, last season’s center, who is also playing H-Back, working at center. Leo Moore, Hue and Wallace are working at one of the guard spots, while Moore and Conner McKinney are getting work at tackle. Serpas said Jaden Conley has solidified a spot at one of the tackles, while Ty Jackson has settled in at guard.
“We’re just trying to iron out exactly where they’re going to be playing,” Serpas said. “A couple of guys have kind of sealed their spots, but a couple guys are still kind of floating around right now. I really like that group. I think they’re going to be be able to be very successful. They have a great work ethic, and even when they mess up, they are quick to realize themselves and correct the mistake.”
Defensively, Serpas said he’s been impressed by the work of the team’s linebacking corps, which features Caleb Armstrong, Walter Lee, Triston Ashton and Andrews.
“I think the strength of our defense is going to be our linebacker corps this year,” Serpas said. “I really think that that’s something that we’ve kind of struggled with the last couple of years is having guys to step up and plug holes and make tackles. I’m really confident in the group we have right now to be able to step up and do that.”
Jackson and Conley figure to anchor the defensive front, but Serpas is more than pleased to have some much-needed depth particularly at defensive end, where, Ponchatoula transfer Nace DeMars, Dominic Savoie and Josh Coleman, another transfer from Texas, are in the mix.
“Our depth right now is pretty good,” Serpas said. “It’s just trying to, at this point, get them to continue to work and not get frustrated from the standpoint of we can only have two of them out there on the field at a time – that they’re opportunities will come. It’s like the running back position. Healthy competition will only make us a better football team.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Serpas is still looking for his secondary, which features, Tyler Ratcliff, who is returning from an ACL injury, Washington and Pinestraw, to round into shape.
“Our secondary still does make some mistakes here and there,” Serpas said. “I think a lot of that is communication issues that we still haven’t ironed out, but I think that we definitely have the skill back there to get the job done. It’s just those guys understanding how to work together and how to cover the different schemes that we’re going to see on a night-to-night basis that we can be successful with.”
Springfield worked against Central Private, which is an LHSAA member school for the first time, in the final 7-on-7 session of the summer, but Serpas said things are a bit different now with the start of the regular season on the horizon.
“Just seeing their skill set, they do have a good group of skill kids, and I expect that what they did is going to be some of their base stuff in the pass game, obviously, but once you put the pads on, everything changes,” Serpas said of Central Private. “It’s a lot harder to get rid of that football whenever you’ve got 10 guys in front of you moving around.
"I expect that to be different for both of us – for them and for us," Serpas said. "We’ve just got to go out and be able to try to establish ourselves in the secondary and on the offensive side of the ball as well. Seven on seven is a great practice tool, but that’s all it is is a practice tool. It’s not real football, and we’re at the point now to where this is real man football.”
